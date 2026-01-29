With a $14.5 Million Asking Price For Its Last Remaining Penthouse, Houston’s St. Regis Residences Is Set to Break Records

A rendering of one of the smaller penthouses in The St. Regis Residences, Houston (Courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

Groundbreaking on the 38 story St. Regis Residences, Houston is set to begin in the first quarter of this year (Photo by Matthew Rood)

A rendering of the last remaining penthouse in the St. Regis Residence, Houston reveals luxury condo living redefined. (Courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

A rendering of one of the deluxe, two-level penthouses in The St. Regis Residences, Houston shows its luxury power. (Courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

From the outset, the luxe St. Regis Residences set to change the landscape of high-rise living in Houston with its posh location overlooking Buffalo Bayou and all the amenities that The St. Regis brand brings. Now, the not-yet-under-construction condominium property is already breaking records for its remarkable $3,100 per square foot price on the last remaining penthouse.

This makes it the highest price per square foot ever recorded in the history of condominium sales in Houston. It all adds up to a $14.5 million list price for the approximately 4,500 square foot unit.

That stratospheric ask is possible only because this is the last of the seven penthousess in the 38-story St. Regis condominium. However, it’s not the highest price paid for a perch in this Houston tower of luxury. Two of the penthouses recorded record-breaking purchase prices of $17,995,000 and $14,995,000.

“The last available penthouse at The St. Regis Residences underscores the strength and maturity of Houston’s luxury market,” Catherine Lee, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Texas, says in a statement.

“Discerning buyers are consistently choosing stand alone branded residences that deliver enduring quality, trusted service and global brand recognition — all of which is evidenced by the premium price-per-square-foot. Opportunities of this caliber, particularly at this level of scarcity, are increasingly rare.”

In fact there was so much initial demand for larger homes in the building that the original 37-story design was expanded to 38 floors with the top three floors reserved for penthouse units. The additional floor allows for seven penthouses with square footage ranging from 4,500 to 6,500 square feet. That’s two more penthouses than originally planned. Three of these are dramatic two-level homes.

Designed by global architecture studio Pickard Chilton, the 3.8 acre property on the northern bank of Buffalo Bayou is planned with only 90 residences. With prices beginning at $3 million.

Groundbreaking is expected this quarter with completion anticipated for the first quarter of 2029.

“The demand for this level of condominium in Houston continues to show the market is prime for a new paradigm of residential experience and the impeccable service of legendary hospitality that The St. Regis brand is known for,” Sunny Bathija, owner and developer of The St. Regis Residences, Houston and the CEO of Satya, notes in a statement.