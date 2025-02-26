What You Can Buy For Under $2 Million In The Woodlands — Houses To Swoon Over

Enjoy the privacy of 74 N Berryline Circle with no backyard neighbors.

The open concept design that blends the renovated kitchen and beautiful family room makes 74 N Berryline Circle perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Both modern and timeless, 22 History Row has everything you're looking for in an Avondale Brownstone.

Check out the stunning primary bedroom at 22 History Row, located in a prime location.

The oversized oven hood and ample countertop island at 14 N Player Manor are just two of the many features in it's immaculate kitchen.

Unwind in the heated salt pool at 242 Hazelcrest Drive and let your worries wash away.

A perfect balcony to look out over the backyard beauty of 26 N Player Manor.

The gorgeous countertops, stunning backsplash, and open design make all your kitchen dreams come true at 26 N Player Manor.

An impressive remodeled home in the Village of Indian Springs is eye-catching with its painted brick front.

The jaw-dropping backyard of 14 N Player Manor Cir borders on the beautiful golf course.

The backyard oasis at 26 N Player Manor Circle has everything you need.

78 N Berryline Circle is a custom home in Panther Creek that underwent a full renovation in 2022.

Wondering what you can buy for under $2 million in The Woodlands? In this pioneering master planned community that can purchase a lot of house, putting plenty of options in many of the township’s best neighborhoods in play.

With the Spring home buying season approaching, this is the perfect time to take a closer look. Here is what you can buy for under $2 million in The Woodlands:

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $1,150,000

The Important Numbers: 1998 (year built), 2022 (year renovated), 3,617 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms.

This custom home underwent a full renovation in 2022, so it’s like you’re getting a brand new house in an established and prime location in the sought-after community of Panther Creek.

With a kitchen designed for culinary enthusiasts, donned with the best appliances and ample countertop space, that flows into a gorgeous family room with stylish cutouts and built-in cabinetry, this home is sure to cater to anyone who likes to host. Speaking of storage space, the stunning custom storage build in the primary closet is sure to make any fashionista swoon.

To top it all off, the backyard to 78 N Berryline Circle is private with no rear neighbors, so you can enjoy a dip in the pristine pool in peaceful tranquility.

Listed with Anne-Marie James with CB&A, Realtors



Neighborhood: Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $1,500,000

The Important Numbers: 2008 (year built), 5,219 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms.

The golf course community of Sterling Ridge is highly sought after, and 25 N Player Manor Circle does not disappoint.

This stunning Mediterranean-style Sterling Ridge home offers a gorgeous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The courtyard fountain and stunning stone archway look like the entrance to a storybook villa for you to escape into.

Inside, the large stone fireplace and cut-out windows further perpetuate the fanciful ambiance. An abundance of natural light spills in throughout the many windows in the home, giving great views of the resort-worthy pool space in the backyard complete with a spa, outdoor kitchen, covered patio and fire pit. There’s also a perfect balcony where you can sit and look out over your own backyard oasis.

Michael Seder with The Mike Seder Group eXp Realty LLC

Neighborhood: Village of Indian Springs

Listing Price: $1,349,000

The Important Numbers: 2001 (year built), 3,618 square feet, five bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms.

Nestled on a quiet street in the highly desired Village of Indian Springs, 242 Hazelcrest Drive first catches your eye with its stunning painted brick front.

This impressive remodeled home boasts an all-new spectacular kitchen with pristine countertops and open natural light. The secondary bathrooms are also newly renovated with new floors, tile, counters and more.

In addition to the immaculate inside space, the backyard also offers a tranquil pool with a heated salt pool, a bar and ample patio space for entertaining.

Listed with Shannon Cox with The Shannon Cox Team Belle Maison International Realty

Neighborhood: Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $1,875,000

The Important Numbers: 2010 (year built), 5,233 square feet, five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.

Another Sterling Ridge beauty, 14 N Player Manor Circle is situated on the fifth hole of the Gary Player Course.

The primary suite boasts its own spacious sitting area with a fireplace, a jaw-dropping en-suite bathroom and an oversized walk-in closet.

While boasting a stunning curb appeal from the front, this Mediterranean-style home also has a beautiful backyard with a covered patio, a modern pool and full pool bath, and an outdoor summer kitchen with a bar. You can take in the views of the stunning backyard and the beautiful golf course from the comfort of the luxurious extended second floor balcony.

Listed with Anne Werner-Millne with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene – The Woodlands

Neighborhood: East Shore / Park Place Brownstones

Listing Price: $1,295,000

The Important Numbers: 2006 (year built), 3,600 square feet, three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms.

Looking for a striking Avondale Brownstone townhome in East Shore? Look no further than the largest end unit at 22 History Row. The location offers extra light and privacy, and also brings more than $250,000 in upgrades.

Included in the upgrades is a modern kitchen with new counters, a six-burner cooktop, a convection oven, a Sub-Zero fridge, a sonic ice maker and a beverage center. Of course, the location is everything, and here you can enjoy East Shore’s clubhouse, pool, gym and 24-hour security, plus easy walkability to the Waterway and Town Center.

The seller is also offering a credit to the buyer to provide for elevator installation.

Listed with Beth Ferester with Corcoran Ferester Realty