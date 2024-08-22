Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best French Restaurants in Dallas — Uptown, Knox, Oak Lawn, and More Great Spots

Where To Indulge in Soufflés, Steak Frites, Duck Confit, and Fine Wine

BY // 08.22.24
rise souffle - 10 best restaurants in Dallas

rise nº1 is a French restaurant known for its sweet and savory soufflés. (Courtesy)

French food may not be the most prominent kind of cuisine in Dallas, but the city does have a good variety of authentic spots to explore if you’re looking. You can find a romantic date night spot in Knox-Henderson or a trendy, Francophile-friendly concept with escargot in University Park.

From soufflé-focused restaurants to neighborhood bistros, these are the 10 best French restaurants in Dallas.

Au Troisieme

Park Cities

8305 Westchester Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

75225

Website

AT Bistro Dallas

Don't miss the steak frites at AT Bistro. (Courtesy)

Opened at Preston Center in 2022, this stylish bistro (au troisieme is French for “the third place”) comes from private chef and caterer Bobby Pollette. Serving New American food with a global influence, AT Bistro was designed to be a welcoming neighborhood hangout. The menu features French and New American fusion dishes such as steak frites, escargot & foie gras, and tuna “au poivre.”

rise nº1

Northwest Dallas

5360 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 220
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

Website

rise souffle - 10 best restaurants in Dallas

rise nº1 is a French restaurant known for its sweet and savory soufflés. (Courtesy)

An intimate soufflé restaurant and wine bar in Inwood Village, rise nº1 is one of the most popular spots for French cuisine in Dallas (and a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush). The bistro offers savory and sweet soufflé options, including the popular truffle-infused mushroom and a decadent chocolate dish. One must always begin their meal at rise nº1 though with the marshmallow soup — the bistro’s signature tomato soup with goat cheese “marshmallows.”

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

Mercat Bistro is a favorite French restaurant for brunch and dinner in the Harwood District.

One of several dining concepts in the rapidly developing Harwood District, this French bistro stands out for its ability to transport you to another world. Favorites at the spot include filet au poivre steak frites, pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, and moules frites. Also, don’t forget to start with the shishito peppers or ricotta and honey.

Toulouse Café and Bar

Knox-Henderson

3314 Knox Street
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Toulouse French Restaurants Dallas

Try the popular frog legs with garlic, capers, olives, and more at Toulouse. (Courtesy)

A French-influenced Belgian restaurant, this Texas-based concept offers some great cuisine. At the Knox Street location, you’ll find bites like escargots, frog legs, dover sole, and squid ink pasta. If you’re not as adventurous, Toulouse has more familiar options like a burger, lobster roll, or steak frites.

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

North Dallas

19009 Preston Road, Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

Website

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

Lavendou Bistro Provincial offers authentic French food like steamed mussels in North Dallas. (Courtesy)

Since 1996, this authentic French restaurant has been serving seafood, steak, duck, and soufflés in North Dallas. The interior feels as if you’ve been transported to the French countryside with brick walls and bistro tables. Popular dishes on the menu include French onion soup, rack of lamb, and veal medallions with wild mushrooms. Don’t forget to order a soufflé for dessert.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

One of Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau’s three Knox Street spots (Knox Bistro and Georgie are the other two), Le Bilboquet Dallas is a spin-off of the New York City favorite. Known for its French wine, crab, and avocado salad, and Cajun chicken, “Le Bib” (as the locals call it) makes it easy to post up with a glass of champagne and pretend you’re in Europe.

Cadot Restaurant

North Dallas

1811 Preston Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

Website

Cadot French Restaurants Dallas

Cadot is a classic French restaurant in North Dallas. (Courtesy)

This North Dallas spot is known for its elegant French cuisine cooked up by chef Jean-Marie Cadot, a Paris-native. On the menu, you’ll find everything from fois gras to escargot, but the stand-out items include the sea bass, crab cake, and filet mignon.

Parigi

Oak Lawn

3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-0295

Website

Parigi

The chef's burger of the day is a favorite dish at Parigi. (Courtesy)

A neighborhood bistro in Oak Lawn, this French-inspired restaurant was opened by chef-owner Janice Provost in 2002. The popular spot offers a mix of French, American, and Italian cuisine including its famous deconstructed Cali roll, chef’s burger of the day, and Mr. Jordan’s veal milanese. It also has an outdoor patio out front for a charming, al fresco atmosphere with string lights.

Little Daisy

Downtown

205 Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Little Daisy Dallas

Little Daisy is a Franco-American cafe at Dallas' Thompson Hotel. (Courtesy)

The newest addition to Dallas’ French dining scene, this Franco-American bistro replaced Nine on the ninth floor of Dallas’ Thompson Hotel. Paying homage to Parisian cafe culture, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Created by Thompson Dallas Executive Chef Jeramie Robison, the menu includes several dishes inspired by his Louisiana upbringing (think gumbo and trout amandine), as well as other French favorites.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro Dallas restaurant news

The Soufflé au Fromage at Knox Bistro. (Courtesy)

Led by chef Bruno Davaillon, this Knox Street restaurant offers tons of great French dishes. Start with the escargots bourguignone or soufflé au fromage, then explore the entree menu of steak frites, duck leg confit, and moules marinieres.

Discover dynamic performance in the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid

Coming to Helfman Alfa Romeo
on August 22 6PM to 8:30PM

RSVP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4415 Wendell
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4415 Wendell
Houston, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4415 Wendell
3738 Nottingham
West Wniversity
FOR SALE

3738 Nottingham
West University, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3738 Nottingham
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
2002 Dunstan
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2002 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2002 Dunstan
507 Patchester
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

507 Patchester
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
507 Patchester
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
1902 Greenwich Terrace
FOR SALE

1902 Greenwich Terrace
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1902 Greenwich Terrace
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
8012 Woodway
Charnwood Area
FOR SALE

8012 Woodway
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
8012 Woodway
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X