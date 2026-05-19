Sophisticated New Houston Cocktail Retreat Is Inspired By the Best Bar In the World — 1111 Brings Major Chef Power Right Along With Its Creative Drinks

oised in the new Radom Capital development of the historic Tower Theatre – home to the (newish) jazz bar Doc’s, next door–1111 takes its inspiration for both the design-forward space and the elevated cocktails and light bites from haute haunts in Mexico City.

Sadeghi and Duliakas have again enlisted Houston-based chef Emmanuel Chavez of the Michelin starred restaurant Tatemo to consult on the food at 1111 Bar. (Photo by Josh Aranda)

An array of artisan cocktails at 1111 Bar. Collaborating with Handshake's mixologists past and present, 1111 aims to take a precision-driven approach, applying modern techniques with refined classics. (Photo by Josh Aranda)

Their signature 1111 Margarita is made with tequila infused with fresh tangerines, followed by a clarification process, to create a bright citrus profile with a smooth, crystal-clear finish. Instead of a traditional salt rim, the drink is topped with a lime-salted air (with an appearance like airy sea foam washing up on the shore). Photo by Josh Aranda.

Anchoring the 4,500-square-foot 1111 Bar is the custom oval bar outfitted with five completely self-contained stations. (Photo by Jason Haas)

Designed by Houston-based Nina Magon Studio, 1111 Lounge centers on a sculptural custom dome inspired by the sacred cenotes of Mexico. (Photo by Jason Haas)

Drinks anyone? Army Sadeghi and Brandon Duliakas, owners of the chic Montrose bar Melrose, are attempting to take artisan craft cocktails to the next level. The duo swung recently opened 1111, a sophisticated new Houston bar blessed with the address that’s a call to the angels at 1111 Westheimer Road.

Located in the new Radom Capital redevelopment of Houston’s historic Tower Theatre — which is also home to the (newish) jazz bar Doc’s next door — 1111 takes its inspiration for both the design-forward space and the elevated cocktails and light bites of haute haunts in Mexico City. More specifically from the famed Handshake Speakeasy, named the World’s No. 1 Best Bar in 2024. Collaborating with Handshake’s mixologists past and present, both bars aim to take a precision-driven approach, applying modern techniques with refined classics.

Anchoring the 4,500 square-foot-space is a custom oval bar outfitted with five completely self-contained stations built to optimize speed of production along with consistency of product, with each cocktail priced at $17. Methods such as clarification, fat washing and advanced infusions are used to create drinks such as the signature 1111 Margarita. This sees tequila infused with fresh tangerines, followed by a clarification process, to create a bright citrus profile with a smooth, crystal-clear finish. Instead of a traditional salt rim, the drink is topped with a lime-salted air (creating a drink that looks like airy sea foam washing up on the shore).

Then there is the Yuzu Highball.

“It’s a light, refreshing cocktail inspired by the understated elegance of the highball culture found throughout Mexico City,” bartender Carla Rodrigue says. “Clarified yuzu and lemon juice create a delicate balance of tartness and subtle sweetness, giving the drink a crisp, polished finish.

“It’s topped with a house-made lemongrass soda, adding a bright aromatic lift and lively effervescence.”

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Meanwhile, Sadeghi and Duliakas have again enlisted Houston-based chef Emmanuel Chavez of Houston’s Michelin starred restaurant Tatemo to consult on the food here too. Just like Chavez did for Melrose.

Michelin Chef Worthy Food

Famed for his dedication to utilizing nixtamalized heirloom maize culled from small farmers in Mexico, Chavez’s small plates include standouts such as tuna tostada ($16), made with yellowfin tuna sourced from Costa Rica, layered with a smoky chipotle spread and fresh avocado slices, before it is finished with mulato chile oil. The dish is accompanied by a house-made salsa macha, a textured blend of roasted chiles, nuts and seeds — to add intensity and contrast to each bite.

The duck confit, carnitas-style taco ($14) reimagines a classic through a Mexican lens. The duck is first cured with salt, sugar, dried hoja santa and pasilla mixe chiles, then slowly cooked in its own rendered fat with bitter orange, avocado leaves and a touch of Mexican Coke. All in a nod to traditional carnitas.

The empanadas de Camaron ($16 and on my visit made without shrimp) are made from cónico amarillo maiz coming from Estado de México, giving them their earthy flavor. The filling combines Gulf white shrimp cooked gently in sofrito with black beans and Oaxaca cheese, and by its side a creamy guacasalsa.

Designed by the Houston-based Nina Magon Studio, 1111’s space centers on a sculptural custom dome inspired by the sacred cenotes of Mexico. Throughout the interiors, Venetian plaster was meticulously applied across walls, ceilings and millwork, while custom wood partitions, artisanal lighting and bespoke furniture add a bit of warmth against the monolithic plaster envelope.

The palette was intentionally restrained, layering earthy greens, oxidized tones, warm taupe and terracotta hues, with muted stone textures to evoke the raw beauty of Mexico’s landscapes. This is a different kind of Houston bar.

1111 is open seven days a week from 4 pm to 2 am. For reservations or more information, go here