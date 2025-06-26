A Founding CEO’s $6.2 Million River Oaks Mansion Brings Ashley Longshore Art Wonders

This spectacular 9,256 sq.ft. home in River Oaks is on the market with Nan Almodovar, proprietor of Nan & Company Properties

The pool terrace at 1069 Kirby Drive is one of many new features at the home which has been completely reimagined.

The dramatic study at 1069 Kirby Drive speaks to the current owners penchant for all things Ralph Lauren.

The sweeping staircase that welcomes guests to the foyer of the River Oaks home.(Photo by Laurie Perez)

Cotton Holdings CEO Pete Bell has put his River Oaks home at 1069 Kirby Drive on the market for the second time in six months.

When Pete Bell, founder and CEO of Cotton Holdings, put his River Oaks mansion on the market on the first day of the year, he was asking $7.6 million for the 9,256-square-foot home. He celebrated what he anticipated was to be his soon departure with an over-the-top 55th birthday bash at the mansion. But he quickly got busy with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where the king of the World Champion Bar-B-Que Contest is always in demand, and the fires in California his company dealt with.

House off the market, thank you.

As PaperCity wrote in our story on Bell’s elaborate birthday bash: “When Bell moved in, he was overwhelmed with all the workmen and work that had been required for the transformation. So he put it on the market. However, now that he is in it and is feeling quite comfortable and enjoying the home, he is not so anxious to move on anymore.”

Time moved on as Bell was living his best life. His yearning for new digs resurfaced. Yesterday, the peripatetic businessman listed the lavish home with Nancy Almodovar of her namesake Nan & Company Properties for a mere $6.2 million this time.

Some would call that a bargain for the house, originally built in 1983, that was given a considerable, award winning makeover by Bell. Changes are immediately evident as one pulls into the drive that has been enhanced with Moroccan stone pavers and landscaping reimagined. On entry, one notes that the foyer with its soaring ceiling and grand spiral staircase is walled in diamond plaster.

A work by famed pop artist Ashley Longshore inspired the colorful living room with its metallic blue ceiling reminding of the blue swimming pool in the back of the half-acre lot. Wall treatments are exceptional with hand-painted wallpaper by Gracie in the formal dining room, de Gournay in the sitting room,and a playful Katie Kime Western-themed paper in powder room.

In fact, the new design received an Honorable Mention honor in the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards with kudos going to Benjamin Johnston of Benjamin Johnston Design and additional recognition being given to interior designer Greg Roffino.

The five-bedroom house boasts a spacious wine cellar, media room, a rocking wet bar, elevator, multiple patios and all the amenities one would ask for in a seven-figure purchase. It is a unique reimagining of the 42-year-old dwelling which today looks brand spanking new.

“1069 Kirby isn’t just a standout in premier River Oaks. It’s a true work of art. The location is unbeatable, but what truly captured my heart are the design details,” Almodovar says.

“The wallpaper makes a bold statement, and the living room styled with an Ashley Longshore-inspired theme brings vibrant, contemporary flair that feels like walking into a gallery. It’s elegant, creative and comfortable. I’m proud to present this listing to the market.”

Almodovar is in a sweet spot for selling the residence as Nan & Company Properties recently joined the exclusive Forbes Global Properties network.