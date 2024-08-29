Regal reception spaces at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard help set the home of the late Texs governor John Connally apart. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Real Estate / Mansions

Storied River Oaks Mansion of Late Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. Hits the Market With a $8.9 Million Listing Price — Inside a True Power House

If Only The Walls Of This Elegant Houston Home Could Talk

BY // 08.28.24
photography TK Images for Compass
Regal reception spaces at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard help set the home of the late Texs governor John Connally apart. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The former River Oaks Boulevard home of late Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. is on the market. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Built in 1958 by Rice educated architect Ernest L. Schult, the one-time home of Governor John B. Connally Jr. is up for sale. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Doric columns provide a regal ambience to the residence at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The gracious lawn at the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The spacious dining room at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard has hosted a wealth of powerful people. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
One of many rooms for entertaining in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Living and entertaining areas are found throughout the house at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The spacious wine room at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard is just one of the standout touches at late Texas governor John Connally's former Houston home. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The glass-walled wine room looks into the study where Governor John B. Connally and wife Nellie once huddled. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Beautifully finished hardwood and marble floors elevate the sophistication of the home at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Breakfast area in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The gourmet island kitchen in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Beautiful outdoor entertaining area at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The stunning resort style setting at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The primary suite in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Both his and hers closets are spacious in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
Both his and hers closets are spacious in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
A family game room in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. bears a state historical marker. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The workout room in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
One of five bedrooms in the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
If the walls in the elegant white stucco home at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard could talk, the sales price for the former Houston home of Texas Governor John B. Connally would easily surpass the listing price of $8,995,000. For when Connally and his beloved wife Nellie called it home, he served three terms as Texas governor, then worked as the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and ran for U.S. president.

One can only image the powerful tête-à-têtes, engaging dinner parties which Nellie Connally was known for, and political strategy conclaves that took place within the storied walls. This is one River Oaks mansion with a Texas Historical Marker that will surely not meet the wrecking ball.

the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The spacious wine room at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard is just one of the standout touches at late Texas governor John Connally’s former Houston home. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

Built in 1958 as his own modern styled home by Rice-educated architect Ernest Shult, the 8,400-square-foot residence boasts five bedrooms, eight full baths, one half bath, a resort-like pool setting, separate outdoor entertaining area, three-car garage and ground level quarters with a private entrance.

The half-acre-plus property at the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Locke Lane served as the Connallys’ official residence from 1969 to 1984. John B. Connally III recalls that when his father was a partner with the Vinson Elkins law firm, he would ride by his son’s nearby Locke Lane residence on the way home from the office and blow the car horn. It was a signal to get the grandchildren Nellie and John B. over to the governor’s house for some grandparents love.

07-River Oaks 2411 IMG 21 (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The stunning resort style setting at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

Through the decades this impressive River Oaks home has been meticulously maintained and gently updated. Of special note is the glass-enclosed, climate-controlled wine room that overlooks one of the casual entertaining areas. This River Oaks house also boasts an pstairs game room that opens to a spacious terrace, plus a poolside fitness center with a private bath.

Doric columns in public areas of the neoclassical interiors definitely lend a presidential air. Immaculate hardwood, marble and stone floors are testament to the care given to the historic home.

The beautifully landscaped grounds are punctuated with mature oak trees generating an air of Southern elegance to the River Oaks property. And as with any house of this importance, size and location, there is a generator.

the former River Oaks home of Gov. John B. Connally Jr. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The spacious dining room at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard has hosted a wealth of powerful people. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

The home is listed with Compass mother-daughter real estate agents Laura Sweeney and Lexie Sakowitz Marek.

