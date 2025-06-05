The Woodlands’ Italian Coastal Restaurant Fave Gets a Glow-Up — Azzurro Expands With More Heat and More Heart

The expansion of Azzurro allowed the restaurant to lengthen the bar and add 66 seats to the existing space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The view of Lake Woodlands from the patio at Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine is perfect for an outdoor meal. (Photo courtesy Azzurro)

Something new is simmering at Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine in The Woodlands — and it’s not just the famous seafood risotto. The beloved restaurant has expanded its footprint in Hughes Landing, giving diners more room to sip, savor and settle in.

The new 3,483-square-foot addition includes 66 new seats, 20 more tables and a longer bar, all seamlessly blended into the original space. And for the first time, Azzurro now features banquette seating — an intimate, romantic touch that elevates the ambiance.

More Tables, More Stories

Azzurro opened in the spring of 2023, quickly becoming a favorite among Woodlands diners. This year, restauranteur Enrique Orioli expanded the space by taking over a vacant storefront next door. The expansion came with a vision: to offer more of what diners already loved, while introducing a fresh style of seating and updated flow inside the restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to share our Italian heritage with even more guests through our expansion,” Orioli says. “It reflects the support of our community and our commitment to creating a warm, vibrant dining experience.

“We look forward to hosting more guests, sharing more stories and continuing the tradition of hospitality that defines our family’s restaurant.”

Located on Restaurant Row in Hughes Landing, Azzurro is a favorite for happy hour and date nights alike. Carefully crafted cocktails complement an Italian coastal menu. Tables are dressed in white tablecloths with table lamps that add a touch of warmth. Those who prefer to dine al fresco can enjoy the outdoor patio, which overlooks Lake Woodlands and captures gorgeous sunset views.

The new banquette seating brings a different energy to the room. It is cozy, stylish and perfect for a romantic dinner or a celebratory meal with friends. The layout feels open but intimate — a balance that Orioli was deliberate about trying to achieve.

Azzuro’s Family Tradition

At the heart of Azzurro is the Orioli family. Three generations work side by side, preparing treasured recipes handed down by the family matriarch Elda Orioli. Known to many as Nonna, she was born in Ravenna, Italy. She first shared her cooking with diners in Venezuela in the 1970s.



The family’s first Houston restaurant opened on FM 1960. In 2011, they moved into The Woodlands, where they continue to grow their restaurant group. Today, at nearly 90 years old, Nonna still supervises the kitchen at Via Emilia in Sterling Ridge five days a week.

In addition to Azzurro and Via Emilia, the Oriolis operate Marcoza Trattoria in Creekside and Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Research Forest. Each spot reflects the family’s commitment to traditional Italian cooking, made with care and shared with love.

Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine is located at 1950 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1900 in The Woodlands. For more information or to make reservations, go here.