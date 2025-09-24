Next Level Houston High-Rise Reveals Its New Multi-Million Dollar Sales Center — St. Regis Residences Goes High-Tech Chic

Another view of the Immersion Theater in the St. Regis Residences sales gallery on Memorial Drive. (Photo by Matthew Rood)

When developer Sunny Bathija and his Houst0n-based real estate firm Sataya officially opened the doors on the posh sales gallery for the upcoming St. Regis Residences Houston high-rise, the celebration was launched with the exceptional art of sabrage and a champagne toast. Nothing less grand would have been appropriate for the $2.5 million-plus center designed to introduce Texas’ first St. Regis residential project.

And quite the development it portends to be. The 38-story juggernaut on the banks of Buffalo Bayou, midway between Memorial Park and Buffalo Bayou Park, is staged to catapult the experience of high-rise living to the stratosphere. Immense balconies, grand views, 40,000 square feet of amenities, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators and even a pet salon only scratch the surface of the offerings on tap.

On entering the sales center, what might be imagined becomes something of a reality.

“What we are trying to do is eliminate the element of surprise. If anyone has any questions or mental blockage as to what their views are going to be, we can show them,” Bathija says as he points to the high-tech presentations. “This is your plan. This is your balcony. These are your views. These are your amenities.

“That’s why the sales gallery is so important because people can come and actually visit the reality of their future home.”

This St. Regis high-rise’s 90 residences start at $3 million and skyrocket up to the two-level penthouses, which include their own private in-unit elevators between the floors.

While the sales gallery is spacious enough at 2,800 square feet, the launch party required the construction of an additional chic tent where champagne flowed and the Wolfgang Puck Catering team provided hors d’oeuvres.

Moving from the party tent to the actual sales center, visitors were greeted with the high-end finishes that will define the new St, Regis Residence’s main lobby. The kitchen is an exact replica of what will be found in one level of the homes. Italian cabinetry, Gaggenau ovens, four-burner gas ranges (owners have the option of gas or electricity for their stoves), fine stone work and architectural detailing present a enviable picture.

In the sales gallery meeting room, aka dining room, curious visitors perused the wide selection of options in finishes before moving on to an exact replica of resident’s bathroom. The living room or rather the Immersion Theater allowed would-be buyers the opportunity see exactly what their views would be from whichever floor they chose, what their rooms would look like and a sampling of the 40,000 square feet of amenities that will be for exclusive use of residence buyers and their guests.

A massive to-scale mockup of the building adjacent to another screen allows full understanding of every aspect of the St. Regis homes. Indeed, little is left to the imagination. Construction is expected to begin Q1 of 2026.

PC Seen: President and CEO of International Bank of Commerce Dennis Nixon, Jeff Samples, Misty Meredith, Latika Bathija Ameen Ali, Nikki Murphy, Jennifer Jacaman, Adriana Banks, Charles Momi, Patrick Ashiofu, Kimberly Wilkie, Madeleine Contini Fairbrain, Nina Magon, and Mike Mahlstedt.