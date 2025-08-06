Chef Wyl Lima Ateliê
Restaurants / Openings

The Charlotte’s Culinary Director Will Debut a New Café-Bistro and Tasting Menu Experience in Dallas’ Bishop Arts

Chef Wyl Lima Opens Ateliê and Origen This Fall

BY //
Opened last fall on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue, The Charlotte has quickly gained popularity for its global twist on Southern comfort food. Formerly Chef de Cuisine at the Michelin-starred Temporis in Chicago and Executive Chef at Dallas’ Sister, Culinary Director Wyl Lima brought flavors from Africa (he was born in Angola) and beyond to the new American restaurant. The suya-spiced ribeye skewers and crispy duck with harissa sauce are two favorites at The Charlotte. Now, while remaining Culinary Director at the Henderson Ave. spot, Lima is opening two new concepts in the city.

Based on his Bishop Arts-born immersive dining and arts series called The Experience — which now pops up all over the city — Lima returns to the neighborhood to open a pair of brick-and-mortar concepts that are an evolution of the series. Café-bistro Ateliê and tasting menu experience, Origen, will debut at 365 W. Jefferson Boulevard this fall.

Ateliê will be a globally-inspired spot open from 8 am to 5 pm daily for breakfast and lunch. It will also serve as a satellite art gallery. In collaboration with Daisha Board Gallery, the restaurant will display emerging artists’ work throughout the space. Mornings will feature espresso, pastries, and sandwiches, while a 12-item bistro menu will be available in the afternoon with dishes like grilled whole mackerel, croque madame, flatbread with prawns, and half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains.

Next door, Origen will offer an intimate seven-course tasting menu experience. Each menu is inspired by the rotating curated art exhibition in the space.

“At Origen, I choose one piece of art and create a dish that captures what I feel when I see it, from the flavors, the music, the plating, the way it’s presented. It becomes a dialogue between me and the artist. The result is a tasting menu that’s emotionally driven and creatively free,” says Lima in a press release.

Ateliê and Origen are family-owned concepts. Lima is the co-founder with his cousin, Vivaldo Gouveia. They both “credit their mothers, who immigrated from Angola, for instilling the values that made this concept possible.”

Reservations for Origen will be released monthly once it opens.

