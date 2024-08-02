The Most Exciting New Restaurant Openings in Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor

Whiskey Cake is known for its scratch kitchen, vast whiskey list and this stunning toffee cake.

Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor has been steadily growing over the past several years, especially as new businesses and residences move to the area. The Alliance Town Center has hugely contributed to that growth with new restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. And now, more growth is upon us, particularly in the burgeoning area’s food scene. These are four new restaurant openings to know about in the Alliance Corridor.

The Sicilian Butcher

This Arizona-based Italian restaurant just opened its fourth location in the Alliance Corridor. This unique concept focuses on craft meatballs as well as a charcuterie bar.

The brain-child of chef Joey Maggiore, The Sicilian Butcher is a chef-driven, neighborhood restaurant. This is the first outpost outside of Arizona and is owned by the same group that operates Hash Kitchen ― which also planted its first location in Texas in Fort Worth this May. The breakfast and brunch spot serves creative hashes, frittatas, scramblers, pancakes, and cocktails — including an epic build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.

The signature meatballs at The Sicilian Butcher range from pork to eggplant, and evenaged ribeye. But, if you can’t decide there’s always the Meatball Ferris Wheel — the most unusual sampler ever, featuring all six meatball varieties.

The Sicilian Family Platters come in two variations ― with a more traditional charcuterie board serving two people, and a mega-sized, and more extravagant five-foot-long grazing board for four. Also on the menu are bruschetta boards akin to the ones you’ll find at Postino, plus pizzas, and a fun mix-and-match array of pastas and sauces.

Plus, Italian Pastries

Got a sweet tooth? The Sicilian Baker has you covered.

This sister bakery to The Sicilian Butcher is along for the ride, bringing true Italian pastries to town as well. It’s tucked beside the host stand and filled with pastries like tiramisu, lobster tails filled with Nutella, and cookies like amaretti, wedding, and the vivid green (icing-filled) Tony’s Almond cookies. But, the build-your-own Cannoli Bar is sure to be a hit. Choose from a variety of authentic cannoli shell flavors and fill with your choice of creams, including traditional, chocolate chip, pistachio, Bischoff, lemon, and fig, just to name a few.

But, that’s not the only newcomer on the near horizon. Other new construction flanking Alliance Town Center will soon add even more new dining to the bustling North Fort Worth neighborhood.

A Healthy Favorite Gets Chopping

The healthy eating mega-hit, Original Chop Shop has scattered locations all around Dallas in recent years. Its first Tarrant County outpost opened in Southlake in May of 2023, and the newest Alliance location (going next door to Whiskey Cake) is set to open on September 4.

At Original Chop Shop, you’ll find an array of fresh chopped salads, sandwiches, acai bowls, fresh pressed juices, and protein shakes. It’s supremely sourced food ― fast and convenient ― the same whole food goodness it’s been serving up since it first opened in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2013. The menu is even broken down by dietary restrictions for ease of ordering.

A Hamburger Haven Slides Into the Neighborhood

Alliance will soon get its own Son of a Butcher (just next to Original Chop Shop, but fronting onto Sage Meadow Trail). Serving unique sliders, crispy sides, and hand-spun shakes, Son of a Butcher has gathered fans in its first three North Texas locations ― Plano’s Legacy Hall, Dallas’ Lower Greenville, and Grapevine.

The restaurant group Front Burner Society is behind the expansion. PaperCity first announced the plans to add a Son of a Butcher to the Alliance Corridor back in December of 2022, but its arrival has been delayed by two years. No matter. It was worth the wait. We’re still excited. A spokesperson tells PaperCity Fort Worth that it is slated to open by mid-September.

“The covered patio, complete with turf grass, fans, and picnic tables, is perfect for hanging out with friends, family, and even four-legged pals,” according to a release. “Inside offers a nostalgic vibe featuring large windows and vibrant colors, creating a lively, inviting atmosphere. This location will also feature a pick-up window for to-go orders.”

There are more than 10 slider varieties to choose from at Son of a Butcher. You can even order a Slider Sleeve of four burgers or a Butcher’s Dozen ― to slice and dice or share if you are willing. The sliders are accompanied by crispy onion rings, or waffle fries and an array of decadent handspun milkshakes. There is also a selection of draft beer and frozen cocktails.

A Farm-to-Table Fantasy

Finally, Fort Worth will get its first taste of Whiskey Cake at Alliance. Front Burner Society says it anticipates a mid-September opening date.

The scratch kitchen at Whiskey Cake prides itself on slow cooking methods ― making the most of its smoker, spit, and live-wood grill. So, for starters choose from candied bacon with barbecue lime aioli or Drunk Mussels with housemade chorizo. Hearty main dishes include everything from shrimp and grits, or grilled salmon, to bone-in pork chops and rotisserie chicken.

As you might expect, the whiskey list is one of the most extensive collections you’ll find anywhere. Alliance will fall in love with the brunch at Whiskey Cake as well as its happy hours featuring fun, craft cocktails.

Now, about the famous whiskey cake? The namesake dessert is not to be missed ― an indulgent sticky toffee cake with bourbon anglaise, and spiced pecans, topped with house-made vanilla whipped cream.

The dining scene in Alliance is really looking up with these highly-anticipated new restaurant openings.