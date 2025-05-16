Buttered Onion Tart with Jumbo Crab at Barbacana
Restaurants / Lists

Houston’s Global Food Culture Shown Off at Ambitious Downtown Restaurant — Your First Taste Review Of Barbacana

A Chef With Classical Training Gets H-Town Bold

BY // 05.15.25
Some chefs possess an almost innate ability to deftly pull together an array of disparate ingredients, which when combined create thoughtfully built compilations that leave diners devouring every last bite. Thirty-four-year-old Christian Hernandez, chef/owner of the restaurant dubbed Barbacana in downtown Houston, is one of those talented toques.

The German-born Hernandez grew up in the Bayou City’s East End, influenced not only by his own Mexican-American neighborhood but also by Houston’s homegrown food. Everything from barbecue and Tex-Mex to Cajun, and coastal cuisine, plus the stretch of bold Asian flavors found along Bellaire Boulevard are reflected in Barbacana’s menu. Before Hernandez hung his own shingle, opening on the corner of the circa 1910 Bayou Lofts, he spent time behind the range in restaurants in New York and Mexico City, as well as at several notable Houston restaurants, including Pax Americana, BCN Taste & Tradition, Oxheart and March.

Chef Hernandez and his team have embarked on a mission to make the Barbacana kitchen a place where zero-waste goals intersect with creative uses for elements that might otherwise be discarded. Similarly, they rely on bycatch seafood (unintentional catch that’s not discarded but sold to restaurants).

This new 140-seat, casual fine-dining Houston restaurant, designed in collaboration with Carl Eaves, is a double-height space featuring exposed brick and an open kitchen. It is fronted by a length of counter seating that gives diners seated there a glimpse of the action behind the scenes.

Barbacana interior
Inside Barbacana charming brick walls are adorned with vivid artwork by Bayou City muralist Danny Anguilu and original, commissioned work from the Austin-based Xander Rudd.

The Barbacana Menu

Hernandez is now serving up his own interpretation of how Houston eats at Barbacana, with a tight selection of well-priced small, medium and large dishes, as well as a $150-per-person six-course tasting menu. Take his Texas Wagyu carpaccio ($18), a dish that inspired me to lavish high praise, comprised of thinly sliced raw beef sprinkled with toasted buckwheat, pickled strawberries and fresh pea shoots, topped with a shower of finely grated aged Gouda. Two tarts grace the menu, including the beautiful buttered onion tart ($26), featuring jumbo lump crabmeat under a rich cloak of black pepper-spiked sabayon, dotted with oregano oil.

Hernandez’s classical training comes into play with the French saucisson aux mimolette, a flavorsome pork sausage dotted with Normandy mimolette cheese and a cane syrup demi-glace, by its side: the famed Robuchon-style mashed potatoes, created with nearly a 50/50 ratio of potato to butter ($22). Then there’s the popular Japanese dish donburi ($20), a warm, comforting vegetarian bowl filled with sauteed King trumpet and hedgehog mushrooms, radish, caramelized onions, and an egg over Koshihikari rice, seasoned with a puffed rice furikake.

