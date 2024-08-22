The 10 Best French Restaurants in Dallas — Uptown, Knox, Oak Lawn, and More Great Spots

rise nº1 is a French restaurant known for its sweet and savory soufflés. (Courtesy)

French food may not be the most prominent kind of cuisine in Dallas, but the city does have a good variety of authentic spots to explore if you’re looking. You can find a romantic date night spot in Knox-Henderson or a trendy, Francophile-friendly concept with escargot in University Park.

From soufflé-focused restaurants to neighborhood bistros, these are the 10 best French restaurants in Dallas.