Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands Region’s New Coffee Shop Brings a World Of Beans and Unique Second-Story Seating — Inside Barbarossa

A New Hangout Spot For Work Or Friends

An unassuming Magnolia warehouse park is now home to Barbarossa Coffee’s third shop in The Woodlands region. Founder Ozzy Guragac, a former sailor himself, named the shop after a Turkish admiral of the Ottoman Navy. This new two-story coffee oasis is in an industrial area, just at The Woodlands/Magnolia border. In contrast to the plain exterior, the warm brick interior boasts lots of cozy seating, large tables and an eclectic vibe.

This new Barbarossa makes for a great spot to sit and visit over coffee and pastries, or put in a few hours of work away from home or the office. Several couches, large tables and small tables offer lots of seating flexibility for groups of any size.

The second story seating is unique — and runs along the perimeter of the new coffee shop. Comfortable chairs, in pairs with a small table, make upstairs a great choice for catching up with a friend over pastries. There even is a unique room at the top of the stairs with a couch, printer and a glass wall overlooking the entire shop.

Barbarossa Magnolia
A room at the top of new Barbarossa Coffee shop has a glass panel, allowing a full view of the two level coffee shop.

The Barbarossa Menu

Barbarossa is no ordinary coffee spot. There is a coffee for everyone — along with several teas. But the highlight is definitely the brew. Brewing styles include Aeropress, French Press, Siphon, Turkish, Kyoto Drip cold, Chemex, Hario V60 and Espresso.

These coffee preparation methods are available for the nearly 20 different coffee beans that Barbarossa sells. Expect beans from Burundi, Congo, Costa Rica, Colombia, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, the United States, Honduras, Indonesia, Peru, Uganda and Nicaragua.

One thing that all Barbarossa’s coffee beans have in common is a cupping score of greater than 85. Cupping scores take into consideration several factors, including aroma, flavor, aftertaste and acidity. This is a respected industry standard for grading beans, according to the Specialty Coffee Association.  Scores higher than 85 indicate a “specialty” coffee.

Coffees from more than 16 countries are available for sale at the new Barbarossa in Magnolia.
Coffees from more than 16 countries are available for sale at the new Barbarossa in Magnolia.

It’s not just hot coffee at Barbarossa. An extensive cold brew and iced cappuccino menu beckons too. Lattes and matcha, and an international drink section mean that no matter the size of your group, there should be a drink to please everyone.

It’s not just drinks either. There are plenty of food options on the Barbarossa menu

The breakfast menu is extensive – everything from a breakfast taco to avocado toast, egg and cheese biscuit sandwiches and a full line of croissants and pastries. The blueberry cream cheese danish and chocolate muffin are two standouts. The lunch menu includes a cheese pizza, and a roasted turkey sandwich, along with a soup and grilled cheese. Several cakes are one the menu — from key lime and carrot cake and a trendy Dubai chocolate cake.

This new Barbarossa location is large enough to accommodate classes too. And not just in coffee. Later in January, the new coffee shop is set to host a plant/paint workshop, and the space is available for private events too.

The Woodlands region’s new Barbarossa is located at 28408 Sweetgum Road, Unit B1 in Magnolia, just south of The Woodlands.  Its other shops are in Tomball and Spring, the original which opened in 2017.

Barbarossa is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 8 pm, Saturdays from 7 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

