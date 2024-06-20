The 5 Best Aperitivo Hours in Dallas to Indulge With Friends

Head to this new Lower Greenville Italian spot on Monday through Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm (bar only) for Aperitivo Hour. There are four cocktails on the menu including an Aperol spritz, the Hugo spritz, Negroni sbagliato, and Americano for $12 each, as well as certain selections of wine, Vini Della Casa, for $8.

For food, you’ll find chef Leigh Hutchinson’s famous Coccoli with 20-month prosciutto di San Daniele, ricotta Montana, and arancini.