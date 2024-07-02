Houston’s Swank New Sushi Palace Opens With Two Days of Sake and Tuna Partying — Azumi Comes Out Full Barrel
Adding More Trendy Fun to River Oaks DistrictBY Shelby Hodge // 07.01.24
Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Washington & Lesley Ho at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bailey & Simon Haidamous at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Star Hand and guest at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Lance & Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The sake barrell from the breaking ceremony at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bruce Banta-Guevara & Oscar Banta-Guevara at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake flows throughout the evening at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Analise & Patrick Hillyard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Alex Smith, Eric Smith at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Barbara Williams, Milton Gray at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Another opening, another party. Now that the swirl of nonprofit fundraisers has petered out for the summer in Houston, restaurant openings are filling in for social butterflies who have not flitted off to cooler climes. Most recently was Japanese and sushi fine dining restaurant Azumi in River Oaks District.
This swank new Houston restaurant opened literally with a bang over two nights of partying thanks to the traditional sake barrel breaking ceremony.
The ceremony which symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings in Japanese culture was conducted by Atlas Restaurant Group founder and CEO Alex Smith, who was in from the restaurant group’s headquarters in Baltimore and Michelin-starred executive chef Timur Fazilov. In January, Atlas brought Fazilov on board as concept chef of Asian cuisine overseeing several of the group’s restaurants. Also making the trek to Houston was Atlas Restaurant Group managing partner and co-owner Eric Smith, Alex Smith’s brother.
While the barrel breaking was festive, the breaking down of a 160-pound bluefin tuna took center stage. The beast had been flown in from Japan that very morning providing lucky diners the freshest of the fresh sliced cuts of akami, o-toro and chutoro. Partygoers spread throughout the 80-seat dining room and bellied up to the 11-seat sushi bar and the 20-seat cocktail bar as waiters buzzed through with bite-sized servings of Azumi menu highlights such as crispy rice, beef tenderloin, spicy rock shrimp, and chicken gyoza.
The full menu features selections of nigiri, sashimi and maki, complete with one-of-a-kind culinary experiences that include hibachi, robata and teppanyaki presentations. The impressive sushi program at Azumi is complemented by a hot kitchen serving authentic Japanese entrees.
Azumi is located next door to Loch Bar, Atlas Restaurant Group’s first restaurant in River Oaks District.
PC Seen: Jeff Bagwell, Lesley and Washington Ho, Paulina and Jim McGrath, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, David Thomas, Courtney Zavala, Katherine Whaley, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Bailey and Simon Haidamous, Edward Sanchez, and Bruce Banta-Guevara and Oscar Banta-Guevara.