The Best Asian Food Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Chinese To Ramen and Bubble Tea and More
Spots To Keep On Your RadarBY Jillian Richstone // 04.18.25
Kyuramen will help expand your expectations and food palate when it comes to ramen.
Mimi Garden is one of The Woodlands best restaurants for authentic and unique dumplings and bao.
Feng Cha offers an authentic beverage and dessert experience.
Kyuramen features the use of black garlic in their ramen dishes, which is fresh garlic aged just right. (Photo courtesy of Kyuramen)
Unique teas are a fun and regionally-inspired staple at many Woodlands eateries. (Photo courtesy of Feng Cha)
For delicious Vietnamese dishes check out EAD Vietnamese Restaurant. (Photo courtesy of EAD Vietnamese)
One of the best parts about living in The Woodlands is the ability to experience a wide variety of cuisines and cultures without having to travel. Asian food definitely included. Whether you’re looking for a full meal out or just a place to drop in for bubble tea or Asian desserts, there’s something for every whim.
These are the Best Asian Food Restaurants In The Woodlands:
Mimi Garden
8021 Research Forest Dr., Suite A
The Woodlands, TX 77382 | Map
For a blend of traditional Chinese cuisine fused with modern creativity, Mimi Garden is a great place to eat. The family-run, local dumplings and bao restaurant features signature dumplings and innovative bao with fresh twists on timeless classics. Passionate chefs constantly experiment with new ideas, which means every visit is bound to bring something new and the food is never boring.
Mimi Garden is open every day from 11 am to 9 pm.
Kyuramen
8821 Metropark Dr.
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Kyruramen is an authentic ramen spot in The Woodlands. The founder of the restaurant fell in love with ramen and decided to study the dish. After making repeated trips to Japan, he tasted an abundance of different flavored noodles and decided to open his own ramen shop in America, figuring the affordable daily cuisine would be a hit in The Woodlands area.
Kyuramen showcases Japan’s three major ramen styles. It is all going outside the classic stereotypes of what ramen is.
This Woodlands restaurant also features black garlic, which is made when fresh garlic is specially aged under the right conditions. It’s 10 times stronger than raw garlic and 10 times more nutritional.
Kyuramen is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10:30 pm.
Sharetea
8880 Metropark Dr., Suite# 100
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
After indulging in delicious ramen, you might want to pop on over to Sharetea for an incredible tea room experience with the ever popular bubble tea.
This trendy tea spot serves up bubble teas with customizable sugar and ice levels and a range of flavors.
Sharetea is open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 pm.
EAD Vietnamese Restaurant
17947 Interstate 45 N , Suite 238
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Family-owned recipes and authentic Vietnamese flavors await at EAD Vietnamese Restaurant. This is the place to visit in The Woodlands for authentic, fresh Vietnamese dishes.
The menu highlights a diverse range of food, offering a wide variety of dishes from seafood to beef, vegetarian and gluten-free options, rice and soup. If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the menu, EAD’s staff also does its best to accommodate any special requests.
It is open 11 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 am to 8 pm on Sundays.
Offering a variety of regionally-inspired teas and coffees, Feng Cha also serves up delicious fruit drinks. In addition to the range of beverages, this retreat also brings tasty desserts. These include the Taro chocolate, sea salt chocolate and matcha love.
Feng Cha’s menu is matched by its atmosphere. Enjoy a unique and cozy teahouse experience where you can relax, hang out, study, or work in a calm environment.
Feng Cha is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm.