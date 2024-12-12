Houston Steakhouse Sensation Revamps as a Less Expensive and Patio Focused Restaurant — Taking a Closer Look at Andiron Grille

One of the new menu additions include the crab Napoleon layered with milk bread, tomato, and tamarind ($33). (Photo by Michael Anthony)

A few small bites offered on the menu at the newly reimagined Andiron Grill & Patio from a meat and cheese plate, chips and nuts, to grilled olives. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Andiron Grill & Patio's owner Michael Sambrooks (left) and chef Michael O'Connor are all in on the changes. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

For his most ambitious project yet, Sambrooks initially enlisted the award-winning Manhattan interior design firm AvroKO to fashion Andiron and brought them back this year to complete the spacious patio that lends itself to a more convivial, drop-by-anytime vibe. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

It was arguably one of the most exciting Houston restaurants to swing open its doors in 2023. Now Andiron, the high-end steakhouse that took over the former home of Stages Theatre, has been reimagined as the more casual (read: and less expensive) Andiron Grille & Patio. Its owner and chef Michael Sambrooks — the mind behind the popular BBQ haunt The Pit Room and the Mexican-inspired Candente restaurant in the Montrose — has built a reputation for manipulating the subtleties smoke can impart in food.

For his most ambitious project yet, Sambrooks initially enlisted the award-winning Manhattan interior design firm AvroKO to fashion Andiron and brought them back this year to complete the spacious patio that lends itself to a more convivial, drop-by-anytime vibe. Andiron’s interiors (which rumor had it cost more than $5 million) remain much the same, albeit adjusted slightly with little touches to evoke a more casual ambiance, such as table configurations and glassware.

One can dine outdoors on the new 2,800-square-foot patio equipped with a custom black-and-white retractable awning and a roaring fire pit. It is a lush space where diners are surrounded by dozens of verdant garden urns, bordered by walls teeming with climbing vines of jasmine. A separate outdoor bar with a gleaming emerald tile accent wall anchors the space where 75 people can be accommodated across a mix of high-top and typical table seatings.

This is a big switch that comes with a lot of thought behind it.

“When opening Andiron in 2023, our vision was to set a new standard in ultra fine dining,” Sambrooks tells PaperCity. “However, after listening closely to our customers and observing trends in the dining industry, we recognize that a more approachable dining experience aligns better with the needs of our community and the greater Houston dining community.

“Especially with the launch of our new patio space, we want people to feel comfortable popping in for a happy hour cocktail and a snack or a more traditional meal.”

Diving Into the New Andrion Menu

Leading the charge in the kitchen is chef Michael O’Connor, who is infusing the new Andrion menu with more tavern-style options while keeping the bold live-fire flavors that became the steakhouse’s signature. With an average check at dinner ringing in at $100 per person (as opposed to $155 previously) and with lunch, set to relaunch in early 2025, priced at an average of $40 per person, the new menu features lots of shareable small plates. Everything from house-made griddled bread ($8 to $9) to mussels with yellow curry and serrano ($18) to a meat and cheese board with seasonal selections ($23). There’s also steak tartare with crispy chips ($22); a classic Caesar salad ($14); a bratwurst sausage roll with marrow onions and beer mustard; and a tuna tataki with giardiniera and aioli. With all of those designed to be split among a group.

Meanwhile, larger entrée plates nod to some beloved classics such as a half-roasted chicken with charred corn salsa ($28), a novel crab Napoleon layered with milk bread, tomato and tamarind ($33), and a branzino with brown butter fumet and grilled greens ($34). A classic steak frites ($45) and a Texas Iberico pork steak with stuffing and au jus ($36) also appear on the new menu, while fan favorites such as the Andiron dry-aged cheeseburger ($28) and prime rib sandwich ($27) haven’t ever left.

Steak (still USDA grade prime) will also remain a major focus at Andiron, with an a la carte program that includes salt-crusted and charred steaks, including filet ($58), strip ($68) and ribeye ($75) cuts. Plus unique cuts of A5 Wagyu ($115 plus).

The wine program has shifted too.

“We are following the low-mark-up model of quality-priced wines that are never marked up more than once,” Sambrooks says. “We went to a 50 percent cost on all wines, even vintage and limited availability wines that cannot be easily replaced. This makes the diner’s price slightly higher than retail cost.”

Two cabernet sauvignon examples are the 1992 Spring Mountain, which Andiron lists for $280, and the 1992 Dunn, which it sells for $180. In contrast, those who care for just a glass can find prices starting at $12.

Head bartender Angel Bautista has curated the beverage program since the restaurant’s launch and recently returned from training in Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, recognized as the Best Bar in the World on the vaunted World’s 50 Best Bars List. His new cocktails include innovative carbonated drinks such as the Guanabana crafted with Andiron’s house barrel select rum, pisco, guanabana (the tangy fruit soursop), vanilla, lemon and Greek yogurt (Sambrooks reveals that this tincture is his favorite) and the Vie En Ver with gin, mezcal, green chartreuse, cucumber, ginger and a citrus blend.

Andiron Grille & Patio is located at 3201 Allen Pkwy Suite e100. It is open 4 pm to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays and 4 pm to 10 pm Fridays through Saturdays. The patio has extended hours Thursdays through Saturdays, going till midnight.