Houston’s Swank New Sushi Palace Opens With Two Days of Sake and Tuna Partying — Azumi Comes Out Full Barrel

Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Washington and Lesley Ho (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bailey and Simon Haidamous (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Star Hand and guest (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Lance McLeod, Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley, and Kevin Gilliard (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake Barrel from the Breaking Ceremony (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bruce Banta-Guevara and Oscar Banta-Guevara (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake flowing throughout the night (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Annalise and Patrick Hillyard (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Alex and Eric Smith (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Barbara Williams, Milton Gray (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
01
20

Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

02
20

The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

03
20

Washington & Lesley Ho at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

04
20

Bailey & Simon Haidamous at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

05
20

Star Hand and guest at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

06
20

Lance & Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

07
20

The sake barrell from the breaking ceremony at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

08
20

Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

09
20

Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

10
20

Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

11
20

Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

12
20

Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

13
20

Bruce Banta-Guevara & Oscar Banta-Guevara at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

14
20

Sake flows throughout the evening at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

15
20

Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

16
20

Analise & Patrick Hillyard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

17
20

Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

18
20

Alex Smith, Eric Smith at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

19
20

Barbara Williams, Milton Gray at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

20
20

Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Washington and Lesley Ho (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bailey and Simon Haidamous (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Star Hand and guest (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Lance McLeod, Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley, and Kevin Gilliard (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake Barrel from the Breaking Ceremony (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bruce Banta-Guevara and Oscar Banta-Guevara (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake flowing throughout the night (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Annalise and Patrick Hillyard (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Alex and Eric Smith (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Barbara Williams, Milton Gray (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich (1) (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Swank New Sushi Palace Opens With Two Days of Sake and Tuna Partying — Azumi Comes Out Full Barrel

Adding More Trendy Fun to River Oaks District

BY // 07.01.24
photography Jonah Tijerina
Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Washington & Lesley Ho at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bailey & Simon Haidamous at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Star Hand and guest at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Lance & Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The sake barrell from the breaking ceremony at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Bruce Banta-Guevara & Oscar Banta-Guevara at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Sake flows throughout the evening at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Analise & Patrick Hillyard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Alex Smith, Eric Smith at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Barbara Williams, Milton Gray at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
1
20

Julia Stiles, Juli Tomlin, Tren Entrichel, Meili Rodriguez make the scene at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

2
20

The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

3
20

Washington & Lesley Ho at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

4
20

Bailey & Simon Haidamous at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

5
20

Star Hand and guest at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

6
20

Lance & Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

7
20

The sake barrell from the breaking ceremony at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

8
20

Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

9
20

Kelly & Todd Colvard, Jim & Paulina McGrath at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

10
20

Guest, Erin Black, Izzi Shapiro at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

11
20

Elena Lefebvre, Cat Rivers, Jessica Ruff at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

12
20

Daniel Lucas, Minh Truong at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

13
20

Bruce Banta-Guevara & Oscar Banta-Guevara at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

14
20

Sake flows throughout the evening at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

15
20

Ashley Keiter, Lauren Nowak at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

16
20

Analise & Patrick Hillyard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

17
20

Amir Zakhireh, Amanda Mosley at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

18
20

Alex Smith, Eric Smith at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

19
20

Barbara Williams, Milton Gray at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

20
20

Clayton Brooks, Brian Tichman, Billy Chase, Craig Kovacevich at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

Another opening, another party. Now that the swirl of nonprofit fundraisers has petered out for the summer in Houston, restaurant openings are filling in for social butterflies who have not flitted off to cooler climes. Most recently was Japanese and sushi fine dining restaurant Azumi in River Oaks District.

This swank new Houston restaurant opened literally with a bang over two nights of partying thanks to the traditional sake barrel breaking ceremony.

The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)
The 160-pound bluefin tuna, flown in from Japan that morning, is broken down by chefs at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District. (Photo by Jonah Tijerina)

The ceremony which symbolizes prosperity and new beginnings in Japanese culture was conducted by Atlas Restaurant Group founder and CEO Alex Smith, who was in from the restaurant group’s headquarters in Baltimore and Michelin-starred executive chef Timur Fazilov. In January, Atlas brought Fazilov on board as concept chef of Asian cuisine overseeing several of the group’s restaurants. Also making the trek to Houston was Atlas Restaurant Group managing partner and co-owner Eric Smith, Alex Smith’s brother.

Lance McLeod, Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley, and Kevin Gilliard
Lance & Kristi McLeod, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District.

While the barrel breaking was festive, the breaking down of a 160-pound bluefin tuna took center stage. The beast had been flown in from Japan that very morning providing lucky diners the freshest of the fresh sliced cuts of akami, o-toro and chutoro. Partygoers spread throughout the 80-seat dining room and bellied up to the 11-seat sushi bar and the 20-seat cocktail bar as waiters buzzed through with bite-sized servings of Azumi menu highlights such as crispy rice, beef tenderloin, spicy rock shrimp, and chicken gyoza.

The full menu features selections of nigiri, sashimi and maki, complete with one-of-a-kind culinary experiences that include hibachi, robata and teppanyaki presentations. The impressive sushi program at Azumi is complemented by a hot kitchen serving authentic Japanese entrees.

Bailey and Simon Haidamous
Bailey & Simon Haidamous at the opening of Azumi in River Oaks District.

Azumi is located next door to Loch Bar, Atlas Restaurant Group’s first restaurant in River Oaks District.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July

PC Seen: Jeff Bagwell, Lesley and Washington Ho, Paulina and Jim McGrath, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, David Thomas, Courtney Zavala, Katherine Whaley, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Bailey and Simon Haidamous, Edward Sanchez, and Bruce Banta-Guevara and Oscar Banta-Guevara. 

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,559,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
4947 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4947 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Stager
This property is listed by: Cindy Stager (214) 244-0364 Email Realtor
4947 Brookview Drive
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Dallas, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,498,000 Learn More about this property
Carole McBride
This property is listed by: Carole McBride (214) 212-0921 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
5415 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5415 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Maureen Frieze
This property is listed by: Maureen Frieze (214) 929-1166 Email Realtor
5415 Palomar Lane
5012 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5012 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5012 Brookview Drive
4510 Long Cove Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4510 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4510 Long Cove Drive
6434 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6434 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6434 Tulip Lane
3856 Dunhaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

3856 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3856 Dunhaven Road
3844 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3844 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3844 Greenbrier Drive
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X