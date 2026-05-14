Dan Fink and Lucien Lagrange Combine Classical & Contemporary Ideas for Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek

1 / 0 The new Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek is a 17-story beaux-arts-inspired luxury residence. The lobby of the upcoming Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. Rosewood Residences’ top-floor social lounge. A Rosewood Residences owners suite with stunning views. A residential kitchen with cool Calacatta marble and elegant white woods at the new Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. The top-floor private dining room at the new Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. The living room of a unit at the new Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. The ground floor lounge at Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. The bathroom boasts custom vanities, exceptional stonework, marble flooring, freestanding deep soaking tubs, and custom-enclosed showers. A dining room at the upcoming Rosewood Residences. A courtyard dog run at the upcoming Rosewood Residences. Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek will be the first standalone residential development by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® in Texas. An outdoor rooftop deck garden is one of the amenities at the new Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. Rooftop garden and pool at Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek. Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek is set to open late 2026. Dan Fink (Photo by Ivan Bideac) Lucien Lagrange

New York interior designer Dan Fink and Chicago architect Lucien Lagrange combine classical and contemporary ideas for Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, one of the city’s most anticipated new residential high-rises, opening later this year.

For designer Dan Fink, whose work ranges from private homes in Silicon Valley to hospitality projects in New York and California, it’s the residential high-rise that raises a particularly philosophical question.

“The challenge is how to give it a sense of soul,” he says, speaking by phone from his offices inside Manhattan’s iconic Fuller Building. “It’s very easy for these spaces to become too minimal or too contemporary.”

Known for creating interiors that are a sophisticated blend of modernity and classicism, Fink favors a palette drawn from nature and rich materials such as walnut and marble. “You can’t be afraid to embrace timeless and classical details and materials and apply them elegantly,” he says. “That’s what gives longevity to the design.”

That philosophy underpins his work for one of Dallas’ most anticipated new residential projects, Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, set to open later this year. The 17-story tower marks the first standalone residential development by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in Texas, with Fink teaming with noted Chicago architect Lucien Lagrange.

Located a block from the storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the building will comprise 33 residences, ranging from 2,000-square-foot two-bedroom units to penthouses priced at more than $20 million, all designed with expansive windows framing views of the surrounding parkway and city. A rooftop garden and pool anchor the building’s shared spaces, alongside a fitness studio, owners lounge, and library. Residences are priced from $3 million to $20 million, with owners also receiving access to Rosewood Reserve, an invitation-only program that provides privileges across Rosewood properties worldwide.

A regular presence on Architectural Digest’s AD100 and the Elle Decor A-List, Fink’s interiors layer history and art with the realities of contemporary living. His studio has previously collaborated with Rosewood at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, where he oversaw the renovation of several residences, refreshing the storied Upper East Side landmark with European refinement and a modern point of view. At Rosewood Miramar Beach, a sprawling beachfront resort conceived as a grand estate, his interiors take cues from Montecito’s stately mansions.

Fink’s approach is informed by an unusually broad background. He studied human biology at Stanford University and trained formally as a classical musician before turning to interiors. Married to designer Thomas O’Brien, the two share a long-standing appreciation for classical design reframed for contemporary life.

Place is central to Fink’s thinking. “I’m always drawn to buildings that feel like they have the language of the city — buildings that feel rooted in the history of a place, even if they’re new, with details that make them look like they’ve been there forever. That’s what is so special about Lucien’s building.”

Fink’s interiors for the Turtle Creek residences nod to the clean lines of mid-century modern high-rises along the boulevard, as well as to the craftsmanship and materials found in many of the historic houses of the surrounding Highland Park neighborhood. Here, he’s used limestone and marble surfaces, plaster walls, tailored millwork, and restrained metal detailing in warm bronze and brass tones, with a palette of soft colors including stone, cream, and muted gray.

If Fink brings nuance and modern restraint to the interiors, the building itself rests on the authority of Lucien Lagrange, whose architecture provides the project’s classical backbone. Long regarded as Chicago’s go-to architect for luxury residential buildings rooted in European precedent, Lagrange is favored by wealthy clients for designs that prioritize proportion and craftsmanship.

Born in France and trained in the classical tradition, he has built a career creating residential towers that feel composed and enduring — buildings designed to age gracefully within their surroundings. Over the course of his career, Lagrange has designed more than two dozen major buildings in Chicago, including 65 East Goethe Street and the Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

For Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, Lagrange looked to the early-20th-century residential towers of New York and Chicago, translating their classical Beaux-Arts language into a contemporary expression suited to Dallas today. The architecture is conceived as a refined, residential interpretation of Beaux-Arts principles, grounded in proportion, symmetry, and detail. A formal motor court establishes a clear sense of arrival, and like Fink, Lagrange took cues from the surrounding landscape and neighborhood.

“My design for this tower echoes Turtle Creek’s charm,” Lagrange says in a video interview for the project. “We’re not just building a residence — we’re crafting a feeling of home.”