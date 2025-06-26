River Oaks mansion, 1069 Kirby, Pete Bell
Cotton Holdings CEO Pete Bell has put his River Oaks home at 1069 Kirby Drive on the market for the second time in six months.

02
23

The sweeping staircase that welcomes guests to the foyer of the River Oaks home.(Photo by Laurie Perez)

03
23

Artist Ashley Longhorn's painting inspired the decor in the living room at 1069 Kirby Drive. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

04
23

The living room with a lacquered ceiling at 1069 Kirby Drive.

05
23

The reimagined parlor at 1069 Kirby Drive has a new interpretation by owner Pete Bell.

06
23

Detail of the custom lounge at 1069 Kirby Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

07
23

The formal dining room at 1069 Kirby Drive.

08
23

Chandeliers line the gallery at 1069 Kirby Drive.

09
23

A cozy seating area in the River Oaks mansion at 1069 Kirby Drive.

10
23

The paneled study with custom ceilings could serve as an elegant man cave.

11
23

The dramatic study at 1069 Kirby Drive speaks to the current owners penchant for all things Ralph Lauren.

12
23

Detail of the study at 1069 Kirby Drive. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

13
23

Sitting room at 1069 Kirby Drive with custom hand-painted de Cournay wallpaper (Photo by Laurie Perez)

14
23

A sophisticated kitchen at 1069 Kirby Drive.

15
23

A different angle on the kitchen at 1069 Kirby Drive

16
23

The breakfast room at 1069 Kirby Drive

17
23

The media room River Oaks mansion at 1069 Kirby Drive.

18
23

Dressing room at 1069 Kirby Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

19
23

A beautiful bath at 1069 Kirby Drive

20
23

The expansive wine cellar at 1069 Kirby Drive

21
23

The pool terrace at 1069 Kirby Drive is one of many new features at the home which has been completely reimagined.

22
23

23
23

This spectacular 9,256 sq.ft. home in River Oaks is on the market with Nan Almodovar, proprietor of Nan & Company Properties

Real Estate / Mansions

A Founding CEO’s $6.2 Million River Oaks Mansion Brings Ashley Longshore Art Wonders

Cotton Holdings CEO Pete Bell Puts His Wonder House On the Market Again

BY // 06.25.25
Cotton Holdings CEO Pete Bell has put his River Oaks home at 1069 Kirby Drive on the market for the second time in six months.
The sweeping staircase that welcomes guests to the foyer of the River Oaks home.(Photo by Laurie Perez)
Artist Ashley Longhorn's painting inspired the decor in the living room at 1069 Kirby Drive. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
A wider perspective on the fanciful living room with a lacquered ceiling at 1069 Kirby Drive.
The reimagined parlor becomes a lounge at 1069 Kirby Drive has a new interpretation by owner Pete Bell.
Detail of the custom lounge at 1069 Kirby Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The formal dining room at 1069 Kirby Drive features hand-painted wallpaper by Gracie.
Chandeliers line the gallery at 1069 Kirby Drive.
A cozy seating area in the River Oaks mansion at 1069 Kirby Drive.
The paneled study with custom ceilings could serve as an elegant man cave.
The dramatic study at 1069 Kirby Drive speaks to the current owners penchant for all things Ralph Lauren.
Detail of the study at 1069 Kirby Drive. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Sitting room at 1069 Kirby Drive with custom hand-painted de Cournay wallpaper (Photo by Laurie Perez)
A sophisticated kitchen at 1069 Kirby Drive.
A different angle on the kitchen at 1069 Kirby Drive
The breakfast room at 1069 Kirby Drive
The media room River Oaks mansion at 1069 Kirby Drive.
Dressing room at 1069 Kirby Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)
A beautiful bath at 1069 Kirby Drive
The expansive wine cellar at 1069 Kirby Drive
The pool terrace at 1069 Kirby Drive is one of many new features at the home which has been completely reimagined.
This spectacular 9,256 sq.ft. home in River Oaks is on the market with Nan Almodovar, proprietor of Nan & Company Properties
When Pete Bell, founder and CEO of Cotton Holdings, put his River Oaks mansion on the market on the first day of the year, he was asking $7.6 million for the 9,256-square-foot home. He celebrated what he anticipated was to be his soon departure with an over-the-top 55th birthday bash at the mansion. But he quickly got busy with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where the king of the World Champion Bar-B-Que Contest is always in demand, and the fires in California his company dealt with.

House off the market, thank you.

Swimming pool, 1069 Kirby Drive
The pool terrace at 1069 Kirby Drive is one of many new features at the home which has been completely reimagined.

As PaperCity wrote in our story on Bell’s elaborate birthday bash: “When Bell moved in, he was overwhelmed with all the workmen and work that had been required for the transformation. So he put it on the market. However, now that he is in it and is feeling quite comfortable and enjoying the home, he is not so anxious to move on anymore.”

Time moved on as Bell was living his best life. His yearning for new digs resurfaced. Yesterday, the peripatetic businessman listed the lavish home with Nancy Almodovar of her namesake Nan & Company Properties for a mere $6.2 million this time.

1069 Kirby Drive
The paneled study with custom ceilings could serve as an elegant man cave.

Some would call that a bargain for the house, originally built in 1983, that was given a considerable, award winning makeover by Bell. Changes are immediately evident as one pulls into the drive that has been enhanced with Moroccan stone pavers and landscaping reimagined. On entry, one notes that the foyer with its soaring ceiling and grand spiral staircase is walled in diamond plaster.

1069 Kirby Drive_Custom living room_credit Laurie Perez
Artist Ashley Longhorn’s painting inspired the decor in the living room at 1069 Kirby Drive. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

A work by famed pop artist Ashley Longshore inspired the colorful living room with its metallic blue ceiling reminding of the blue swimming pool in the back of the half-acre lot. Wall treatments are exceptional with hand-painted wallpaper by Gracie in the formal dining room, de Gournay in the sitting room,and a playful Katie Kime Western-themed paper in powder room.

In fact, the new design received an Honorable Mention honor in the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards with kudos going to Benjamin Johnston of Benjamin Johnston Design and additional recognition being given to interior designer Greg Roffino.

The five-bedroom house boasts a spacious wine cellar, media room, a rocking wet bar, elevator, multiple patios and all the amenities one would ask for in a seven-figure purchase. It is a unique reimagining of the 42-year-old dwelling which today looks brand spanking new.

1069 Kirby Drive_Formal dining room_credit Laurie Perez
The formal dining room at 1069 Kirby Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

“1069 Kirby isn’t just a standout in premier River Oaks. It’s a true work of art. The location is unbeatable, but what truly captured my heart are the design details,” Almodovar says.

“The wallpaper makes a bold statement, and the living room styled with an Ashley Longshore-inspired theme brings vibrant, contemporary flair that feels like walking into a gallery. It’s elegant, creative and comfortable. I’m proud to present this listing to the market.”

Almodovar is in a sweet spot for selling the residence as Nan & Company Properties recently joined the exclusive Forbes Global Properties network.

