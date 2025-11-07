43 N Lamerie backyard
This backyard oasis at 43 N Lamerie is perfect for any holiday festivities.

The incredible 11 Palmer Crest estate will have you in the holiday spirit as soon as you pull up to the door.

Your stockings will look wonderful hanging on this fireplace at 2 Lace Point.

The remodeled kitchen at 14 N Palmiera is ready for any feast preparations.

Southern Charm meets modern elegance at 41 N Bay Blvd.

There's more than enough space for all your guests at 43 N Lamerie.

Real Estate / Houses

The Woodlands’ Best Houses For Entertaining — Mansions With Sophisticated Party Vibes

Stunning Homes That Are Built To Become Gathering Spots

BY //
This backyard oasis at 43 N Lamerie is perfect for any holiday festivities.

The incredible 11 Palmer Crest estate will have you in the holiday spirit as soon as you pull up to the door.

Your stockings will look wonderful hanging on this fireplace at 2 Lace Point.

The remodeled kitchen at 14 N Palmiera is ready for any feast preparations.

Southern Charm meets modern elegance at 41 N Bay Blvd.

There's more than enough space for all your guests at 43 N Lamerie.

With the holidays beckoning, homes built for entertaining often take centerstage. The Woodlands is full of such houses. Including a number that are currently for sale. From sprawling backyard wonderlands to mansions with perks galore, these houses bring the Wow factor home. Whether you’re searching for a show-stopping fireplace to hang your stockings over or picture-perfect spots to display Christmas trees, you’re liable to find just the dwelling in this pioneering master planned community.

These Are The Woodlands’ Best Houses For Entertaining:

2 Lace Point

2 lace point dining room for hosting
This exquisite dining room is perfect for holiday hosting.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $3,600,000

The Important Numbers: 2013 (year built), 7,612 square feet, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

This impressive custom-built home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Carlton Woods sits on the largest lot on the street. Just imagine hosting Christmas dinner in that stunning dining room, or ringing in the New Year with a party in the expansive game room.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Listed by Michael Seder, lead of The Mike Seder group

41 N Bay Boulevard

41 N Bay Blvd theater
This home theater is ready for you to cozy up and watch your favorite holiday movies.

Neighborhood: East Shore

Listing Price: $2,499,999

The Important Numbers: 2008 (year built), 4,092 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms.

Located in what’s known as The Garden District of The Woodlands, this timeless manse blends Southern Charm with modern sophistication, making it the perfect setting for any celebration. Imagine sipping hot cocoa on one of the two levels of this inviting porch, or cozying up to watch one of your favorite movies in the at-home theater.

Listed with Julie Vann with The MacPherson Group

11 Palmer Crest

11 Palmer Crest's formal library is built to impress.
11 Palmer Crest’s formal library is built to impress.

Neighborhood: Palmer Crest

Listing Price: $3,900,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 8,160 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms.

Overlooking the sixth tee box of the renowned Palmer Golf Course, this exquisite estate in the gated Palmer Crest neighborhood is sure to dazzle anyone you’re trying to impress. Imagine hanging your stockings by the elegant fireplace, or cozying up with a a book in the formal Alderwood library. Feasts in the oversized kitchen and swimming pool parties are both very much in play.

Listed with Diane Kink, lead of The Kink Team

43 N Lamerie Way

43 N Lamerie estate
There’s more than enough space for all your guests at 43 N Lamerie.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $3,998,700

The Important Numbers: 2008 (Year built), 10,301 square feet, seven bedrooms, eight full and three half bathrooms.

The spectacular custom estate at 43 N Lamerie Way brings a real sense of arrival with dual entry doors that lead into an impressive foyer, ready and waiting to be dressed up for any ocassion. Just picture yourself cooking up dinner in the enormous chef’s kitchen, or gathering with friends in the expansive game room complete with a wet bar.

Not to mention the backyard paradise perfect for any gathering with a heated pool, spa, pergola, outdoor kitchen, bar and fireplace.

Listed by Michael Seder, lead of The Mike Seder group

14 N Palmiera Circle

14 N Palmiera glass room
The remodeled rooms at 14 N Palmiera are both modern and timeless, like this glass-walled sunroom.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $2,750,000

The Important Numbers: 2005 (year built), 7,356 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms.

Looking for the perfect home for entertaining in The Woodlands? Step into 14 N Palmiera Circle and take in the luxurious custom upgrades. From an oversized dining room to a remodeled kitchen, this home is ready for move in. The crowning jewel is the glass-walled sunroom, complete with a gorgeous granite fireplace where you can hang your stockings and look out on an expansive pool and upgraded deck.

Listed by Michael Seder, lead of The Mike Seder group.

