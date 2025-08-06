A New Turtle Creek Midrise Development, The Residences at Routh, Offers 20 Luxurious Condominiums

“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” said Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.” (Courtesy)

Crescent Estates Custom Homes recently announced that a new midrise residential offering, The Residences at Routh, officially hit the market. Located in the heart of Turtle Creek, The Residences at Routh is a four-story development with 20 condominiums for sale. Intentionally designed with a small number of units, the development “retains a very exclusive and private feel.”

The first three floors feature 16 spacious two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with sizes ranging from 1,371 to 1,856 square feet. Leo Amaya, the Vice President of Dallas-based Crescent Estates Custom Homes, worked with designer Tanya Taylor to outfit the units with high-end finishes deserving of the esteemed Turtle Creek neighborhood.

“Designer Tanya Taylor and I worked to create meaningful spaces that reflect the sophistication of our buyer and our community,” says Amaya in a release. “From the spacious living spaces to the selection of the finishes and fixtures, every touchpoint was selected to enhance the lifestyle enjoyed by those who live at The Residences at Routh.”

Each unit features an open-concept, eat-in kitchen appointed with sleek shaker cabinetry, luxe countertops, and a top-of-the-line suite of kitchen appliances. Crescent Estates understands luxury buyers’ priorities, which include *a really big closet.* Notably, the light and bright primary bedrooms at The Residences at Routh offer “massive” wardrobe space (each closet is more than 100 square feet!). Gleaming hardwood flooring, soaring 10-foot ceilings, and decorative lighting (I.e., the jewelry of home finishes) complement the radiant natural light that floods the building.

Three spectacular penthouse units occupy the fourth floor of the property. According to the release, “each of which alone would serve to redefine the standard of luxury in Turtle Creek.” A big claim for one of Dallas’ poshest ZIP codes! Inside the three three-bedroom penthouses, you’ll find Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, a private wrap-around terrace with “massive banks of windows, which extend the living space to the outdoors.”

“We built The Residences at Routh to create a new standard for luxury in the region with a lock and leave maintenance free lifestyle,” says Amaya. “It is our commitment to our clients to create a luxury home which offers unparalleled quality and comfort.”

That lifestyle includes all the bells and whistles you’d expect, such as a secure entrance, a gated underground parking garage with assigned spaces, an entertaining space, and a private pool.

Location is everything, and The Residences at Routh are ideally situated at 3601 Routh Street, near the Katy Trail and a wealth of fabulous dining options. To schedule a private tour or learn more about purchasing opportunities, reach out to Leo Amaya at 469-600-2010 or via email at leonel@cresentestates.com