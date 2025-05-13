Riverway Homes Makes Home Building Personal

Riverway stands out in the Houston real estate market for their unwavering commitment to excellence.

No matter where or how you want to live in Houston, Riverway Homes has a community to fit your lifestyle within the 77043, 77055, and 77007 zip codes.

Riverway Homes is a local Houston builder that takes pride in its hometown roots.

There’s nothing more personal than building your own home. From choosing the perfect lot to selecting the final finishes, every detail matters. That’s why it’s essential to have a true partner by your side — someone who understands your vision and brings it to life with care, precision, and passion. That partner is Riverway Homes, a proud part of the Riverway Properties real estate family.

Houston Roots, Family Values

Riverway Homes is a real estate development and homebuilding company focused on creating exceptional communities and high-quality homes that enhance the lives of their customers. Based in Houston, this family-owned company has more than 35 years of combined experience under the leadership of owner John Santasiero, who takes great pride in the company’s commitment to making a lasting, positive impact in the communities they serve.

Unlike national builders, Riverway takes a hands-on, local approach, providing a level of flexibility, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction that only a truly engaged builder can offer. Each home is a reflection of their core values: integrity, professionalism, and a genuine passion for creating communities.

Exceptional Quality, Thoughtful Details

Riverway Homes combines traditional craftsmanship and quality with modern efficiency to create homes that endure the test of time. From foundation to finish, they’re passionate about delighting customers with homes that reflect each family’s imagination, values, and dreams.

Communities That Feel Like Home

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, Riverway Homes has a community designed to fit your lifestyle. Their urban communities are thoughtfully designed to meld into close-knit neighborhoods, offering both convenience and comfort.

Some of Riverway’s newest communities include:

– Sherwood Oak Gardens: A beautiful gated community in the 77043 zip code offering luxury homes with modern elegance and convenience. Sherwood Oak Gardens is zoned to Stratford High School.

– Spring Valley Creek: Nestled in the heart of Spring Valley, this community blends modern architecture with family-friendly living. Spring Valley Creek is zoned to Memorial High School.

Riverway Homes continues to set the standard for exceptional living with thoughtfully designed communities across Houston. Each neighborhood blends quality craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, providing residents with comfort, convenience, and style. And there’s more to come — stay tuned for a news of their upcoming communities: Garden Oaks and Shepherd Heights, where timeless design will meet vibrant urban living.

Wherever you choose to build, Riverway Homes helps transform ordinary spaces into something extraordinary. Their mission? Building dreams. Creating exceptional communities. Enhancing lives.

More Than Just Builders

Riverway Homes is more than a homebuilder. Guided by values like pure imagination, affordable luxury, and lasting quality. Riverway stands out in the Houston real estate market for its unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more information, visit Riverway Homes’ website here.