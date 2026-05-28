Why Steamboat Springs is The Hottest Destination for Texans to Call Home This Summer

The Acanthus Estate is offered off-market at $12.99 million. This modern mountain home was designed by architect Bill Rangitsch with interiors by Nancy Jeffrey of Studio2Eleven and is perched directly above the 10th fairway on just over nine acres.

Steamboat Springs has long been a home away from home for many looking to escape the heat and humidity of the Lone Star State.

School is almost out and temperatures are rising, which means one thing: Texans are fleeing. From the mountains to the beach, you’ll find locals enjoying their favorite destinations from coast to coast all summer long until the call of Friday Night Lights brings them home again this fall.

But there’s one luxurious mountain getaway town that’s undeniably one of our favorites, especially when it comes to golf, and it’s easy to see why. With incredible courses and the ideal climate, plus private fairways and sprawling estates, Steamboat Springs has long been a home away from home for many looking to escape the heat and humidity of the Lone Star State.

Inside Steamboat Springs

Steamboat is incredibly convenient and only growing, set to see over $1 billion in new development at the mountain base. The Yampa Valley Regional Airport is the second-most accessible mountain airport in the Mountain West. There are regular direct flights from both Houston and Dallas. Getting there couldn’t be easier.

While many often think of Steamboat as a world-class ski destination, given that it’s home to the second-largest ski resort in Colorado as well as the longest gondola in North America, true insiders know its magic lies in its year-round recreation. You no longer have to choose between a ski house and a golf house. You can have your cake and eat it, too. From fishing to golf, Steamboat Springs delivers serenity and adventure long past when the last gondola ride is over.

Golfers in particular find magic in Steamboat Springs, with its three award-winning golf courses paired with cool mornings, warm days, and incredible evenings. A far cry from the heat of Texas in the middle of July.

Catamount Ranch & Club and Custom Estates

One course that simply cannot be overstated is Catamount Ranch & Club, a Tom Weiskopf-designed course and the only private golf club in the region. The course sits at an elevation in a mountain landscape, and the lifestyle it offers is rare, even by Rockies standards. With a private golf club, a lakeside clubhouse, ski resort access seven minutes away, and a level of architectural ambition in the surrounding real estate that rivals anything in Aspen or Jackson, it’s truly hard to beat it.

Those looking to call Catamount their second home are in luck. Two of the most significant custom estates ever built in Steamboat and located within Catamount are available. Both are listed by The Agency Steamboat Springs, and both offer something increasingly rare: private golf within a community where the residential inventory is genuinely limited. These properties are designed for multi-generational living, family gatherings, and large-scale entertaining. So, let’s see which one you should call home this summer.

The Acanthus Estate

The Acanthus Estate is offered off-market at $12.99 million. This modern mountain home was designed by architect Bill Rangitsch with interiors by Nancy Jeffrey of Studio2Eleven and is perched directly above the 10th fairway on just over nine acres. With clean lines, an intricate timber-truss ceiling, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace anchored by two-story windows that frame the landscape on all sides, it’s mountain magic. Plus, designer furnishings by B. Pila of Miami are included in the sale.

There’s room for several generations to spread out, with seven bedrooms, 10 baths, and 2,925 square feet of outdoor living space across multiple decks, patios, and a firepit. Views reach across the South Valley to the Steamboat Ski Area, Flat Top Mountains, and Walton Creek Canyon. And, you can’t forget the self-contained 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath apartment on the upper level, providing complete independence for guests or extended family. Need we say more?

The Covered Bridge Estate

The Covered Bridge Estate, also available and offered at $9.95 million was crafted over three years using 400 tons of natural stone, hand-carved wood beams, and oak, pecan, and pine flooring. Designed by architect Joe Patrick Robbins, it sits on seven private acres overlooking the seventh fairway with sweeping south-facing views across the Yampa Valley and surrounding mountain peaks. Aptly, it takes its name from the covered-bridge entry, a distinctive architectural moment that signals the home’s European lodge character before you step inside.

Everything about this estate makes a statement, with the great room rising to 30-foot vaulted ceilings above a full-height stone fireplace wall that extends seamlessly to the exterior terrace, where a wood-burning fireplace mirrors the interior hearth. The terrace frames views across the fairway to wooded hillsides beyond. The architectural ingenuity continues, with a stone-arched hallway, reminiscent of a European passage, leading to the primary suite. Residents also enjoy a newly remodeled chef’s kitchen, a 10-seat home theater, exquisite wine cellar, and a wellness area featuring a Finlandia sauna, cold plunge, and dual baths — all accessible by a private owners’ staircase. Of course, the property is connected by an elevator accessing all three levels.

This summer, come home to Steamboat Springs, where golf, ranch, and legacy estates offer access to year-round recreation and adventure.