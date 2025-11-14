Bari Woodlands Rendering 1
Bari Ristorante is opening on The Waterway this spring in the former home of Tris. (Photo courtesy of Bari)

The lobster salad features lobster, citrus, hearts of palm and avocado in a citrus dressing. (Photo courtesy of Debra Small)

Bari will seat about 200 people at the newest location in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Bari)

Tableside presentation of pasta tossed in a wheel of parmesan will be on the menu at Bari's newest location in The Woodlands.

A rendering of the interior dining room at Bari inThe Woodlands. (Courtesy of Bari)

The pomodoro is one of the most popular dishes at Bari. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)

The Pappardelle Bolognese is a top seller at Bari Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)

Authentic desserts include this pistachio tiramisu from Chef Renato de Pirro. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)

Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands Lands Its Own Bari Ristorante Restaurant — Your First Look At the River Oaks District Fave’s New Digs

An Italian Dream On The Waterway

BY //
Bari Ristorante, the Italian restaurant staple of Houston’s River Oaks District, is set to open this spring in The Woodlands in the former home of Tris on The Waterway. And PaperCity The Woodlands has your first look at what the much anticipated new restaurant is going to look like.

This new Bari will be very similar to the River Oaks District restaurant — the same furniture, similar Himalayan salt walls and the same authentic Italian food. Outdoor seating on The Waterway is in the works as well, though it will be a challenge to match the see-and-be-seen atmosphere of the expansive River Oaks patio.

Demolition and construction have started in the former Tris space, and Bari Ristorante co-owner Thomas “Tommy” Nally tells PaperCity everything is on track for an early spring opening.

“Second generation restaurants are always easier,” Nally says. “We could do that for maybe three, three and a half (million dollars) and put in everything chef wants.”

The Woodlands’ Bari will boast three kitchens, with the first one for the dining room.

“There’s a second one that we can use for catering,” Bari chef Renato de Pirro says. “There’s a third one. It’s a production kitchen, so it can be used for pasta. For pasta, bread. Almost like a commissary kitchen.”

While catering won’t be available immediately, the Bari team has already purchased a catering truck and have plans to offer it later.

Tris’ happy hour proved to be very popular in The Woodlands, and Nally notes that Bari will go all in with its own happy hour, offering deals on burgers and drinks, and possibly pizzas as well.

Bari Ristorante’s owners bring dining and hospitality experience aplenty. The three owners bring a combined 150 years of restaurant experience in New York, Aspen, Las Vegas and Houston. Thomas “Tommy” Nally, Pedro Teyuca and Chef Renato de Pirro opened their River Oaks District favorite nearly three years ago.

Diving Into the Bari Ristorante Menu

Bari sources several key ingredients from Italy — olive oil, olives, cheese and tomatoes — which will continue at the new Woodlands restaurant. Bari even has its own olive oil straight from Italy available for purchase at its restaurant.  The restaurant’s flour comes from Italy too. That matters because Italian flour is processed differently than American flour. 

Bari’s bolognese, squid ink pasta and the pomodoro are among its most popular dishes, de Pirro notes. 

Tableside presentation of pasta tossed in a wheel of parmesan will be on the menu at Bari’s newest location in The Woodlands.

In part because steak was so popular at Tris, The Woodlands’ new Bari will offer more steaks on its menu than the River Oaks District original does,.

The first Bari is a lively place, and the new Woodlands restaurant is aiming for similar vibes. Bari will have a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, just like in River Oaks District. The Bari team is known for going all out for the holidays and the new Bari in The Woodlands will do the same. Don’t miss Halloween and Day of the Dead next year.

The Woodlands restaurant scene is getting another upscale boost.

Buon Appetito!

