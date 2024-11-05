Where to Eat In The Woodlands For Thanksgiving — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dine-In or Takeout Feasts

Known for its seafood, Truluck’s is also offering a special three-course Thanksgiving feast this holiday season. This includes a classic turkey dinner with all the traditional sides and a selection of desserts.

Start with a choice of seasonal soup or salad before the main course: herb-roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and a cranberry apple compote. Enhance your meal with family-style sides if you’d like. Just be sure to save room for dessert, with options like carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake.

Pair each dish with red or white wine, or try the limited-time Hearthside Old Fashioned. This seasonal drink features Wild Turkey bourbon and house-made spiced orange syrup for a warm, festive touch.

Reservations are recommended and can be made here or through OpenTable.

Price per person: $59 for adults, $29 for kids under 12

View the menu