Secluded Peacock Mansion On Houston’s Rivercrest Drive Brings French Creole Style, Complete Privacy and a $5.69 Million Asking Price
17 Rooms and a World Of Its OwnBY Shelby Hodge // 07.07.25
The pool at 3 E Rivercrest Drive has dancing fountains. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
18th Century French, limestone fireplace at 3 E Rivercrest Drive.
Two-story library with unique ceiling at 3 E Rivercrest Drive (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary suite at 3 E Rivercrest Drive (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
How we love the concept of complete privacy and quiet in the midst of bustling Houston. Those are just two of the numerous attributes of 3 E Rivercrest Drive, a palatial residence tucked amid 3.8 acres of verdant terrain. The home has just been listed with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty with an asking price of $5,695,000.
Described as “Southern French Creole Colonial,” the 5,868-square-foot dwelling at 3 E Rivercrest Drive is easy on the eyes and, if it wasn’t dramatically secluded behind a gated entry and abundant greenery, you would say it has great curb appeal. The wrought iron gate entry is framed by brick columns with lantern lighting to add to the sense of seclusion.
Indeed, the home was designed by award-winning residential designer Robert Dame, who incorporated mansard style roof lines, colonial columns, classic French doors with rounded transoms and patterned brick exterior flooring to capture the essence of French Creole design. Sandy Lucas of Lucas/Eilers contributed her talents to design of the interiors of this home that was built in 2006 by Mission Contractors.
Timeless elegance would best describe the home noted for the 19th century reclaimed wood floors, an 18th century French limestone fireplace and the Venetian plaster walls. The custom plasterwork at 3 E Rivercrest Drive was done by Leslie Sinclair of Segreto Finishes.
In addition to the three bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, and two half baths, indoor amenities include a library, beautifully paneled wet bar, several gas fireplaces including in the primary bath, various rooms for entertaining and 17 rooms in total. A full-home generator guarantees that neither hurricane nor deep freeze will provide any inconvenience.
The back veranda with its graceful columns, patterned brick flooring and ceiling fans provides an ideal place to soak up the leafy green backyard with an ancient oak that speaks to the Creole nature of the house design.
The grounds at 3 E Rivercrest Drive include a pool/spa with a dancing water fountain, a stone fire pit with surrounding seating in matching stone, and a back pasture with two climate-controlled sheds.
Bonus: The neighborhood comes with its own resident peacocks, very social and delightful. All with their magnificent wing spread.
Listing price: $5,695,000.