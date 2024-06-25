One Of The Woodlands’ Restaurant Standbys — The Republic Grille Remains a Very Woodlands Centric Place 10 Years In

A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)

The Republic Grille restaurant marked the 10th anniversary of its original location in The Woodlands’ Panther Creek Village center recently. And this popular spot remains a Woodlands-centric place.

Owner Terry McBurney has deep roots in the community, and his appreciation for The Woodlands is on full display at his signature restaurant. Woodlands artifacts abound. Photos taken by Ted Washington of Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion events, newspaper clippings about notable community stories and even an original Woodlands Monopoly-style game are on display

McBurney worked in restaurants a teenager and in his twenties, but his career went in other directions including real estate. When the previous restaurant in the Panther Creek spot that the Republic Grille has called home for a decade now shuttered, McBurney sprung into action.

“I contacted the landlord and wrote a business plan,” McBurney tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “My other business is called Republic payment systems. So that’s how we came up with the name The Republic Grille.

“I wanted to make it about The Woodlands and be Woodlands centric.”

A restaurant career was suddenly born.

The Republic Grille has expanded twice since, opening new restaurants in Magnolia and Spring. And McBurney is well on his way to opening a fourth Republic Grille next year in Conroe. Each Republic Grille carries a theme that reflects its location. Magnolia’s centers around Montgomery County and Spring is all about Texas.

The food menus and approach of all the Republic Grille restaurants are the same though.

“We’re not a fine dining restaurant, but we treat everything like fine dining,” McBurney says. “The service, the food, the servers, how they treat each other. That’s my philosophy and I demand it. And so that transcends from me to everyone. Front of the house, back of the house, management, whatever the case is.

“You go to all three locations, you’re going to get that same food, exact same feeling.”

American food drives the menu. Chicken fried steak, chicken Woodlands and blackened flounder are the bestselling dishes. McBurney is also proud that Republic Grille’s menu prices have stayed relatively stable.

“The value proposition is something that I offer,” McBurney says. “I don’t change our prices very often. Our prices are at or below anybody in the area without doubt on anything. Whether it’s food, liquor, beer, wine, whatever the case may be. And that’s why we’re constantly busy.

“People understand what you’re getting for the price. I preach that all the time. I don’t raise my prices.”

While the overall menu has changed little over the years, one new addition is a farm-to-table lamb.

Lamb burgers were added to the menu this month and will be available every Thursday. Lamb chops and lamb steaks are also coming soon.

The lamb comes from McBurney’s own farm in Independence, Texas.

“Most restaurants typically don’t carry lamb because it’s too expensive. You can’t get it domestically,” McBurney notes. “We raise ours in Independence on grass and grain. And nobody can carry it because of the cost.”

A Restaurant in The Woodlands That Gives Back

In celebration of The Republic Grille’s 10th year anniversary, restauranteur Terry McBurney donated a portion of May’s proceeds — to the tune of $7500 — to the Wayne Walker Foundation and the Montgomery County First Responders Foundation.

Wayne Walker retired in 2016 from The Woodland Fire Department after 40 years of serving the community as a firefighter — the last 30 in The Woodlands after stints in Houston and Conroe. He retired as the deputy fire chief.

“He was a dear friend of mine,” McBurney says. “And so I honored him by creating the Wayne Walker Foundation.”

That makes this 10 year anniversary donation even more personal.

“That’s to help first responders in need here in Montgomery County,” McBurney says. “Whether someone has cancer, a car accident, anything like that, it’s up to the nonprofit to decide how they want to use the funds.”

Republic Grille’s original location is at 4775 W Panther Creek, Suite 490 in the Panther Creek Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is open 11 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 am to 8 pm on Sundays. Hours for the other locations vary. Reservations are available through Open Table.