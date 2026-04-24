Make Texas’ First Waldorf Astoria Residences Your New Home Away from Home in Hill Country

The team knows the importance of local talent when it comes to shaping the culture and future of the Waldorf Astoria Hill Country.

With an incredible team of best-in-class hospitality visionaries bringing it to life, there’s no doubt Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country is poised to succeed.

The Waldorf Astoria team is preparing to launch a second collection of homes this summer, and if it sells as quickly as the initial collection, buyers should be prepared to move quickly.

In just about a year since its announcement, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and its team have moved at lightning speed to provide the best in hospitality to Texans and beyond.

Located in stunning Fredericksburg, the state's first Waldorf Astoria will reflect the heart of the Hill Country.

The luxurious hospitality and real estate project, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country, just turned up the heat as they continue to make headway on what’s sure to be one of the state’s most gorgeous, pristine, and coveted properties to date.

As Texans, we love a good luxury escape. From the mountains to the beach, we know how to travel and how to travel well. Now imagine being able to call the state’s first Waldorf Astoria your new home away from home with Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country.

The Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country are being developed in charming, historic Fredericksburg, and the luxury hospitality & real estate project is sure to be one of the state’s premier, unique, and coveted properties to date.

If you’re looking to invest in a turn-key, luxurious vacation home with sweeping views of the Hill Country, resort perks, and unparalleled service, look no further than Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country.

In the Heart of Fredericksburg

Located in the charming, historic German settlement of Fredericksburg – which is capturing national attention with recent accolades from Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, Southern Living, and more – the Waldorf Astoria will be the first of its kind and caliber in the heart of the Hill Country. With an incredible team of best-in-class hospitality visionaries bringing it to life, there’s no doubt this property is poised to succeed.

With Mark Harmon (Developer – Founder of Auberge Resorts Collection), Robert Radovan (Developer – Founding Partner of Criswell Radovan; developer of Calistoga Ranch in Napa and Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Dublin, Ireland), Tim Sparapani, Developer – Advisor, lawyer, and investor; Co-Founder of Blue Run Spirits), Chef Dominique Crenn (Signature Restaurant/Culinary Inspiration – three-Michelin-star chef and TIME Magazine 100 Most Influential awardee), Philipp Neher (Architect – StudioCABAN), and Paul Duesing (Interior Designer) at the helm, the highly-anticipated development is set to deliver luxury residences, a five-star resort, epicurean amenities, and more.

In about a year since its announcement, the property and its team have moved quickly to provide the best hospitality to Texans and beyond. You know what they say. Everything’s faster and bigger in Texas.

The development team is well into pre-construction, mapping site plans, securing zoning and platting, staking roadways, and more. Full-scale civil construction is set to begin this May. Sales were also launched on the initial collection of branded multi-bedroom resort villas and private residences, where 50 percent of the original inventory has already been sold. The team is preparing to launch a second collection of homes this summer, and if it sells as quickly as the initial collection, buyers should be prepared to move quickly. Luxury waits for no one.

Cuisine From a Michelin-Starred Chef

On the food front, things are looking equally promising. The property announced a partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Crenn for a signature restaurant, elevating the flavors of Fredericksburg to a global cache. Although the team is keeping details close to the chest, additional restaurant partners and details are anticipated to be released later this year. The suspense is palpable.

The Waldorf Astoria team knows the importance of local talent when it comes to shaping the culture and future of the property. They hired Fredericksburg local Kathryn Sharrock to serve as boots-on-the-ground for the development as Residential Sales Executive. Offering a dual perspective, Sharrock’s family owns one of Fredericksburg’s popular wineries, providing a unique vantage into the charm, appeal, and opportunity of the destination. Prospective buyers can find her at the newly-appointed sales office at Elk & Main St. in downtown Fredericksburg.

In a state defined by luxury, the Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country is sure to set a new standard.