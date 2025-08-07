Luxury Senior Living Community Receives $180 Million Construction Loan, Will Open Late 2027

Dallas-based HKS Inc. acted as the architect for Vivante Turtle Creek, with Andres Construction serving as the general contractor. (Pictured here is Vivante Newport, Courtesy Nexus)

A senior living facility taking luxury to new heights, Vivante Turtle Creek recently secured a $180 million construction loan from Dallas-based Beal Bank. Developed by Nexus Companies and located at 2505 Turtle Creek Boulevard, the 20-story senior living high-rise sits in the heart of one of Dallas’ most prestigious neighborhoods, Turtle Creek. Construction has already commenced, and Vivante Turtle Creek is projected to open to residents in late 2027.

The tower will include 193 upscale units, including 164 independent living and assisted living residences, 12 penthouses (of up to 3,000 square feet), and 29 memory care units with 42 beds. Dallas-based HKS Inc. acted as the architect, with Andres Construction serving as the general contractor.

Vivante Turtle Creek answers the growing demand for high-end senior living options in Dallas. The press release states that the community will “redefine senior living by combining five-star amenities, large luxury units, Vivante’s Vitality Program which provides age-appropriate health and wellness programming for residents, outstanding dining, state-of-the-art care and a vibrant community atmosphere in one of Dallas’ most elegant residential enclaves.”

“We designed Vivante to feel like private condo-style residences for seniors with abundant amenities and activities, while also offering personalized medical support and assistance,” says Curt Olson, CEO of Nexus.

Those amenities include everything from a family party room to a bowling alley, indoor saline pool, sports lounge, golf simulator, library, movie theater, “opulent” beauty salon, and an art studio, in addition to an on-site doctor’s office, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Pilates studio. Finally, Vivate will offer chauffeured transportation via a Mercedes-Benz for errands and appointments out and about.

Nexus already successfully operates a similar property in Newport Beach, and Vivante Turtle Creek is their first venture in the Lone Star State. Cory Alder, President of Nexus Companies, gave PaperCity readers some exclusive scoop about what to expect from Vivante Turtle Creek. Spoiler alert — it sounds awesome.

Why Dallas? How did you identify Dallas as your next market?

Our founder and CEO, Curt Olson, relocated from California to Dallas a few years ago. Texas — and Dallas specifically — has become a magnet for growth, drawing in major companies, executives, and their families. When we studied the market more deeply, the numbers were impressive: Dallas has a fast-growing and affluent aging population and has a huge need for luxury senior living options. We weren’t interested in just any location; we waited for the right one. Turtle Creek offers the perfect combination of proximity to Dallas’ most desirable neighborhoods and a sense of community that our future residents will resonate with. Vivante Turtle Creek fills a significant gap in the market by delivering ultra-luxury residences with spacious floor plans, exceptional culinary and wellness programs, and world-class medical support — all in a setting that feels distinctly Dallas.

How do you feel Vivante meets the needs for luxury senior living in Dallas?

We’ve proven this luxury senior living model in Orange County, California with our other two communities, and Dallas is the ideal next step. There is nothing in this market that combines expansive luxury residences (including 12 penthouses at 3,000 square feet) with the level of luxury amenities and the caliber of culinary experiences, health and wellness programs, and on-site medical support from best-in-class medical providers. Our residents are used to the best — resorts, country clubs, five-star hospitality, concierge services, opulent amenities — and we’re delivering a senior living experience that matches that lifestyle. This is truly unprecedented in Dallas. There’s nothing else like it.

Is Vivante Turtle Creek already taking inquiries?

We understand that our future senior residents value flexibility, especially as their needs can change quickly. Vivante is a rental model versus a buy-in model, which provides our residents maximum flexibility. We are already seeing strong interest and will start reserving residences once the building nears completion. Our priority is to earn people’s trust by delivering on what we’ve promised, from the quality of construction to the level of luxury service. We want families to feel confident when the time comes to make the decision that Vivante is where they want to call home. We will have a sales office open well before we open, so prospective residents can meet the team and see what we are delivering.

