The 10 Best French Restaurants in Dallas — Uptown, Knox, Oak Lawn, and More Great Spots
Where To Indulge in Soufflés, Steak Frites, Duck Confit, and Fine WineBY Megan Ziots // 08.22.24
French food may not be the most prominent kind of cuisine in Dallas, but the city does have a good variety of authentic spots to explore if you’re looking. You can find a romantic date night spot in Knox-Henderson or a trendy, Francophile-friendly concept with escargot in University Park.
From soufflé-focused restaurants to neighborhood bistros, these are the 10 best French restaurants in Dallas.
Opened at Preston Center in 2022, this stylish bistro (au troisieme is French for “the third place”) comes from private chef and caterer Bobby Pollette. Serving New American food with a global influence, AT Bistro was designed to be a welcoming neighborhood hangout. The menu features French and New American fusion dishes such as steak frites, escargot & foie gras, and tuna “au poivre.”
An intimate soufflé restaurant and wine bar in Inwood Village, rise nº1 is one of the most popular spots for French cuisine in Dallas (and a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush). The bistro offers savory and sweet soufflé options, including the popular truffle-infused mushroom and a decadent chocolate dish. One must always begin their meal at rise nº1 though with the marshmallow soup — the bistro’s signature tomato soup with goat cheese “marshmallows.”
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
One of several dining concepts in the rapidly developing Harwood District, this French bistro stands out for its ability to transport you to another world. Favorites at the spot include filet au poivre steak frites, pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, and moules frites. Also, don’t forget to start with the shishito peppers or ricotta and honey.
A French-influenced Belgian restaurant, this Texas-based concept offers some great cuisine. At the Knox Street location, you’ll find bites like escargots, frog legs, dover sole, and squid ink pasta. If you’re not as adventurous, Toulouse has more familiar options like a burger, lobster roll, or steak frites.
Since 1996, this authentic French restaurant has been serving seafood, steak, duck, and soufflés in North Dallas. The interior feels as if you’ve been transported to the French countryside with brick walls and bistro tables. Popular dishes on the menu include French onion soup, rack of lamb, and veal medallions with wild mushrooms. Don’t forget to order a soufflé for dessert.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
One of Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau’s three Knox Street spots (Knox Bistro and Georgie are the other two), Le Bilboquet Dallas is a spin-off of the New York City favorite. Known for its French wine, crab, and avocado salad, and Cajun chicken, “Le Bib” (as the locals call it) makes it easy to post up with a glass of champagne and pretend you’re in Europe.
This North Dallas spot is known for its elegant French cuisine cooked up by chef Jean-Marie Cadot, a Paris-native. On the menu, you’ll find everything from fois gras to escargot, but the stand-out items include the sea bass, crab cake, and filet mignon.
Parigi
Oak Lawn
3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
A neighborhood bistro in Oak Lawn, this French-inspired restaurant was opened by chef-owner Janice Provost in 2002. The popular spot offers a mix of French, American, and Italian cuisine including its famous deconstructed Cali roll, chef’s burger of the day, and Mr. Jordan’s veal milanese. It also has an outdoor patio out front for a charming, al fresco atmosphere with string lights.
The newest addition to Dallas’ French dining scene, this Franco-American bistro replaced Nine on the ninth floor of Dallas’ Thompson Hotel. Paying homage to Parisian cafe culture, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Created by Thompson Dallas Executive Chef Jeramie Robison, the menu includes several dishes inspired by his Louisiana upbringing (think gumbo and trout amandine), as well as other French favorites.
Led by chef Bruno Davaillon, this Knox Street restaurant offers tons of great French dishes. Start with the escargots bourguignone or soufflé au fromage, then explore the entree menu of steak frites, duck leg confit, and moules marinieres.