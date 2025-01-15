Ben Berg’s Candy-Colored Soda Fountain, Buttermilk Baby, Is Coming to North Texas

fbpx
Buttermilk Baby
Corndog at Buttermilk Baby
Carvel Cup at Buttermilk Baby
Buttermilk Baby Breakfast Sandwiches
B&B Butchers Fort Worth (photo credit_ B&B Butchers)
Annabelle Brasserie (photo credit_ Brian Kennedy)
Soy Cowboy (photo credit_ Kevin Marple)
01
07

Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

02
07

Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

03
07

Don’t leave Buttermilk Baby without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

04
07

An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

05
07

B&B Butchers & Restaurant has anchored Fort Worth's Shops at Clearfork since 2018, a bold move by founder Benjamin Berg that marked the start of a thriving partnership with the upscale development. (Courtesy)

06
07

Berg hospitality's second Annabelle Brasserie will open in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. (Photo courtesy of Brian Kennedy)

07
07

Benjamin Berg's artistic touch is evident in every detail of Soy Cowboy, from the street-scene-inspired bar to the enchanting bamboo castle, creating a sensory journey that sparks emotion and awe in guests. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Marple)

Buttermilk Baby
Corndog at Buttermilk Baby
Carvel Cup at Buttermilk Baby
Buttermilk Baby Breakfast Sandwiches
B&B Butchers Fort Worth (photo credit_ B&B Butchers)
Annabelle Brasserie (photo credit_ Brian Kennedy)
Soy Cowboy (photo credit_ Kevin Marple)
Restaurants / Openings

Ben Berg’s Candy-Colored Soda Fountain, Buttermilk Baby, Is Coming to North Texas

The Founder of B&B Butchers Talks Expansion, Restaurant Trends, and Challenges

BY // 01.15.25
Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
Don’t leave Buttermilk Baby without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights in Houston. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
B&B Butchers & Restaurant has anchored Fort Worth's Shops at Clearfork since 2018, a bold move by founder Benjamin Berg that marked the start of a thriving partnership with the upscale development. (Courtesy)
Berg hospitality's second Annabelle Brasserie will open in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. (Photo courtesy of Brian Kennedy)
Benjamin Berg's artistic touch is evident in every detail of Soy Cowboy, from the street-scene-inspired bar to the enchanting bamboo castle, creating a sensory journey that sparks emotion and awe in guests. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Marple)
1
7

Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

2
7

Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

3
7

Don’t leave Buttermilk Baby without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

4
7

An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

5
7

B&B Butchers & Restaurant has anchored Fort Worth's Shops at Clearfork since 2018, a bold move by founder Benjamin Berg that marked the start of a thriving partnership with the upscale development. (Courtesy)

6
7

Berg hospitality's second Annabelle Brasserie will open in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. (Photo courtesy of Brian Kennedy)

7
7

Benjamin Berg's artistic touch is evident in every detail of Soy Cowboy, from the street-scene-inspired bar to the enchanting bamboo castle, creating a sensory journey that sparks emotion and awe in guests. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Marple)

On any given day, Fort Worth’s B&B Butchers & Restaurant buzzes with the sounds of a bustling steakhouse. Ben Berg’s decision to open his second B&B Butcher in Cowtown (the first debuted in Houston in 2015), in hindsight, feels like a natural choice, but The Shops at Clearfork surprisingly drew light foot traffic when it first opened in 2018. His second North Texas concept, Soy Cowboy, debuted at Loews Arlington Hotel last year. And now, Berg has even more hot spots on the way.

We recently caught up with Ben Berg to talk about his first expansion into Fort Worth, current restaurant trends, and exciting new additions he has coming up for North Texas and beyond.

B&B Butchers Fort Worth (photo credit_ B&B Butchers)
B&B Butchers & Restaurant has anchored Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork since 2018, a bold move by founder Benjamin Berg that marked the start of a thriving partnership with the upscale development. (Courtesy)

Ben Berg’s First Fort Worth Concept — B&B Butchers & Restaurant

The founder and CEO of Texas-based Berg Hospitality Group, which now oversees 15 restaurants and $75 million in annual revenue, tells PaperCity that he accepted an offer to be a part of [The Shops at Clearfork], partly at the urging of Crawford Edward, president of Cassco Development Co.

Crawford’s people “came to me,” Berg says. “They didn’t want a big national chain for their development. They asked if I’d consider it. At first, I didn’t know if I could handle it, but their approaching me felt like I was being recognized. It was a slow go at first.”

When Berg first opened B&B Butchers, he envisioned the restaurant as a return to what large chain steak houses had lost sight of — a focus on premium meats.

“The steakhouses at the time really started shrinking the steak options,” he said. “I didn’t want to be your grandfather’s steakhouse. There don’t have to be dark leather chairs everywhere. Let’s put steak first. Let’s bring out different cuts. The fact that we do our own butchering and dry-age our meats helps us connect to our guests.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

The North Texas restaurant definitely picked up the pace, as it’s now one of the most popular steakhouses in Fort Worth.

Ben Berg on Texas Restaurant Trends

Berg says he is “cautiously optimistic” about growth in the hospitality sector in Texas this year. There are the realities of world events, inflation, and other uncertainties to contend with. Citing the “Ozempic effect,” Berg’s team has found that diners are opting for a quality tumbler of whiskey or bourbon over a bottle of wine.

“I think this year we’ll see guests going out in larger parties,” he says. “In 2023, people were eating at home more to save money. I think they will continue coming out more this year. People looking for an elevated experience.”

Ben Berg
The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

New Berg Hospitality Restaurants

This year, Berg Hospitality is preparing to launch two restaurants: a third B&B Butchers in Denver, Colorado, and a second Annabelle Brasserie (the first is in Houston) in Nashville, Tennessee. The costs of building new restaurants have risen 40 percent over the past decade, Berg says, adding that future openings now come with talks to development owners about cost-sharing.

“The costs have gotten to the point that we are asking ourselves, ‘What’s the [return on investment] for this?’ I think developers and landlords are seeing this. There has to be more of a partnership to bring us in. Those costs have to be shared more. We may see a little slowdown in building as the market works itself out with how expensive it is to build right now.”

Beyond delivering hospitality and consistently high-quality food, Berg takes pride in the design of his restaurants. The hospitality group owner who holds a B.A. in art history cites designing his concepts as one of the most enjoyable parts of his job. Arlington’s Soy Cowboy, he says, is Berg Hospitality’s most sublimely beautiful space to date.

“We wanted different areas” for the new concept, he says. “We want to spark emotion from our guests. The bar mimics a street scene in Thailand. The dining room is more formal. Then we have our bamboo castle, which is magical. It pops your senses.”

Buttermilk Baby Comes to North Texas

In partnership with Carvel Ice Cream, Berg Hospitality Group’s Buttermilk Baby is the group’s first fast-casual concept. It opened its first location in Houston last year. And Berg says they will have a North Texas location within two years, adding that “nothing moves fast” in the restaurant business.

The candy-colored Houston location channels a drug store soda fountain. The design is eye-popping and retro, and the menu offers a playful take on nostalgic Southern food. You’ll find all of the classics including soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, boozy shakes, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, burgers, and so much more. It’s open for breakfast as well, serving biscuit sandwiches and pancakes in the mornings.

“Milkshakes and chicken tenders evoke emotions of happiness and good times,” he says. “I just want it to be a happy place.”

Judging by Buttermilk Baby’s undeniable charm, we say he’s achieved just that.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X