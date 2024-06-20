The 5 Best Aperitivo Hours in Dallas to Indulge With Friends
Aperol Spritzes and Authentic Italian Bites Take Over The City in the AfternoonsBY Megan Ziots // 06.20.24
Aperitivo, the tradition of having pre-dinner drinks and bites in Italian culture, has spread across the Dallas restaurant scene in the past year. Not a discounted “happy hour” per se, aperitivo is a social time integral to Italian lives. It’s a moment to slow down and enjoy time together. Now, do as the Italians do, and indulge with friends in the five best aperitivo hours in Dallas.
Head to this new Lower Greenville Italian spot on Monday through Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm (bar only) for Aperitivo Hour. There are four cocktails on the menu including an Aperol spritz, the Hugo spritz, Negroni sbagliato, and Americano for $12 each, as well as certain selections of wine, Vini Della Casa, for $8.
For food, you’ll find chef Leigh Hutchinson’s famous Coccoli with 20-month prosciutto di San Daniele, ricotta Montana, and arancini.
Sister restaurant/wine bar of Carbone Dallas, this upscale Italian spot is now offering Aperitivo Hour on Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm at the bar and lounge. Cocktails and four kinds of rotating wines cost $12 and include an Aperol spritz, Caffe Vino espresso martini, Spritz Americano, and Calabrian Margarita. As for food, there is an antipasti selection of chicken parm sliders, whipped truffle ricotta, a chef’s pizza of the day, Vino garlic knots, tuna crudo, and more.
This European-inspired bar in West Village offers an Aperitivo Time menu from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. It includes six specialty (rotating) cocktails ranging from $10 to $15. Currently, the menu features the Garibaldi with Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Aperitivo, and fluffy orange juice. There’s also a Spirtz, Negroni Bianco, Americano (a mixture of bitter Bianco, lychee, vermouth Bianco, coconut Jasmine tea, and soda. You can get the Palomita spicy or not. And the Caffè Corretto is a coffee-flavored creation with coconut-oat foam.
Another newcomer to the Dallas restaurant scene, this downtown spot only serves lunch and aperitivo. It was founded in 2023 by chefs Jennie Kelley (FRANK) and Brandon Moore (Ocean Prime). From 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday through Friday, you’ll find an expansive Aperitivo Hour menu. Drinks include natural wines, local/specialty beers, and batched cocktails.
The food menu features Detroit-style pizzas, salads, shared plates like burrata, meatballs, octopus, and bone marrow, and soft serve ice cream for dessert.
Partenope Ristorante
Downtown
1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm, spend Aperitivo Hour at the Dallas or Richardson location of this favorite local Italian restaurant. Available at the bar or patio, the special menu features $5 Peroni, $8 house wines, $9 spritzes, and sangria, and $6 bites like bruschetta, prosciutto e olive, and more.