Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston's Own Backyard Boils Are Bringing Star Chefs, World Class Barbecue and More — Josephine's Sets a Stage

When Any Old Crawfish Event Just Won't Do

BY //
Bring on the Southern-style boil, boys. Josephine’s executive chef Lucas McKinney, famed for his ingredient-forward Gulf Coast food, is bringing back his popular Backyard Boil Series, featuring a talented lineup of guest chefs from Houston and beyond. A portion of the proceeds are set to benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which supports hospitality professionals nationwide.

McKinney helms the Michelin-recommended Midtown Houston restaurant Josephine’s, which features food celebrating the Southern family traditions of his native Mississippi. After moving to the Bayou City in 2018, McKinney worked with Southern Smoke founder Chris Shepherd on the opening of Shepard’s Georgia James steakhouse, served as sous chef at Shepherd’s Hay Merchant and chef de cuisine at his GJ Tavern.

McKinney’s Backyard Boils take over the back patio of Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition on select Sundays from 2 pm to 6 pm. Collaborators – featuring several former Southern Smoke Festival participants – include chefs Mike Pham (Trill Burgers), Ope Amosu (ChopnBlok), Oklahoma City’s Jeff Chancaleune (Ma Der Lao Kitchen) and Austin pitmaster Evan LeRoy (LeRoy and Lewis BBQ). Every participating chef will team up with McKinney to bring their own signature dishes, spice mixes and culinary point of view to their own boils.

“Growing up, crawfish boils were the pinnacle of family and community connection,” McKinney says. “I want to bring that feeling to Josephine’s, honoring the traditions I grew up with while also bringing something new to the table through the unique offerings and voices of our guest chefs. While supporting the people who make this industry what it is.”

Josephine’s Backyard Boil (Photo by Photos by Quit Nguyen)
The Backyard Boil Series will highlight a rotating mix of guest chefs. (Photo by Quit Nguyen)

The Backyard Boil Series will highlight a rotating mix of culinary traditions, with each event offering flavors inspired by Laotian, Vietnamese, West African and Texas barbecue traditions. Diners can reserve spots through Resy, with reservation links going live two weeks ahead of each Backyard Boil. Crawfish will be priced per pound based on market supply.

Houston’s Backyard Boils Chef Lineup

March 29
Chef Ope Amosu of ChopnBlok, named one of The New York Times’ 50 Best New Restaurants in America in 2025, is a recipient of a Michelin Bib Gourmand honor and a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist.

April 26
Chef Jeff Chancaleune of Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen, named one The New York Times‘ 50 Best New Restaurants in America 2022, a Bon Appetit 50 Best New Restaurants in 2022, is a two-time James Beard Award finalist.

ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
Chef Ope Amosu welcomes everyone into ChòpnBlọk. (Photo by StuffBenEats )

May 17
Pitmaster Evan LeRoy of Austin’s LeRoy and Lewis BBQ, which won a Michelin Star in 2025, is James Beard Award semifinalist. LeRoy’s book New School Barbecue: Recipes for Next-Level Smoking and Grilling will be available for purchase via Resy when reservations open two weeks in advance of this Backyard Boil. With a book signing set to take place during this boil.

