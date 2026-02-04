Lankford’s Brings Its Iconic Burgers and Plenty of New Twists To Its First Woodlands Restaurant — The Beer Wall Awaits

A 12-tap beer wall lets guests pour their own beer by the ounce. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Lutz)

Lankford’s patio has space heaters and fans with a great view of The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

In a prime Woodlands Waterway location, Lankford's has an outdoor patio and bar. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Lutz)

Lankford's burgers, fries and salads are the stars of the menu. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Lutz)

Lankford's is now open in The Woodlands, bringing its classic burgers and some new twists. (Photo courtesy of Lankford's)

A mural of the original Lankford's grocery store is on the back wall of the new Woodlands location. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Lutz)

For more than 80 years, Lankford’s has been serving some of Houston’s most beloved burgers and comfort food, from classic cheeseburgers to over-the-top signature creations. Now, the iconic burger institution has opened its third restaurant, venturing into The Woodlands. (PaperCity The Woodlands first reported on Lankford’s foray into The Woodlands back in December.)

Lankford’s is now open on The Woodlands Waterway in the restaurant space formerly occupied by Baja Cantina. The location is owned by wife and husband third-generation burger restaurateurs Jessica and Paul Prior. They are joined by fourth-generation family member Nicolas van der Does.

What’s New The Woodlands’ Own Lankford’s

With 60 indoor seats and almost 140 seats on the patio, this Lankford’s in The Woodlands feels just as social as it is scenic. The patio offers a prime view facing The Woodlands Waterway.

The Woodlands location introduces several new elements. These include a 12-tap self-serve beer wall and a dedicated milkshake bar. The bar offers both kid-friendly and boozy milkshake options for adults. The restaurant also expanded its beverage offerings with handcrafted cocktails and curated wine selections.

The menu highlights Lankford’s most popular burgers, including the Grim Burger. That one comes topped with mac and cheese, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese and a sunny-side up egg. For those who like a little heat, the Firehouse Burger brings bold flavors with habanero mustard, cayenne butter and jalapeños. The classic bacon cheeseburger remains a longtime favorite.

Lankford’s serves these signature items alongside its broader lineup of scratch-made comfort foods, including salads and sandwiches.

The cocktail program also features drinks made with homemade ingredients.

“We buy as little as possible,” van der Does says. “Everything is made from scratch — mac and cheese, brisket, beef, all of it. We hand-cut the French fries and hand-batter the onion rings.”

That philosophy extends to the bar program. “We infuse simple syrup with blueberry and steep basil into it to make it interesting. I make every infusion and syrup that I can,” van der Does tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “If I can’t make it, I probably won’t put it on the list. This is supposed to be grandma’s cooking.”

New to Lankford’s is its Wine Club. The program offers exclusive selections, member perks and special events.

“We want to introduce members to high quality wines at a low cost,” van der Does says. “You may be used to buying certain brands. But I may have another wine that’s cheaper and better that you’ll like.”

He adds that members will also have the opportunity to buy in bulk, which helps keep pricing accessible.

Lankford’s will also host monthly tastings. The first tasting is scheduled for February 27 at 6 pm. If weather permits, it’ll be held on the patio and open to the public.

Lankford’s Goes to the Dogs

As proud parents of rescue dogs Nala, Stormy and Bella, the owners of this new Lankford’s are making sure four-legged family members are not forgotten. With its expansive patio, Lankford’s is pet friendly. Pups are welcome to join their owners outside.

The Woodlands location also introduces Lankford’s Rescue Menu. It offers dog-friendly dishes with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. The menu features four canine-approved comfort foods: Frito Pie, Brisket Mac and Cheese, Chicken Mac and Cheese and a Homestyle Hamburger Mash. All items are priced at $8.

Family members Aubrey and Nona founded Lankford’s in 1937 as a neighborhood grocery. The restaurant has grown into one of Houston’s most well-known burger havens. The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, The Texas Bucket List and Texas Highways’ Worth the Drive have featured its iconic burgers.

Lankford’s in The Woodlands is located at 24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160. It’s open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 11 am to midnight, Saturdays from 10 am to midnight and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information, go here.