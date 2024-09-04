Beetlejuice The Whip pop up
The Whippersnapper celebrates the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with a film-inspired pop-up featuring cocktails and bites.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Catherine O’Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The "Beetlejuice" pop-up at The Whippersnapper in Dallas features a Beetle Burger.

The infamous "Beetlejuice" house.

There are many spooky drinks and bites to try at the "Beetlejuice" pop-up at The Whippersnapper like Sandworm Tacos.

Restaurants / Bars

Go All In On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice With A Film-Inspired Pop-Up At This Experiential Dallas Bar

Enjoy Sandworm Cocktails and Beetle Burgers at The Whippersnapper All Month Long

BY // 09.04.24
The Whippersnapper celebrates the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with a film-inspired pop-up featuring cocktails and bites.
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."
Catherine O’Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
The "Beetlejuice" pop-up at The Whippersnapper in Dallas features a Beetle Burger.
The infamous "Beetlejuice" house.
There are many spooky drinks and bites to try at the "Beetlejuice" pop-up at The Whippersnapper like Sandworm Tacos.
The Whippersnapper celebrates the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with a film-inspired pop-up featuring cocktails and bites.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Catherine O’Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The "Beetlejuice" pop-up at The Whippersnapper in Dallas features a Beetle Burger.

The infamous "Beetlejuice" house.

Yes the title of this long-awaited sequel has the ghostest with the mostest’s name twice. But don’t say it thrice, or you’ll conjure up that wiry-haired, white-complected wraith in the prison-garb-like striped suit himself, played then and now by Oscar nominee Michael Keaton. Huzzah, after almost four decades, we have a part deux to the iconic 1988 film Beetlejuice.

Most of the cast are reprising their roles, including fashion muses Catherine O’Hara (for an infusion of style on steroids, watch Schitt’s Creek and marvel at Moira’s ensembles, with wigs playing a supporting role) and Winona Ryder (I mean, in addition to her infamous Barneys New York shoplifting scandal, Johnny Depp even had Winona Forever tattooed on his arm) reprise their roles as mother and stepdaughter Delia and Lydia Deetz in the scomedy (let’s just coin that term for a scary comedy).

In the original, visual maestro Tim Burton (who also directs the sequel) created a horror movie that turned the genre upside down, infused with rapid-fire witty dialogue, sets, and costumes that are the very definition of camp. Instead of a creepy, dramatic score, Burton revived Harry Belafonte’s classic “Banana Boat Song.”

After my first viewing at the theater as a teen, my eyes opened to the endless possibilities of architecture and design, as that vintage New England farmhouse was reimagined into a post-modern fantasy resembling a white-cube gallery. That movie oozes style in every frame. (A bit of trivia: The brilliant production designer of the original was Bo Welch, who met O’Hara during the filming and later married her in 1992.)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters Friday, September 6. I’ve already signed up a posse to catch a screening on opening day.

Beetlejuice pop-up at Whippersnapper in Dallas.
The “Beetlejuice” pop-up at The Whippersnapper in Dallas features a Beetle Burger.

If you want to go all-in on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, then consider heading over to The Whippersnapper (1806 McMillan Avenue, Dallas) for their film-inspired pop-up.

We already checked it out — you’ll have Instagram afterlife moments galore … and you can sip on cocktails inspired by the Tim Burton classic — like Netherworld Punch or The Sandworm. If you’re feeling peckish for your time in Dante’s Inferno then order the Beetle Burger or shrimp cocktail (a riff on the famed Day-O scene at the dinner table).

Head on over soon since the fun ends on October 12.

