Fleming's in The Woodlands offers a variety of dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving. Preorders are now available.

The Woodlands' Phat Eatery will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes alongside its regular Malaysian menu. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Truluck's Pumpkin Cheesecake returns to the Thanksgiving menu this year. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Harrison's and The Woodlands Resort have recently completed major renovations. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Resort)

Surpreet Singh, Jassi Bindra, and Preetpaul Singh are the culinary team behind Amrina, crafting a Thanksgiving feast that blends tradition with innovation. (Photo courtesy Amrina)

Restaurants / Lists / Restaurants - The Woodlands

Where to Eat In The Woodlands For Thanksgiving — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dine-In or Takeout Feasts

Choose From Classic Dishes and Unique Flavors For a Memorable Holiday Meal

BY // 11.05.24
Fleming's in The Woodlands offers a variety of dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving. Preorders are now available.
The Woodlands' Phat Eatery will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes alongside its regular Malaysian menu. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)
Truluck's Pumpkin Cheesecake returns to the Thanksgiving menu this year. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)
Harrison's and The Woodlands Resort have recently completed major renovations. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Resort)
Surpreet Singh, Jassi Bindra, and Preetpaul Singh are the culinary team behind Amrina, crafting a Thanksgiving feast that blends tradition with innovation. (Photo courtesy Amrina)
Fleming's in The Woodlands offers a variety of dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving. Preorders are now available.

The Woodlands' Phat Eatery will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes alongside its regular Malaysian menu. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Truluck's Pumpkin Cheesecake returns to the Thanksgiving menu this year. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Harrison's and The Woodlands Resort have recently completed major renovations. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Resort)

Surpreet Singh, Jassi Bindra, and Preetpaul Singh are the culinary team behind Amrina, crafting a Thanksgiving feast that blends tradition with innovation. (Photo courtesy Amrina)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and The Woodlands offers a range of excellent dining options. Whether for dine-in and take-out, a number of top local restaurants can make celebrating the holiday satisfying simple. Who needs the hassle of cooking when there are such great alternatives?

These are the Best Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving in The Woodlands At:

1. Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck Thanksgiving Pumpkin Cheesecake

Truluck's Pumpkin Cheesecake returns to the Thanksgiving menu this year. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Known for its seafood, Truluck’s is also offering a special three-course Thanksgiving feast this holiday season. This includes a classic turkey dinner with all the traditional sides and a selection of desserts.

Start with a choice of seasonal soup or salad before the main course: herb-roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and a cranberry apple compote. Enhance your meal with family-style sides if you’d like. Just be sure to save room for dessert, with options like carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake.

Pair each dish with red or white wine, or try the limited-time Hearthside Old Fashioned. This seasonal drink features Wild Turkey bourbon and house-made spiced orange syrup for a warm, festive touch.

Reservations are recommended and can be made here or through OpenTable.

Price per person: $59 for adults, $29 for kids under 12

View the menu

2. Amrina

The Woodlands

3 Waterway Square Place, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Amrina – The Woodlands

Amrina's Thanksgiving menu features globally inspired dishes perfect for holiday celebrations. (Photo courtesy Amrina)

Amrina is serving a special five course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu. Diners can choose one dish for each course, with entrees accompanied by family-style sides for the table.

Begin with a choice of roasted pumpkin soup or a spiced, pumpkin butter-baked oyster with tamarind chutney. For the second course, select between a sweet potato tikki or a chicken khurachan tamale. The third course features options of cauliflower with butternut squash hummus or a turkey shami kebab. Main course choices include turkey breast, filet mignon, Tiger prawns, Hasselback paneer or Tandoor-roasted vegetables.

Family-style sides include mashed potatoes, a spinach and corn casserole, cranberry chutney and bread. Finish with a dessert, such as the signature cardamom chocolate mousse topped with a 24-karat gold kiss.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable here.

Price per person: $95

View the menu

3. Niko Niko’s

The Woodlands

922 Lake Front Circle
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Niko Niko’s The Woodlands

Do Thanksgiving with a Mediterranean twist at Niko Niko's. (Photo courtesy Niko Niko's)

If turkey gyros suit your family’s taste, Niko Niko’s has you covered. Pair them with classic sides to complete the meal. Options include roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, trays of Greek salad, chestnut stuffing, green beans and chargrilled vegetables.

Dessert offerings feature gelato, cookie trays, baklava and a mini Athenian mud pie.

Call ( 713)528-0966 to place an order with Niko Niko’s catering team. The deadline for orders is November 26. Delivery is available for an additional fee if you can’t make it to the restaurant.

View the menu

4. Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Harrisons The Woodlands resort

Harrison's and The Woodlands Resort have recently completed major renovations. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Resort)

Celebrate Thanksgiving in The Woodlands with a brunch feast at Harrison’s, featuring a bountiful buffet available from 10 am to 3 pm. Expect a full spread in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, designed to make gathering with family and friends.

If dining out isn’t your style, skip the stress of cooking by ordering a Thanksgiving feast to-go. Simply place your order, pick up your meal and enjoy a relatuvely hassle-free Thanksgiving. Orders must be placed by November 22.

Reserve a table or place an order by calling (281) 364-6250.

Price per person: $95 for adults, $47 for kids

View the menu

5. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 305
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Fleming’s Steakhouse – Thanksgiving Dinner

Fleming's in The Woodlands offers a variety of dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving. Preorders are now available. (Photo courtesy Fleming's)

This Thanksgiving, Fleming’s will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu alongside its regular dinner menu and a special three-course children’s menu.

Start with a choice of Fleming’s salad or rich lobster bisque, made with North Atlantic lobster and spiced sherry cream. For the main course, diners get to choose between mixed-herb roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, filet mignon or a 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye, all served with savory house-made stuffing. Expect a variety of shareable sides, including creamy mashed potatoes, green beans with apricots and onions and tangy cinnamon orange cranberry sauce.

Dessert is included in the three-course menu, with options that include New York cheesecake topped with cinnamon orange cranberry sauce, pumpkin cream and candied walnuts and a three-layer carrot cake drizzled with caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.

If you prefer to celebrate at home, Fleming’s offers a traditional-style Thanksgiving bundle for six or á la carte options for sides, turkey or filet. This is perfect for Friendsgiving or for reheating on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving catering and á la carte options are available for pick up from November 22 through November 27 and November 29 through December 1. Items can be ready to serve or ready to heat. You can pre-order here.

Price per person: $65 for adults, $29 for kids

View the menu

6. Phat Eatery

The Woodlands

2290 Buckthorne Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Honey Glazed Turkey Breast Phat Eatery Thanksgiving

Phat Eatery features traditional Thanksgiving dishes alongside its regular Malaysian menu. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

The Woodlands’ own Phat Eatery is going all out for Thanksgiving with honey-glazed turkey breast with turkey pan gravy, ginger-sake cranberry sauce, creamy whipped potatoes and lobster bisque. This special meal is available for dine-in and to-go during regular hours from 11 am to 9 pm on Thanksgiving (November 28). Phat Eatery’s regular menu also will be available.

Prefer to host Thanksgiving at home? Phat Eatery is also offering a Malaysian-influenced spread for takeout. Pre-order by Sunday, November 24, for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 11 am to noon or 4 pm to 5 pm. The feast feeds six or more people, packaged hot and ready to eat.

The to-go feast includes honey-glazed turkey breast and leg (four pounds), Wagyu beef rendang Wellington, Malaysian seafood fried rice, two quarts of lobster bisque, one quart of creamy Idaho-whipped potatoes, ginger-infused cranberry sauce (one pint), garlic stir-fried green beans and a pint of turkey gravy.

Price per person: $35 for dine-in, $320 for full to-go feast

View the menu

