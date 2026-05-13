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A Woodlands Seafood Restaurant Favorite Emerges From a Renovation With a Fresh Look — Inside the Reimagined Truluck’s

New Purse Chairs Add an Elegant Modern Day Touch

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Ten years after opening at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, Truluck’s restaurant has undergone a dramatic renovation, ditching the carpeting and tablecloths for chandeliers, hardwood floors and a lighter, brighter look. The well-known seafood restaurant reopened after closing for the quick three-week refresh.

The revitalized space features elegant new flooring, lighting and furniture throughout.

Truluck’s The Woodlands 2026 renovation
Truluck’s booths stayed the same while the dining tables and chairs were upgraded. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

“We wanted the renovation to feel refined and polished, but still comfortable and inviting,” Truluck’s operating partner Chris Davis says.

The redesign leans into neutrals, sleek lines and warmer lighting throughout the dining room. New chandeliers brighten the space, while purse chairs add a small luxury detail for diners in The Woodlands.

“They can keep their handbag close, elevated and right where they belong,” Davis says. “Most importantly, never on the floor.”

Hardwood floors replaced carpeting throughout the dining area. New tables and chairs, both with arms and without, are geared towards making the dining experience even more comfortable. While the tablecloths might be gone, the tables are still elegantly set with a single calla lily.

Truluck’s Woodlands 2026 renovation
The purse chair is a new touch following the April renovation of Truluck’s The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

After a decade at Hughes Landing, the refresh felt well-timed for the restaurant and its longtime team members. Several employees have been with Truluck’s since its Woodlands opening day back in 2016.

“We all knew this space would be special,” Davis says. “Having the ability to see us open in 2016 and now be at the point of a refresh and renovation is incredible.”

Behind a Restaurant Renovation

Truluck’s also made several less visible upgrades behind the scenes.

New air conditioning units were installed throughout the restaurant. The additional units allow for better airflow and cooling across the space. With four units instead of two, climate control is now more consistent.

Ryan Studt also recently joined Truluck’s The Woodlands as general manager. Studt previously helmed restaurants in Austin and Dallas prior to moving to Houston.

Truluck’s The Woodlands cocktails
The Lychee Empress cocktail, left, and the Yuzu Cool cocktail are on the menu for May at Truluck’s Hughes Landing location. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Beyond the redesigned interiors, Truluck’s is also highlighting a seasonal cocktail for spring.

If you visit Truluck’s in May, you might want to check out the Lychee Empress cocktail. The seasonal drink remains on the menu through the end of this month. The pink cocktail combines Elderflower Rose Gin, Carpano Bianco, lychee and fresh lemon. A fresh raspberry tops it off as garnish.

Perfect for a refresh.

Truluck’s in The Woodlands is open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. For more information and to make a reservation, go here.

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