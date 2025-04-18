The Best Asian Food Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Chinese To Ramen and Bubble Tea and More

Kyuramen will help expand your expectations and food palate when it comes to ramen.

Kyruramen is an authentic ramen spot in The Woodlands. The founder of the restaurant fell in love with ramen and decided to study the dish. After making repeated trips to Japan, he tasted an abundance of different flavored noodles and decided to open his own ramen shop in America, figuring the affordable daily cuisine would be a hit in The Woodlands area.

Kyuramen showcases Japan’s three major ramen styles. It is all going outside the classic stereotypes of what ramen is.

This Woodlands restaurant also features black garlic, which is made when fresh garlic is specially aged under the right conditions. It’s 10 times stronger than raw garlic and 10 times more nutritional.

Kyuramen is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10:30 pm.