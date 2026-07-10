These Million-Dollar Plus Townhomes In The Woodlands Prove That Luxury Living Does Not Require a Lawn

Living in luxury does not always mean a big home with sweeping yards. Sometimes, luxury is found in intimate layouts and low-maintenance yards in prime locations. Especially in The Woodlands, a true master planned community with top restaurants, stores and even concerts within easy walking distance of a retreat in the right location.

With stunning views, gorgeous accents, elevated appliances and true walkability to places you want to go , these homes in The Woodlands prove you do not need to have a yard. These non-traditional residences bring the best of The Woodlands home in many ways.

These are the Best Million Dollar-Plus Homes In The Woodlands Without a Lawn:

Neighborhood: Woodlands Village, Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,275,000

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 3,807 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

This stunning townhome features a Gracepoint Marabella plan with gorgeous views of Lake Harrison and a Woodlands Country Club golf course from multiple balconies. Mediterranean architecture and an intimate courtyard beckon.

Elevated flooring is throughout the home, including marble in the primary bathroom and rich hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Perfect for anyone who wants to cook with only the best tools, the kitchen is loaded with high-end Viking-branded stainless steel appliances.

Spawning across three stories, anyone can manage getting around this beautiful home with the elevator that provides convenient access to all floors. It is located in a private gated community.

Listed with Michael Gore with RE/MAX Elite Properties

Neighborhood: Two Waterway Lofts

Listing Price: $1,375,000

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 1,541 square feet, two bedrooms and two full bathrooms

This completely remodeled condo overlooking The Woodlands Waterway is dripping with luxury and elegance. From a brand-new tankless water heater and A/C unit to all-new engineered wood floors and Hunter Douglas shades, this unit is move-in ready.

The remodeled kitchen features a six-burner Thermador gas range stove, soft-close cabinetry and drawers, quartz countertops and a wine chiller that’s perfect for any would be host or hostess. Step into the living room and take in the decorative brick and cozy fireplace, along with balcony access and a glass-walled study.

Panoramic Waterway views are part of the deal. As is the easy walk to catch concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion or grab dinner at a host of restaurants along The Waterway.

Listed by Michael Seder, Lead of the Mike Seder Group

Neighborhood: Lakeside Cove Community

Listing Price: $1,697,000

The Important Numbers: 2022 (year built), 4,527 square feet, four bedrooms and four full and two half-bathrooms

Experience luxury lakefront living in this exquisite townhome located on Lake Harrison with breathtaking views from every floor. Located on a cul-de-sac, this nearly new home offers tranquility and elegance with a private elevator for easy access to all three stories of the townhouse.

Kitchen dreams come true with this custom-designed space featuring Thermador appliances, quartz countertops, a spacious island and luxury plank flooring. Throughout the home, you’ll enjoy retractable screens, crown molding and cozy touches.

The third-floor owner’s retreat includes a private balcony, a lavish bath and a large walk-in closet.

Unwind at the end of the day on a custom dock overlooking the water, complete with an outdoor kitchen. Another unexpected perk? There is direct access to The Woodlands Country Club via a private pathway.

Now that’s luxury living. No lawn needed — or missed.

Listed by Carol Rainer with Southern Realty TX LLC