01
15

3917 Gillon Avenue (Courtesy)

02
15

10335 Lennox Lane (Courtesy)

03
15

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

04
15

4307 Armstrong Parkway (Courtesy)

05
15

3906 Shenandoah Street (Courtesy)

06
15

6601 Hunters Glen Road (Courtesy)

07
15

7031 Turtle Creek Boulevard (Courtesy)

08
15

Located in the exclusive French streets, the three-story, 9,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

09
15

4554 Harrys Lane (Courtesy)

10
15

The heated saltwater pool and spa sit at the heart of 1469 Sunshine Lane. (Full Package Media)

11
15

5020 Park Lane (Courtesy)

12
15

5222 Park Lane (Courtesy)

13
15

5414 Edlen Drive (Courtesy)

14
15

10006 Hollow Way Road (Courtesy)

15
15

5805 Red Wolf Lane in Plano is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. (Courtesy)

Real Estate / Mansions

Peek Inside the 15 DFW Homes That Sold For More Than $10 Million in 2025

Dallas Holds Court in the Ultra-Luxury Arena

BY //
3917 Gillon Avenue (Courtesy)
10335 Lennox Lane (Courtesy)
Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
4307 Armstrong Parkway (Courtesy)
3906 Shenandoah Street (Courtesy)
6601 Hunters Glen Road (Courtesy)
7031 Turtle Creek Boulevard (Courtesy)
Located in the exclusive French streets, 4226 Arcady Avenue is a three-story, 9,000-square-foot home that offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)
4554 Harrys Lane (Courtesy)
The heated saltwater pool and spa sit at the heart of 1469 Sunshine Lane in Southlake. (Full Package Media)
5020 Park Lane (Courtesy)
5222 Park Lane (Courtesy)
5414 Edlen Drive (Courtesy)
10006 Hollow Way Road (Courtesy)
5805 Red Wolf Lane in Plano is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. (Courtesy)
Before the 2020 pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth had zero “ultra-luxury” homes that sold for more than $10 million. In 2025, 15 sprawling homes sold in the metroplex for more than $10 million, making DFW a “breakout metro” according to Compass’ recently released Ultra-Luxury Report for 2025.

According to Compass, the region delivers on domestic and international buyers’ desire for “bespoke residences offering privacy in a market with competitive tax rates and a robust economy.”

“Dallas has firmly established itself in the ultra-luxury arena,” says Jonathan Rosen of Compass Dallas. “As wealth continues to migrate to Texas and existing local buyers move up the market, purchasers are prioritizing privacy, design, and lifestyle over price sensitivity.”

Ultra-luxury sales are up 30 percent from last year, with a total sales volume of $231,620,000 from the 15 metroplex homes that sold for more than $10 million in 2025. Explaining the surge, Rosen continues, “With thoughtfully designed new developments and continued corporate expansion, Dallas has emerged as a destination market for sophisticated, long-term capital.”

4000 Euclid Avenue (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Celebrated architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects) designed 4000 Euclid Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

We previously featured two of the ultra-luxury Highland Park homes that sold for more than $10 million last year— 4000 Euclid Avenue and 4226 Arcady Avenue. The former dazzled me by offering both an aperitif room as well as fur storage. I deemed the latter, a swoon-worthy Hal Thompson-designed masterpiece in the French Streets, a “forever home” worthy of Nancy Meyers herself.

4226 Arcady Avenue (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)
Located in the exclusive French streets, the three-story, 9,000-square-foot home at 4226 Arcady Avenue offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Let’s take a quick peek at the other homes on the list, grouped by area. Scroll through the photo gallery, too, for exterior shots of each home.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

Park Cities

5805 Red Wolf Lane
5805 Red Wolf Lane in Plano is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. (Courtesy)

Plano

The only Plano property on the list, 5805 Red Wolf Lane is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. The estate is positioned above a spring-fed creek and private one-acre lake stocked with bass and catfish.

1469 Sunshine Lane
The heated saltwater pool and spa sit at the heart of 1469 Sunshine Lane in Southlake. (Full Package Media)

Southlake

In October, PaperCity featured 1469 Sunshine Lane in Southlake, which marked the largest residential transaction in Tarrant County history when it sold for $12.5 million. The Mediterranean-inspired, 31,234-square-foot estate boasts a recording studio, bowling alley, and basketball court.

Dallas

As more ultra-high net worth individuals flock to the metroplex, price appears to be no object. Rather, space and privacy reign supreme, with Dallas holding court.

