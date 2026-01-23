21.-Pool-2 Whitehall Ranch
Real Estate / Houses

WhiteHall Ranch Is a $19.9 Million Marvel In Houston’s Shadow — 665 Acres, a Private Skeet Shooting Range and Even a Helipad

A Sprawling Land With Wildlife Galore

BY //
It’s difficult to say what would be the premier selling point of Whitehall Ranch, a 665-acre mega gem little more than an hour’s drive from Houston. Let’s begin with  location, location, location.

But then there are the six guest houses, a full skeet shooting range, a lavish pool area and the helipad, each certainly compelling. Just as the acreage, the hay fields, the pecan trees, the wildlife and the lakes all have their appeal.

10.-Back-living Whitehall Ranch
A living area in the family compound at Whitehall Ranch located a mere 61 miles from Houston.

No surprise that the remarkable property in south Grimes County is listed turnkey for $19.9 million. Republic Ranches‘ principal and partner Jeff Boswell and broker associate Kate Gibson have the listing.

The $19.9 million does represent a serious reduction from the $43 million that the property was listed for in 2023, and is even still a reduction from the pandemic era $21.6 million list price in October of 2020. So this, my friends, could be a bargain in the making. Perhaps the third time is the charm.

Located 61 miles from downtown Houston and 12 from Navasota on County Road 305, the focus of this sprawling ranch land is the Whitehall family compound which features a main house and two guest houses, a pool and a spa. Soaring ceilings and ample windows define the contemporary feel of the residences that were designed to embrace ranch life esthetic in a modern fashion.

The main house measures 4,308 square feet, while the two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house spans 1,600 square feet, and the four-bedroom, four-bathroom bunk house also spans 1,600-square-feet.

8.-Bedroom Whitehall Ranch
The primary bedroom at the 665-acre Whitehall Ranch

There are four additional guest houses (or quarters for ranch hands) on another part of the property. Of interest are the seven generators, assuring power throughout the seasons and across the ranch.

There are also horse stables (24 stalls) and barns located at the peak of Whitehall Ranch’s rolling terrain. The venue offering 360 degree views could be an entertainment area as well. Texans know the fun of barn parties and with the abundance of bunks on the ranch, the possibilities for mega celebrating are endless.

6.-Skeet-range at Whitehall Ranche
The regulation skeet and trap course with a small clubhouse at Whitehall Ranch

Adding to the entertainment offerings are a regulation skeet and trap course complete with a small clubhouse. Which is also great for entertaining.

The Whitehall Ranch boasts a wildlife oasis with a great mix of creek bottoms, pine and hardwood stands and open fields. A hunter or conservationist’s paradise, the  diversity of the ranch has created strong populations of deer, turkeys and doves. Plus, the wetland pond and several lakes are home to a good number of ducks in the winter.

