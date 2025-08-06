The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
01
08

Located in the heart of Turtle Creek, The Residences at Routh is a four-story development with 20 condominiums for sale. (Courtesy)

02
08

The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. (Courtesy)

03
08

Leo Amaya, the Vice President of Dallas-based Crescent Estates Custom Homes, worked with designer Tanya Taylor to outfit the units with high-end finishes deserving of the esteemed Turtle Creek neighborhood. (Courtesy)

04
08

Each unit features an open-concept, eat-in kitchen appointed with sleek shaker cabinetry, luxe countertops, and a top-of-the-line suite of kitchen appliances. (Courtesy)

05
08

The light and bright primary bedrooms at The Residences at Routh offer "massive" wardrobe space (each closet is more than 100 square feet!). (Courtesy)

06
08

Spacious bathrooms and a free-standing bathtub at The Residences at Routh (Courtesy)

07
08

Location is everything, and The Residences at Routh are ideally situated at 3601 Routh Street, near the Katy Trail and a wealth of fabulous dining options. (Courtesy)

08
08

“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” said Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.” (Courtesy)

The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
The Residences at Routh
Real Estate

A New Turtle Creek Midrise Development, The Residences at Routh, Offers 20 Luxurious Condominiums

The Four-Story Building Includes Three Penthouse Units With 'Residential Style Draped in Boutique Details'

BY //
Located in the heart of Turtle Creek, The Residences at Routh is a four-story development with 20 condominiums for sale. (Courtesy)
The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. (Courtesy)
Leo Amaya, the Vice President of Dallas-based Crescent Estates Custom Homes, worked with designer Tanya Taylor to outfit the units with high-end finishes deserving of the esteemed Turtle Creek neighborhood. (Courtesy)
Each unit features an open-concept, eat-in kitchen appointed with sleek shaker cabinetry, luxe countertops, and a top-of-the-line suite of kitchen appliances. (Courtesy)
The light and bright primary bedrooms at The Residences at Routh offer "massive" wardrobe space (each closet is more than 100 square feet!). (Courtesy)
Spacious bathrooms and a free-standing bathtub at The Residences at Routh (Courtesy)
Location is everything, and The Residences at Routh are ideally situated at 3601 Routh Street, near the Katy Trail and a wealth of fabulous dining options. (Courtesy)
“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” said Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.” (Courtesy)
1
8

Located in the heart of Turtle Creek, The Residences at Routh is a four-story development with 20 condominiums for sale. (Courtesy)

2
8

The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. (Courtesy)

3
8

Leo Amaya, the Vice President of Dallas-based Crescent Estates Custom Homes, worked with designer Tanya Taylor to outfit the units with high-end finishes deserving of the esteemed Turtle Creek neighborhood. (Courtesy)

4
8

Each unit features an open-concept, eat-in kitchen appointed with sleek shaker cabinetry, luxe countertops, and a top-of-the-line suite of kitchen appliances. (Courtesy)

5
8

The light and bright primary bedrooms at The Residences at Routh offer "massive" wardrobe space (each closet is more than 100 square feet!). (Courtesy)

6
8

Spacious bathrooms and a free-standing bathtub at The Residences at Routh (Courtesy)

7
8

Location is everything, and The Residences at Routh are ideally situated at 3601 Routh Street, near the Katy Trail and a wealth of fabulous dining options. (Courtesy)

8
8

“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” said Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.” (Courtesy)

Crescent Estates Custom Homes recently announced that a new midrise residential offering, The Residences at Routh, officially hit the market. Located in the heart of Turtle Creek, The Residences at Routh is a four-story development with 20 condominiums for sale. Intentionally designed with a small number of units, the development “retains a very exclusive and private feel.”

The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. Leo Amaya, the Vice President of Dallas-based Crescent Estates Custom Homes, worked with designer Tanya Taylor to outfit the units with high-end finishes deserving of the esteemed Turtle Creek neighborhood.

The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. (Courtesy)

“Designer Tanya Taylor and I worked to create meaningful spaces that reflect the sophistication of our buyer and our community,” says Amaya in a release. “From the spacious living spaces to the selection of the finishes and fixtures, every touchpoint was selected to enhance the lifestyle enjoyed by those who live at The Residences at Routh.”

Each unit features an open-concept, eat-in kitchen appointed with sleek shaker cabinetry, luxe countertops, and a top-of-the-line suite of kitchen appliances. Crescent Estates understands luxury buyers’ priorities, which include *a really big closet.* Notably, the light and bright primary bedrooms at The Residences at Routh offer “massive” wardrobe space (each closet is more than 100 square feet!). Gleaming hardwood flooring, soaring 10-foot ceilings, and decorative lighting (I.e., the jewelry of home finishes) complement the radiant natural light that floods the building.

Spacious bathrooms and a free-standing bathtub at The Residences at Routh (Courtesy)

Three spectacular penthouse units occupy the fourth floor of the property. According to the release, “each of which alone would serve to redefine the standard of luxury in Turtle Creek.” A big claim for one of Dallas’ poshest ZIP codes! Inside the three three-bedroom penthouses, you’ll find Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, a private wrap-around terrace with “massive banks of windows, which extend the living space to the outdoors.”

“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” says Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.”

That lifestyle includes all the bells and whistles you’d expect, such as a secure entrance, a gated underground parking garage with assigned spaces, an entertaining space, and a private pool.

Location is everything, and The Residences at Routh are ideally situated at 3601 Routh Street, near the Katy Trail and a wealth of fabulous dining options. To schedule a private tour or learn more about purchasing opportunities, reach out to Leo Amaya at 469-600-2010 or via email at leonel@cresentestates.com

Featured Properties

Swipe
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
18726 Appletree Ridge Road
Grand Oaks
FOR SALE

18726 Appletree Ridge Road
Houston, TX

$266,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18726 Appletree Ridge Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
15723 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15723 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15723 Foxgate Road
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
8218 Waynemer Way
Rolling Fork
FOR SALE

8218 Waynemer Way
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8218 Waynemer Way
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$480,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$289,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X