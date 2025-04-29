The John Staub-designed home at 3 Remington Lane, on the National Register of Historic Places, hits the market for $9,790,000. (Photo by TK Images)
The John Staub-designed home at 3 Remington Lane, on the National Register of Historic Places, hits the market for $9,790,000. (Photo by TK Images)

An arial view of 3 Remington Lane, on the market with Laura Sweeney of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

Shadyside’s Own John Staub Mansion — This $9.79 Million Houston Stunner In an Exclusive Enclave Brings Historic Bonafides

Don't Miss The Hidden Touches

BY // 04.29.25
The John Staub-designed home at 3 Remington Lane, on the National Register of Historic Places, hits the market for $9,790,000. (Photo by TK Images)
The historic home at 3 Remington Lane was build in 1939 for an early oil mogul's daughter. (Photo by TK Images)
The formal living room at 3 Remington Lane blends contemporary esthetics with the traditional bones of the house. (Photo by TK Images)
Hand-painted wallpaper in the formal dining room is lighted by jib windows on three sides. (Photo by TK Images)
Updates to the original home at 3 Remington Lane include a wet bar and expansive family room. (Photo by TK Images)
The family room at 3 Remington Lane in Houston's Shadyside neighborhood. (Photo by TK Images)
The in-ground swimming pool at 3 Remington Lane features dancing fountains. (Photo by TK Images)
The kitchen at 3 Remington Lane has undergone several renovations. (Photo by TK Images)
One of three half baths, this one dressed in Hunt Slonmen's bunny wallpaper. (Photo by TK Images)
Another view the half bath playfully dressed in Hunt Slonmen's bunny wallpaper. (Photo by TK Images)
Sitting area on the second floor of 3 Remington Lane. (Photo by TK Images)
Hand-painted wallpaper in the primary bedroom at 3 Remington Lane. (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
Closet space at 3 Remington Lane speaks to a contemporary woman's wardrobe needs. (Photo by TK Images)
Closet space at 3 Remington Lane speaks to a contemporary man's wardrobe needs. (Photo by TK Images)
Decor in the primary bath at 3 Remington Lane is exception. (Photo by TK Images)
A historic home with a modern laundry room, just imagine. (Photo by TK Images)
Terraces at 3 Remington Lane are dressed in brick and decorative wrought iron. (Photo by TK Images)
The lot at 3 Remington Lane stretches across 1.36 acres. (Photo by TK Images)
Ancient oaks set the genteel ambience of this historic home in Shadyside. (Photo by TK Images)
An arial view of 3 Remington Lane, on the market with Laura Sweeney of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)
Some Houston houses leave a real impression that sticks. Occasionally having attended parties in the magnificent home at 3 Remington Lane in Shadyside and have seen it in several decorative incarnations, it always stood out. Now that is has hit the market with a $9,790,000 listing price, this most marvelous marriage of historic and contemporary will be changing hands.

Laura Sweeney of Compass has the listing of this Houston mansion with a legacy.

23-Remington 3 IMG 43 (Photo by TK Images)
Another view the half bath playfully dressed in Hunt Slonmen’s bunny wallpaper. (Photo by TK Images)

Designed by heralded architect John Staub in 1939, this graceful Southern residence is on the National Register of Historic Places. It spreads across 1.36 acres of oak-shaded lawn, secure behind the gates of an exclusive neighborhood which is a stone’s throw from Rice University.

We were sold on the house for the bones alone — four bedrooms and generous entertaining areas spread across 7,823 square feet. That means beautiful herringbone hardwood floors and strong moldings, with each room offering grand views of a sweeping park-like setting.

03-Remington 3 Aerial 17 (Photo by TK Images)
The in-ground swimming pool at 3 Remington Lane features dancing fountains. (Photo by TK Images)

Then there are the contemporary decorative touches. My favorite — the Hunt Slonem bunny wallpaper in the guest bathroom (perhaps topping even Houston social icon Lynn Wyatt’s storied leopard print powder room). This Shadyside mansion boasts four full and three half baths.

Then there are the rich blue moire patterned walls in the living room that play host to important contemporary art and traditional furnishings. Antiques abound throughout mixing with modern decorative influences. Hand-painted wallpaper in the dining room is complemented by jib windows that overlook both the front and rear patios.

The primary bedroom stuns withs its hand-pained wallpaper, ample his and hers closets and the exceptionally beautiful primary bath.

18-Remington 3 IMG 32 (Photo by TK Images)
The formal living room at 3 Remington Lane blends contemporary esthetics with the traditional bones of the house. (Photo by TK Images)

A separate staircase ascends to bedroom number four with ante room and private bath. Perfect for cosseted staff or a congenial mother-in-law.

Manicured gardens, ancient oaks and an in-ground swimming pool with fountains all add to the genteel  spirit of the property. One can imagine sipping mint juleps or champagne on one of the back brick terraces, birdsong and trickling waters providing a quiet symphony. Brick pathways, stretches of azaleas and manicured lawns also beckon.

20-Remington 3 IMG 37 (Photo by TK Images)
The kitchen at 3 Remington Lane has undergone several renovations. (Photo by TK Images)

This Shadyside John Staub home was built for the daughter of Joseph Cullinan, the prominent oilman who founded the Texas Company, which was later called Texaco. At one time it was owned by former Texas Governor Mark White and wife Linda Gayle. Previous residents included Robert and Emily Clay, who sold in 2022 after finishing a complete update of the interiors. The current owner is scion of an oil fortune and mistress of one of Houston’s leading art galleries, which is now closed.

The full listing for this Shadyside house can be found here.

