Arrachera (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Chef Wyl Lima (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Sweet Potato (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
01
07

At Ateliê, the skirt steak with piquillo salsa and yuca is a must-try. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

02
07

Ateliê comes from Chef Wyl Lima, who is also Culinary Director at The Charlotte on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

03
07

The Ateliê space doubles as a satellite art gallery with artwork curated by Daisha Board Gallery. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

04
07

Don't miss the roasted cabbage at Ateliê even if you think you don't like cabbage. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

05
07

The half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains and Mediterranean chutney is a stunner at Ateliê. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

06
07

Order the sweet potato with any large plate for a delicious side. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

07
07

For dessert, the matcha cheesecake is a pleasantly deconstructed treat. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

Arrachera (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Chef Wyl Lima (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Sweet Potato (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Restaurants / Openings

A First Taste of Ateliê — Chef Wyl Lima’s New Globally-Inspired Bistro (and Art Gallery) in Bishop Arts

One of the Best New Restaurants in Dallas Has Arrived

BY //
photography EJ Galvez
At Ateliê, the skirt steak with piquillo salsa and yuca is a must-try. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Ateliê comes from Chef Wyl Lima, who is also Culinary Director at The Charlotte on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The Ateliê space doubles as a satellite art gallery with artwork curated by Daisha Board Gallery. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Don't miss the roasted cabbage at Ateliê even if you think you don't like cabbage. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains and Mediterranean chutney is a stunner at Ateliê. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Order the sweet potato with any large plate for a delicious side. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
For dessert, the matcha cheesecake is a pleasantly deconstructed treat. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
1
7

At Ateliê, the skirt steak with piquillo salsa and yuca is a must-try. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

2
7

Ateliê comes from Chef Wyl Lima, who is also Culinary Director at The Charlotte on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

3
7

The Ateliê space doubles as a satellite art gallery with artwork curated by Daisha Board Gallery. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

4
7

Don't miss the roasted cabbage at Ateliê even if you think you don't like cabbage. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

5
7

The half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains and Mediterranean chutney is a stunner at Ateliê. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

6
7

Order the sweet potato with any large plate for a delicious side. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

7
7

For dessert, the matcha cheesecake is a pleasantly deconstructed treat. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

Over the summer, Dallas chef Wyl Lima announced that he would be debuting two new concepts — a café-bistro and a tasting menu experience — in Bishop Arts. Now, the creative bistro we’ve been highly anticipating, Ateliê, is officially open with the second concept, Origen, soon to follow. We recently stopped by for dinner at the former to get a first taste of Lima’s curated 14-item (including dessert), globally-inspired menu. We were blown away by each dish we tried at the new restaurant and can’t wait to return to taste more. But before we get into our recommendations, here’s a bit about Lima and his new restaurants.

Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The Ateliê space doubles as a satellite art gallery with artwork curated by Daisha Board Gallery. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

About Chef Wyl Lima and His New Concepts

In 2024, Lima helped open Henderson Avenue’s The Charlotte, which quickly gained popularity for its global twist on Southern comfort food. He remains Culinary Director as he pursues his new concepts. Before that, he was Chef de Cuisine at the Michelin-starred Temporis in Chicago and Executive Chef at Dallas’ Sister. Lima brought flavors from Africa (he was born in Angola) and beyond to The Charlotte, while also running a Bishop Arts-born immersive dining and arts series called The Experience.

Ateliê and Origen are the brick-and-mortar evolution of The Experience. Beyond the food, the space doubles as a rotating satellite gallery showcasing emerging and underrepresented visual artists. The artwork is curated by Dallas’ Daisha Board Gallery, with each piece offering a scannable QR code so that guests can discover more about the artists. “This place is meant to feel alive,” Wyl says in an opening press release. “The art is part of the energy of the room.”

The art selection will rotate seasonally, as will Ateliê’s menu. And when Origen opens, its menu will be inspired by individual artworks selected by Daisha Board Gallery.

Ateliê (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains and Mediterranean chutney is a stunner at Ateliê. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

The Inspiration Behind Ateliê’s Menu

Every single dish is intriguing on Ateliê’s menu as there is something unique and unexpected in each one. Everything is family-style and meant to be shared.

In the release, Lima mentions that the opening menu features the dishes that feel the most like him. After dining at Ateliê, we caught up with the chef and asked him to expand more on this sentiment.

“Being from Angola, yucca and plantains were a big part of my culture,” Lima tells PaperCity. “So much so that fufu is a staple in how we eat. And depending on the region of the country, we would use these ingredients for fufu.” Fufu is a pounded meal found in West African cuisine, primarily made from starchy vegetables like plantains and yams. You’ll find these ingredients across his menu.

When reading Ateliê’s menu, I wondered how Chef Lima thought to pair so many different flavors from various cuisines — that, spoiler alert, all end up working out really well. “As far as how the pairing comes together or how I conceptualize a dish, it’s a memory or history for me,” he says. “I don’t think of food as just multicultural. I think of it as a connection between us.”

Ateliê
For dessert, the matcha cheesecake is a pleasantly deconstructed treat. (Photo by EJ Galvez)

The Dishes We Loved

We recommend starting with the potato croquettes — a current favorite on the menu. Three fried pieces are filled with mushrooms and are served with a delicious (and bright green) allium aioli. I don’t usually go for cabbage, but the roasted version at Ateliê is a must-try. It has a kick of spice and includes pistachios, pear slices, and a smoked Gouda fondue that you’re going to want to scoop up every last bit of.

For larger plates, we went with the half-roasted chicken and wagyu skirt steak. Both were flavor bombs and cooked to perfection, but it was the former that stood out as my favorite with its savory Mediterranean chutney and side of sweet plantain. It’s one of the best chicken dishes I’ve ever eaten. The steak was also served with a tasty piquillo salsa and yucca fries. An additional bite you should order is the sweet potato with a cocoa crumble, coconut, and herb oil. Again, how does Chef Lima come up with these perfectly unexpected flavor combinations?

Ateliê serves just one dessert, and it’s currently an “abstract” deconstructed matcha cheesecake. The slight bitterness of the smooth matcha mousse balances out the sweetness of the strawberries and crunch of the graham crackers. It’s a real treat.

“The menu will change as ingredients become available, or if we feel it makes sense to do so,” says Lima. “However, the cacio e pepe [a staple of his] may be the only dish that may not change.”

Our server told us ateliê means workshop, and Chef Lima finally has his ultimate workshop.

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X