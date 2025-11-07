Above Tanglewood — Why The Hawthorne Has Douglas Elliman’s Top Luxury Houston Agent So Thrilled

At The Hawthorne, Douglas Elliman’s top luxury Houston agent, Moni Bohnisch, serves as the building’s sales ambassador. (Photo by Johnny Than Photography)

Tanglewood has long represented Houston’s most refined residential living. But something unexpected is happening in this prestigious enclave: a sophisticated tower is changing how residents think about elevated luxury. At The Hawthorne, Douglas Elliman’s top luxury Houston agent, Moni Bohnisch, serves as the building’s sales ambassador, guiding clients through a shift that goes beyond real estate trends. It’s about reimagining what luxury means in a city known for its sprawling scale.

“Tanglewood has always been celebrated for its luxurious grand estates and tree-lined streets, creating a tranquil environment,” Bohnisch notes. “The Hawthorne brings something new to this prestigious neighborhood: sophisticated vertical living that complements the area’s established character. It’s Tanglewood’s only luxury high-rise option.”

Developed by Pelican Builders with architecture by Kirksey and interiors by the renowned Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio, The Hawthorne sets a new standard for luxury living. With residences starting at $1,495,000 and ranging to exclusive penthouses, the building appeals to business executives who travel extensively, empty nesters and downsizers seeking a refined lifestyle with low maintenance, clients with multiple homes, and those who value exceptional service and the freedom to travel effortlessly.

The Hawthorne at Tanglewood provides neighborhood prestige combined with urban accessibility. For frequent travelers, the comprehensive service model includes 24-hour concierge, valet, and porter service. The 67-foot lap pool with cabanas, fifth-floor resident lounge with catering kitchen, and fitness center with panoramic views address the lifestyle priorities valued by luxury clients.

“Working with the team behind The Hawthorne is truly exciting,” Bohnisch explains. “I represent multiple listings throughout the development, which allows me to match clients with their perfect residence. Some prefer a lower floor for accessibility. Others want elevated living positioning for optimal views. And then there are those who desire views from a penthouse perspective. Understanding every floor plan and orientation means I can guide clients and ensure the perfect match.”

Bohnisch has a comprehensive understanding of each residence and offers a distinct advantage. “My listing for Penthouse 1502 with unobstructed northeast views captures the Houston skyline’s vibrant colors and exemplifies the building’s most exceptional positioning, creating something magical,” Bohnisch says.

“I have worked with clients who initially viewed the process as a significant lifestyle compromise,” Bohnisch recalls. “After experiencing The Hawthorne’s blend of private residences and hotel-style services, they realized they were able to integrate their old life into a permanent, equally luxurious lifestyle. They were able to optimize their routines to gain time and remove obstacles.”

After two decades representing Houston’s most exceptional properties across River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, and beyond, Bohnisch brings unparalleled market expertise to her role as The Hawthorne’s sales ambassador. Her deep understanding of Houston’s luxury neighborhoods and what drives property value has made her one of Douglas Elliman Houston’s most sought-after agents.

“My experience with luxury single-family homes throughout Houston gives me unique insight into what my clients truly value,” she reflects. “Whether guiding someone through the sale of a magnificent estate or helping them discover their ideal residence at The Hawthorne, I understand the lifestyle considerations that matter most. I know which units capture the best morning light, which floor plans work beautifully for entertaining, and how each residence offers its own distinct character.”

This comprehensive knowledge of both Houston’s luxury real estate landscape and The Hawthorne’s offerings allows Bohnisch to serve clients at all levels of the market.

As Tanglewood’s only luxury new construction full-service high-rise, The Hawthorne offers sophisticated urban living that honors the neighborhood’s prestigious character. For those exploring Houston’s luxury real estate options, it provides world-class design, exceptional service, and an exclusive Tanglewood address.

For more on Moni Bohnisch and her current luxury listings at The Hawthorne at Tanglewood, please contact her at 281-748-0238 or check out her Elliman page.