A First Look Inside The Lora, Knox Street’s Posh New Apartment Tower in Dallas

A rendering of the residential lobby at The Lora (Courtesy of The Lora)

A rendering of a residence's great room in The Lora (Courtesy of The Lora)

A rendering of the exterior facade of The Lora, the new luxury apartment tower on Knox Street (Courtesy of The Lora)

I swear it isn’t intentional. News from Knox Street just keeps coming!

One day, I’m downright gushing that one of my favorite restaurants, Sant Ambroeus, is coming to Dallas. I’m telling you to order a slice of Principessa cake and a Shakerato. (That’s how I’ll be taking all my meetings in 2027, FYI.) The retail rollouts followed, and dang, they are *compelling.* What’s a Dallas gal about town to do other than outfit herself in DÔEN, STAUD, TOTEME, and TWP for the soon-to-be hottest dinner res in town? Just this week, PaperCity also exclusively announced that cult-favorite women’s activewear brand Addison Bay will be setting up shop on Knox Street this fall, too. The Katy Trail is going to be preppier and more colorful than ever.

The footloose and fancy free are going to be frequenting Knox Street so often that perhaps they should consider making it official and just move there. That’s where The Lora comes in. Leasing starts this summer, so we’re here to offer a peek inside the newest and hottest address in Dallas. Here’s the skinny.

A group of power players (BDT & MSD Partners! Trammell Crow Company! The Summers Group! Gillon Property Group! The Retail Connection!) assembled like The Avengers to imagine a 27-story luxury apartment tower that offers 186 units and unparalleled access and amenities.

The pitch is simple. The Lora sits adjacent to the Katy Trail and within the one-million-square-foot mixed-use Knox Street development. It promises residents “a distinctly elevated residential experience shaped by design, service, and connectivity to the surrounding neighborhood.” The Avengers (my label) assembled an equally decorated crew to bring The Lora to life, including celebrated architecture and design firms Woods Bagot and Chad Dorsey Design.

“For The Lora, our vision was to express the character of Knox Street in a contemporary way, with warm and layered sophistication,” says Joel Behrens, Market Leader for Trammell Crow Company Dallas-Fort Worth. “It was important that we remain true to the place, while also delivering exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and lifestyle that today’s discerning residents appreciate most.”

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The site’s history along the historic Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad line inspired the design, highlighted by the sculptural façade clad in warm, terracotta-toned precast concrete and bronze detailing. The residences range from 800-square-foot one bedrooms to spacious 3,500-square-foot four-bedroom units and were designed to emphasize “light, air, and a seamless connection between indoors and out.”

Chad Dorsey Design utilized textured materials to add warmth and character, and large picture frame windows ensure light floods the 27-story tower. Most residences include private terraces that showcase spectacular views of downtown Dallas.

As for the amenities afforded to residents? Top notch, of course:

24-hour reception and security

A dedicated concierge offering priority access to the best of Knox Street (from “sought-after dining reservations to curated shopping and cultural experiences”).

“The Lora reflects a new kind of residential experience for Dallas, one that combines exceptional design, service, and walkability within one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods,” says Sabrina Gleizer, Partner at BDT & MSD. “What makes it especially compelling is how connected it feels to the broader energy of Knox Street, from the Katy Trail and park to the surrounding retail, dining, and hospitality experiences.”

As I’ve said before, everything is coming up Knox Street.

Leasing at The Lora begins this summer and is led by Maria Dryden of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.