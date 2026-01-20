Led By a Michelin Starred Chef From Monterrey, A New Mexican Restaurant Will Debut in a Fort Worth Mid-Century Gem

After spending considerable time learning about downtown’s lunchtime crowds, Burciaga saw a need for unique but affordable lunches that can meet the needs of busy diners who only have one hour for lunch breaks. (Courtesy)

When Adrian Burciaga announced his departure from Fort Worth’s Don Artemio in October, news of his next venture followed quickly. The restaurateur and hospitality leader just announced the launch of Burciaga Hospitality Group, founded with his wife, Maria Jose Cervantes, and business partner Martin Quirarte.

Burciaga Hospitality Group recently took over management of Tinies on South Main Street, revamping the menu to focus on authentic Mexican cuisine while retaining the existing staff under the hospitality group’s high standards. Today’s announcement of a forthcoming downtown restaurant marks the first culinary venture conceived and developed entirely by Burciaga and his team.

Almacén El Gallo will open at 500 West 7th Street early this summer, Burciaga tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

“This idea came about before we started working with Tinies,” Burciaga says. “We were looking for a space to create a new concept. We knew we wanted to stay in Fort Worth. The owner of Neighbor’s House reached out, and we loved the space. It was very accessible, and they already had a kitchen.”

Almacén El Gallo roughly translates to “bodega of the rooster,” acknowledging the space’s former use as a cafe and storefront while paying homage to the symbolism of the rooster — a figure associated with pride and strength in Mexican culture.

A Menu Inspired By Memory, Territory, and Tradition

To create Almacén El Gallo’s menu, Burciaga called on an old friend, Chef Rivera Río, co-founder of KOLI Cocina de Origen, the Michelin-starred restaurant based in Monterrey, Mexico. Burciaga says he met Río shortly after the restaurant opened in Monterrey. The experience left a lasting impression.

“Rodrigo was really excited when I called him for help with the new restaurant,” he says. “We will have high-quality steaks, hearty salads, stews, a variety of salsas, enchiladas that are folded instead of rolled, roasted broccoli, and dishes with high-end proteins to make tacos at your table.”

After spending considerable time learning about downtown’s lunchtime crowds, Burciaga saw a need for unique but affordable lunches that can meet the needs of busy diners who only have one hour for lunch breaks.

In the evening and at night, the space will serve as a contemporary Mexican-style cantina, serving cocktails and elevated bar food like grilled octopus, bone marrow, and shareable plates like tacos de chicharrón. There will even be a Mexican-style burger on the menu.

The interior design is being done in collaboration with Mexico-based Carlos Núñez Architects, along with the owners. Burciaga says the space’s decor will lean into vintage La Lotería art to keep the mood light and playful. There will be illustrations drawn by Fernando R.Cervantes (@rojografito).

While diners can expect upscale dishes, the goal is to keep Almacén El Gallo accessible while giving diners an experience that explores Mexico from north to south and from the mountains to the coast.

Given Chef Rivera Río’s notoriety in Mexico and Burciaga’s success at Don Artemio, we’re already eagerly anticipating what Almacén El Gallo will deliver this summer.