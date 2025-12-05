The Village of River Oaks sets the standard in retirement living in Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Ah, the perennial question of where to retire. For Houstonians, there’s an obvious answer: The Village of River Oaks, where sophisticated retirement living, brimming with amenities, awaits.

If creating a retirement living plan for yourself or a loved one was on your 2025 New Year’s Resolutions list, it’s not too late. Now is the perfect opportunity to see The Village of River Oaks’ recently refreshed, designer spaces, gorgeous model units, dining venues, outdoor spaces, and to meet its talented team of caring professionals.

They still have limited residences available, all developed with discerning Houstonians in mind. Reserve before December 31, 2025, and before 2026 prices take effect. Celebrate 2026 with a new sense of contentment after planning your move to this sensational community.

Meet The Village of River Oaks Team

The Village of River Oaks is an Aspenwood Company Community, a Houston-based senior living hospitality company, and Houston’s trusted provider of luxury retirement living with a tenured team and local management. The community excels in providing safe, comfortable environments for residents to thrive. Since 1997, The Aspenwood Company has provided Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services for Houstonians and their loved ones seeking the convenience, security, and lifestyle afforded to them at The Village of River Oaks so they can LIVE LIFE WELL®

The Village of River Oaks exemplifies sophisticated retirement living in Houston, surrounded by the heritage neighborhoods of River Oaks, Montrose, and Upper Kirby. When moving to a new home, familiar surroundings are always essential.

The Village of River Oaks’ location is ideally positioned so that residents can take advantage of well-known retail and restaurants, healthcare providers, private clubs, cultural activities, places of worship, and the many walking trails, parks, and green spaces that make the city so vibrant.

Plus, it’s just minutes from the newly renovated River Oaks Theatre, vibrant River Oaks Shopping Center, elevated dining at Autry Park, the Theatre District, and the 160-acre Buffalo Bayou Park. The best of Houston is all at The Village of River Oaks’ residents’ fingertips.

The Standard Bearer for Luxury

Gracious, impeccable designer finishes and Aspenwood service detail with dining and amenities make The Village of River Oaks a premier location for discerning Houstonians and their families to enter this next chapter of their lives.

Impressive, spacious residential floor plans, generous natural light, and expansive terraces allow a new level of indoor-outdoor living. Beautiful spaces are designed for entertaining, fitness, and relaxation with a dedicated team to provide a secure lock and leave lifestyle for residents.

Residents enjoy daily social activities and programs, as well as amenities that include a fitness center, outdoor terraces, a pool, and lounges. And, they’ll dine in style at the community’s restaurants with chef-inspired and prepared meals. With fresh salads, fish, pasta, comfort food, seasonal specials, and healthy options, residents find an abundance of choices daily.

Safe and Secure

Residents’ loved ones can rest assured that their loved ones are safe and secure at The Village of River Oaks. The community has a trusted reputation, highly respected in the local community for outstanding care and service. The Village of River Oaks has secure entrances and check-in, along with a 24/7 concierge onsite to assist with coordinating transportation and deliveries. Plus, it has a 24/7/365 gas generators providing full-building power, so you’ll never have to worry about losing lights, air or connectivity. Ensure uninterrupted comfort and safety, even during power outages.

Step inside The Village of River Oaks and start your new chapter today.