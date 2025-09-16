Inside a $5.48 Million Fort Worth Retreat With Bowie House Privileges and Striking Modern Design

Whether sipping a cocktail, dining at Bricks and Horses, or wandering past the world-class art that adorns Bowie House, the only drawback to visiting this luxury destination is having to eventually step away. Since opening in 2023, Bowie House has garnered major accolades, including being named one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places, receiving two Michelin Keys, ranking among Conde Nast Traveler’s Top Hotels in Texas, and earning honors for its Ash spa.

For owners at the Seven Residences at Bowie House, daily life unfolds in the company of refined luxury with access to the hotel’s amenities like the outdoor pool, cabanas, spa, and gym. The 1217 Dorothy Lane address even comes with priority reservations at Brick and Horses, and residents are just a short walk away from Fort Worth’s most enviable restaurants and museums.

Modern Design and Refined Luxury at 1217 Dorothy Lane

Spanning 2,744 square feet across three levels, the residences combine modern design with functional luxury. The façade pairs warm brick with spruce access that draws on the aesthetic of traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban. A landscaped courtyard greets guests, and the entry reveals layered finishes with Venetian plaster walls, refined ceilings, and wide-plank white oak floors. At the heart of the home, a sculptural staircase rises beneath a dramatic skylight.

The three-bedroom, four-bath residence offers an open floor plan accented by hardwood, marble, and stone finishes. A great room with built-in features and a gas fireplace anchors the third level, flowing into a dining room and chef’s kitchen with stone counters, a walk-in pantry, a wine cooler, and a kitchen island.

The primary suite includes dual sinks, a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, each with its own unique features and ensuite options, provide flexibility for family or guests. Practical spaces such as a second-level laundry, elevator access, and smart-home wiring enhance daily living.

A Lifestyle Framed by Art, Culture, and Culinary Excellence

Homeowners at the Seven Residences at Bowie House can indulge in lively events and art viewings that are part of daily life at Bowie House. Art collector and Bowie House owner Jo Ellard’s private collection — accumulated over two decades — fills Bowie House with more than 400 works in shared and residential spaces. The Bricks and Horses’ Ranch to Table Dinner Series features Texas culinary traditions with a modern twist.

With two residences already sold and a third under contract, the opportunity to own at The Seven Residences is quickly narrowing. 1217 Dorothy Lane offers not just a home, but a lifestyle woven into Fort Worth’s most dynamic new destination.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Hannah Sutherland at (817) 475-4744, Concho Minick at (817) 727-0801, or Douglas Elliman Real Estate at (469) 273-1431.