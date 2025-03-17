The 10 Best Afternoon Tea Services in Dallas
Pinkies UpBY Megan Ziots // 03.17.25
In Dallas, afternoon tea is taken seriously. Especially during the holidays, when local spots go all out in celebration. But a posh tea time — with a spot of champagne — can be enjoyed any time of year in the city. From elegant high tea classics to chill neighborhood cafés, these are the 10 best afternoon tea services in Dallas. Pinkies up!
Where to Have Afternoon Tea in Dallas
The beautiful new Harwood District hotel offers afternoon tea at Léonie, its 20th-floor bistro with an outdoor patio. Usually only available to hotel guests, the restaurant opens up to the public on Saturdays and Sundays for two seatings — noon and 2 pm — of tea, finger sandwiches, and sweets. For $85 per adult (and $35 for kids), tickets include complimentary valet service.
The menu features black, green, and herbal teas, as well as bubbles for an extra cost. For food, guests will receive scones, savory bites, sweets, and an optional caviar bite for an additional price.
Society Bakery
Lakewood
1926 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This local bakery has been serving up stellar cookies and cakes since 2003. It recently moved to Lakewood where it is hosting an afternoon tea. This spring, sign up for Vintage Garden Tea (a three-course, English-inspired afternoon tea) through April 19th for $75 per person. From April 24 through May 31, Society will switch to a Martha Stewart Tea.
The Adolphus
The French Room at The Adolphus hotel is well-known for its annual holiday tea, but did you know they offer afternoon tea year-round? For $75 per person, enjoy Tea at The Adolphus from 11 am to 3:30 pm on most days of the week and weekends. Each guest receives a two-course menu, a glass of bubbles, and a tea pairing.
Chocolate Secrets
Oak Lawn
3926 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This favorite Dallas chocolate shop also offers afternoon tea in Oak Lawn. Book a spot in the Dallas Tea Room for $75 per person every day except Sunday. 1 pm, 3 pm, and 4:30 pm are available times to enjoy an assortment of tea sandwiches, homemade scones, fresh fruit, macarons, chocolates, and more.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This season, Hotel Crescent Court is mixing things up starting on April 5 with Palette & Pour: A Creative Afternoon Tea, Iced Tea Affair. On Saturdays and Sundays in April (11 am, 12:30 pm, and 2 pm), guests can enjoy an afternoon tea experience inspired by creativity and color. For $65 per person ($105 with endless champagne), diners will receive artfully crafted iced teas, as well as colorful bites.
Located in a charming yellow house near the Bishop Arts District, this family-owned boulangerie serves afternoon tea year-round. For $75 per adult, the experience includes three pots of tea of your choice and six courses of bites.
Head to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s elegant tea room for afternoon tea all year-round. Through April 11, Spring Tea will take place Monday through Friday at 11 am and 2 pm for $67 per person. And starting April 14, Garden Tea will be daily for $64 per person. The experience also includes complimentary garden admission and parking.
If you’re looking for a more affordable option for afternoon tea service, this local French spot offers a French High Tea menu for $28 per person. It includes finger sandwiches, a mini pastry plate, tea breads, scones, and English Breakfast Tea — although you can request other teas. You can also, of course, add on a bottle of bubbly. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday.
The recently revamped restaurant atop Forty Five Ten is now offering a modern take on afternoon tea. Available on select Saturdays from March 22 through May 10, Mirador offers a three-course, dim sum-inspired menu of bites and tea pairings for $89 per adult (includes bubbly).
The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
This spring, The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is offering Heritage Afternoon Tea in the Mansion Library on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. For $85 pp++ or $105 pp++ with a glass of Bollinger champagne, menu highlights include a curried chicken tea sandwich, black currant & orange scones, and more.