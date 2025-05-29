Fort Worth’s 10 Best Asian Restaurants
From Sleek Sushi Counters to Elevated Thai and Chinese Cuisine DestinationsBY Edward Brown // 05.29.25
Fort Worth’s Asian dining options offer far more than fast-casual noodles and sushi. From elegant omakase dinners to modern Korean BBQ, there’s a perfect experience for a high-end date night or an elevated lunch experience. In a crowded field of great options, these are the 10 Best Asian Restaurants in Fort Worth.
Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine
812 W Rosedale Street
At Teddy Wong’s, the menu from Chef Patrick Ru brings a fresh, shareable take on Chinese classics. Signature dishes like soup dumplings, chili wontons, and Peking duck are served family-style, making them ideal for pairing with wine. If you’ve never matched Chinese food with wine before, the staff makes it easy by suggesting thoughtful pairings that complement the rich flavors cooked up by Ru’s masterful team.
Wabi House
1229 8th Avenue, Suite 227
Wabi House captures the spirit of a modern izakaya with bold flavors and a relaxed, wood-accented space built for sharing. The menu is stacked with standout small plates like karaage with marinated watermelon, crispy pork ears with furikake and garlic aioli, and takoyaki topped with bonito and sweet soy. Ramen options range from the rich, porky tonkotsu to a spicy miso with chili threads and poached egg.
KO Thai
725 W Magnolia Avenue
Warm wood, red clay accents, and a striking centerpiece bar set the tone at KO Thai, one of Magnolia’s most exciting new restaurants. The interior blends modern polish with earthy textures, while patio seating offers a relaxed option on breezy evenings. The Crying Tiger — a grilled ribeye served with cucumber, basil, and lettuce — is a standout, as is the red curry, which delivers just the right balance of heat and richness.
Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar
907 Foch Street
Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar offers an intimate dining experience with limited seating and a focus on quality over flash. Here, the heart of the experience is sushi, especially the hand rolls, which are served immediately after preparation to preserve the crisp seaweed and warm rice. Nigiri, sashimi, and a few well-executed cooked dishes round out a menu that’s clean, tight, and consistently satisfying.
Hoya Korean Kitchen
355 W 3rd Street
Hoya Korean Kitchen brings bold Korean flavors to downtown Fort Worth in a polished, energetic space with the option to dine outdoors on its patio. Known for dishes like spicy pork bulgogi, stone bowl bibimbap, and seafood pancakes, Hoya offers a mix of fast-casual service and satisfying, sit-down quality. Tableside barbecue lets guests grill their own marinated meats for an added interactive experience.
Tokyo Cafe
5121 Pershing Avenue
Clean lines, dark wood floors, and a ceiling strung with glowing paper lanterns give Tokyo Cafe a bright yet intimate feel. Chef Kevin Martinez oversees a dynamic menu, offering local favorites like tok fries and gyoza and house ramen. Ticketed omakase dinners give diners the opportunity to see Martinez’s bold, seasonal creativity up close. For something more casual, the weekday happy hour draws a loyal crowd with standout food and drink specials.
Little Lilly Sushi
6100 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Suite 12
Little Lilly Sushi is the kind of spot you wish you had in your own neighborhood. Opened in 2012 by Chih “Danny” Liu, a Taiwan-born chef with decades of experience in both Taiwanese and Japanese cuisine, the restaurant is named after his granddaughter. Open with a crisp, dry Asahi and order anything off the sashimi or sushi menu, and be prepared for rich flavors, clean cuts, and an attention to balance and detail.
Malai Kitchen
5289 Monahans Avenue
Malai Kitchen brings Thai and Vietnamese flavors together in a space that feels equal parts polished and transportive. Founded by husband-and-wife team Braden and Yasmin Wages after extensive travels through Southeast Asia, the restaurant blends tradition with refinement. Dishes like red curry Icelandic cod and seared sea scallops with pad thai show off the kitchen’s range, while the in-house Thai-style beers are brewed to match. Rustic wood, warm lighting, and rich colors round out the experience.
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
3131 West 7th Street
Blue Sushi Sake Grill delivers a lively mix of style and substance in the heart of West 7th. The menu balances sustainability and creativity, offering responsibly sourced sashimi, vegan rolls, and fan favorites like the truffle salmon or Tuna Tower. The sake list is extensive, the cocktails are bold, and the vibe leans upbeat and social. Whether you’re a purist or just here for the spicy ponzu, Blue Sushi delivers with flair.
Megu French Japanese Cuisine
3113 S University Drive
Just off University Drive near TCU, Megu offers an ambitious two-menu experience that blends French technique with Japanese precision. Chef Peter Liang’s dishes range from curry puffs and A5 Wagyu carpaccio to teriyaki soba and king crab spring rolls. Sushi “tours” serve up lavish selections for the table, while à la carte sashimi and creative rolls like the Cracker (spicy tuna, salmon, mango, and crispy jalapeño) show off Megu’s playful side.