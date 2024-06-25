Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)
Republic Grille Woodlands
Republic Grille Woodlands
A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
01
04

Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)

02
04

Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
04

The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
04

A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)
Republic Grille Woodlands
Republic Grille Woodlands
A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Restaurants / Restaurants - The Woodlands

One Of The Woodlands’ Restaurant Standbys — The Republic Grille Remains a Very Woodlands Centric Place 10 Years In

Expanding With More Restaurants and Some Farm Menu Additions, But Still Rooted in the Community

BY // 06.25.24
Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)
Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
4

Chicken Fried Steak is one of the most popular items on the menu at the three Republic Grille restaurants. (Courtesy of Republic Grille)

2
4

Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
4

The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
4

A flag made of fire hoses hangs in the Republic Grill. It is dedicated to Deputy Fire Chief Walker. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Republic Grille restaurant marked the 10th anniversary of its original location in The Woodlands’ Panther Creek Village center recently. And this popular spot remains a Woodlands-centric place.

Owner Terry McBurney has deep roots in the community, and his appreciation for The Woodlands is on full display at his signature restaurant. Woodlands artifacts abound. Photos taken by Ted Washington of Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion events,  newspaper clippings about notable community stories and even an original Woodlands Monopoly-style game are on display

McBurney worked in restaurants a teenager and in his twenties, but his career went in other directions including real estate. When the previous restaurant in the Panther Creek spot that the Republic Grille has called home for a decade now shuttered, McBurney sprung into action.

“I contacted the landlord and wrote a business plan,” McBurney tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “My other business is called Republic payment systems. So that’s how we came up with the name The Republic Grille.

“I wanted to make it about The Woodlands and be Woodlands centric.”

A restaurant career was suddenly born.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July

The Republic Grille has expanded twice since, opening new restaurants in Magnolia and Spring. And McBurney is well on his way to opening a fourth Republic Grille next year in Conroe. Each Republic Grille carries a theme that reflects its location. Magnolia’s centers around Montgomery County and Spring is all about Texas.

The food menus and approach of all the Republic Grille restaurants are the same though.

“We’re not a fine dining restaurant, but we treat everything like fine dining,” McBurney says. “The service, the food, the servers, how they treat each other. That’s my philosophy and I demand it. And so that transcends from me to everyone. Front of the house, back of the house, management, whatever the case is.

“You go to all three locations, you’re going to get that same food, exact same feeling.”

Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Republic Grille anchors the northwest corner of the Panther Creek Village Center in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

American food drives the menu. Chicken fried steak, chicken Woodlands and blackened flounder are the bestselling dishes. McBurney is also proud that Republic Grille’s menu prices have stayed relatively stable.

“The value proposition is something that I offer,” McBurney says. “I don’t change our prices very often. Our prices are at or below anybody in the area without doubt on anything. Whether it’s food, liquor, beer, wine, whatever the case may be. And that’s why we’re constantly busy.

“People understand what you’re getting for the price. I preach that all the time. I don’t raise my prices.”

The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The patio at Republic Grill boasts trees that McBurney planted 10 years ago on the property provide shade. Heat lamps keep the patio toasty in cooler months. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

While the overall menu has changed little over the years, one new addition is a farm-to-table lamb.

Lamb burgers were added to the menu this month and will be available every Thursday. Lamb chops and lamb steaks are also coming soon.

The lamb comes from McBurney’s own farm in Independence, Texas.

“Most restaurants typically don’t carry lamb because it’s too expensive. You can’t get it domestically,” McBurney notes. “We raise ours in Independence on grass and grain. And nobody can carry it because of the cost.”

A Restaurant in The Woodlands That Gives Back

In celebration of The Republic Grille’s 10th year anniversary, restauranteur Terry McBurney donated a portion of May’s proceeds — to the tune of $7500 — to the Wayne Walker Foundation and the Montgomery County First Responders Foundation.

Wayne Walker retired in 2016 from The Woodland Fire Department after 40 years of serving the community as a firefighter — the last 30 in The Woodlands after stints in Houston and Conroe. He retired as the deputy fire chief.

“He was a dear friend of mine,” McBurney says. “And so I honored him by creating the Wayne Walker Foundation.”

That makes this 10 year anniversary donation even more personal.

“That’s to help first responders in need here in Montgomery County,” McBurney says. “Whether someone has cancer, a car accident, anything like that, it’s up to the nonprofit to decide how they want to use the funds.”

 

Republic Grille’s original location is at 4775 W Panther Creek, Suite 490 in the Panther Creek Village Shopping Center.  The restaurant is open 11 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 am to 8 pm on Sundays. Hours for the other locations vary. Reservations are available through Open Table. 

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X