Peek Inside the 15 DFW Homes That Sold For More Than $10 Million in 2025

5805 Red Wolf Lane in Plano is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. (Courtesy)

The heated saltwater pool and spa sit at the heart of 1469 Sunshine Lane. (Full Package Media)

Located in the exclusive French streets, the three-story, 9,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Before the 2020 pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth had zero “ultra-luxury” homes that sold for more than $10 million. In 2025, 15 sprawling homes sold in the metroplex for more than $10 million, making DFW a “breakout metro” according to Compass’ recently released Ultra-Luxury Report for 2025.

According to Compass, the region delivers on domestic and international buyers’ desire for “bespoke residences offering privacy in a market with competitive tax rates and a robust economy.”

“Dallas has firmly established itself in the ultra-luxury arena,” says Jonathan Rosen of Compass Dallas. “As wealth continues to migrate to Texas and existing local buyers move up the market, purchasers are prioritizing privacy, design, and lifestyle over price sensitivity.”

Ultra-luxury sales are up 30 percent from last year, with a total sales volume of $231,620,000 from the 15 metroplex homes that sold for more than $10 million in 2025. Explaining the surge, Rosen continues, “With thoughtfully designed new developments and continued corporate expansion, Dallas has emerged as a destination market for sophisticated, long-term capital.”

We previously featured two of the ultra-luxury Highland Park homes that sold for more than $10 million last year— 4000 Euclid Avenue and 4226 Arcady Avenue. The former dazzled me by offering both an aperitif room as well as fur storage. I deemed the latter, a swoon-worthy Hal Thompson-designed masterpiece in the French Streets, a “forever home” worthy of Nancy Meyers herself.

Let’s take a quick peek at the other homes on the list, grouped by area. Scroll through the photo gallery, too, for exterior shots of each home.

Park Cities

Plano

The only Plano property on the list, 5805 Red Wolf Lane is a Hill Country-inspired retreat that sits on nearly seven acres in a gated community. The estate is positioned above a spring-fed creek and private one-acre lake stocked with bass and catfish.

Southlake

In October, PaperCity featured 1469 Sunshine Lane in Southlake, which marked the largest residential transaction in Tarrant County history when it sold for $12.5 million. The Mediterranean-inspired, 31,234-square-foot estate boasts a recording studio, bowling alley, and basketball court.

Dallas

As more ultra-high net worth individuals flock to the metroplex, price appears to be no object. Rather, space and privacy reign supreme, with Dallas holding court.