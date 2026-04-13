$22 Million I.M. Pei Masterpiece, The Tandy House, Hits the Fort Worth Market

If living within his creation at 1400 Shady Oaks Lane is anything like visiting the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (shown here), its occupants are shaped not just by how the space looks, but by how it feels — and how it quietly elevates everyday life. (Courtesy)

Growing up in Lewisville, our family took many trips to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. Few buildings captured my imagination like the one I.M. Pei designed for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The exterior’s interweaving geometric shapes, the expansive interior, and the acoustically pristine concert hall — crowned by what my childlike imagination saw was a spaceship — made every visit as visually pleasurable as what I heard under the baton of then-music director Andrew Litton.

Pei rarely took commissions to design residences, but one of the few he did recently hit the market for $22 million, far surpassing anything else in the local luxury home market. None other than The Wall Street Journal first reported about the 19,000-square-foot home, known locally as the “Tandy house,” that is now officially for sale.

A Historic Tie Between a Lauded Architect and a Leading Fort Worth Family

The home’s ownership by one of Fort Worth’s most notable families is enough to warrant attention. The Tandy family played a quiet but lasting role in shaping modern Fort Worth. Best known for building Tandy Corporation into a national force, the family helped transform the city’s business landscape in the mid-20th century. Under the leadership of Charles D. Tandy, the company expanded from a leather goods operation into a retail powerhouse, eventually acquiring RadioShack and turning Fort Worth into its headquarters.

The Journal cites a 1970 interview in which I.M. Pei, who designed the Tandy home the year prior, said, “Mrs. Tandy loves parties and she gives them very often, so she wanted lots of space.”

The home has three living rooms, three kitchens, two dining rooms, wine cellars, and an art gallery. Portuguese marble adorns the garden room, and a pool and putting green offer outdoor entertainment. The original owner, Charles Tandy, died in 1978, with his wife passing two years later. Their daughter, Anne Marion, owned the home until she died in 2020.

Pei, who famously made monuments without excess throughout his career, gifted the world many of its most beautiful buildings and spaces. If living within his creation at 1400 Shady Oaks Lane is anything like visiting the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, its occupants are shaped not just by how the space looks, but by how it feels — and how it quietly elevates everyday life.

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For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Ashley Mooring of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty at 817-706-6344.