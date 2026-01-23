16 Best Bakeries in Fort Worth — European Classics, Mexican Sweet Breads, and Other Baked Indulgences
Cowtown Has No Shortage of Great Options for Scratch-Made Pies and CakesBY Edward Brown //
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop centers its menu on Southern-style pies baked in small batches. (Courtesy)
Guanajuato Bakery delivers classic panadería favorites made fresh daily in northeast Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
You can find Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery's self-described “DFW Sourdough Gal” at the Clearfork Market in Fort Worth.
Esperanza’s Bakery is best known for its pan dulce lineup, including conchas, empanadas, and cuernitos, alongside tres leches cakes and custom cakes made for birthdays and large gatherings. (Courtesy)
When a special occasion calls for a specialty pie, locals turn to Sweet Lucy’s Pies. (Courtesy)
Loft22 Cakes is known for custom wedding cakes, sculptural celebration cakes, and hand-designed desserts. (Courtesy)
Locals rave about Emporium Pies' Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with salted pretzel crust). (Courtesy)
The Black Rooster Bakery serves the Camp Bowie Boulevard community and well beyond. (Courtesy)
Unrefined Bakery offers gluten- and soy-free options, from Cinnamon Sweet Rolls to vegan cookies. (Courtesy)
Known for bright, bold, and delicious cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, SusieCakes has delivered comforting baked goods since 2006. (Courtesy)
Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen is renowned for its traditional Mexican baked goods, made fresh daily. (Courtesy)
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery brings an old-world European market feel to Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
What better way to start your day than with a sammy from The Sour Boule? (Courtesy)
Since 1973, Swiss Pastry Shop has baked indulgent European-style desserts. (Courtesy)
Camp Bowie Boulevard’s Blue Bonnet Bakery first opened its doors in 1934. (Courtesy)
Leaves Bakery and Books delivers decadent cakes, cookies, and pieces. (Courtesy)
Baked goods balance practicality and pleasure, acting both as staples and indulgences at the center of weddings and other celebrations. When thoughtfully made, they carry meaning beyond taste — marking milestones, traditions, and moments meant to be shared. Cowtown offers an abundance of artisanal bread kitchens, decadent cake and pie shops, and authentic panaderías. These are Fort Worth’s 16 Best Bakeries.
Swiss Pastry Shop
3936 W Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Since 1973, Swiss Pastry Shop has baked indulgent European-style desserts, like their famous Black Forest cake, which is made with rich and airy meringue. The local spot is a local go-to for Swiss butter croissants, artisan breads, Dubai macarons, and other indulgent treats. In addition to deserts, the shop periodically sells French baguette sandwiches, made with Swiss butter, smoked ham, gruyere cheese, and other rotating sandwich options.
Blue Bonnet Bakery
4705 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Camp Bowie Boulevard’s Blue Bonnet Bakery first opened its doors in 1934. Pies, cakes, eclairs, and other desserts are made from scratch using time-tested recipes. The bakery also caters to lunchtime crowds, with chicken salad, hot pastrami sandwiches, and indulgent veggie sammies made with cream cheese, avocado, and seven-grain bread.
Leaves Bakery and Books
1251 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Leaves Bakery and Books is the rebranding of two longtime local favorites, Stir Crazy Baked Goods and Leaves Book and Tea Shop. The bakery, bookstore, and tea shop deliver decadent cakes, cookies, and pieces. The carefully curated book selections center on engaging content that stirs the emotions. Leaves Bakery and Books delivers on its mission to provide the community with a safe space to be present and grounded.
The Sour Boule
3801 Southwest Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116 | Map
With its crackling crust and deeply satisfying flavor, nothing quite hits like a well-made sourdough. What better way to start off your day than with The Sour Boule’s sourdough stuffed bagel, packed with whipped butter cream cheese and dipped in house-made garlic butter. With ample sandwich, bagel, and biscuit options, there are countless options for enjoying everyone’s favorite naturally leavened bread.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Fort Worth
1540 S University Drive
, TX 76107 | Map
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Fort Worth brings an old-world European market feel to Cowtown, combining an in-house bakery with a cozy gourmet food hall. The bakery case is stocked daily with artisan breads, pastries, cookies, and cakes, alongside grab-and-go desserts made for both everyday treats and special occasions. Eatzi’s also draws crowds for its prepared foods, making it an easy stop for bread lovers looking to grab staples and wine in one trip.
Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen
5950 River Oaks Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76114 | Map
Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen is renowned for its traditional Mexican baked goods, made fresh daily. The bakery’s cases are filled with pan dulce, including conchas, cuernitos, empanadas, and soft, sugar-dusted classics that feel pulled straight from a neighborhood panadería. Custom cakes are a major draw, with options ranging from birthday cakes to rich tres leches layered with fruit and whipped cream. Eduardo’s is the kind of place locals shop for a box of pastries that may not make it home untouched.
SusieCakes Fort Worth
1621 River Run
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Known for bright, bold, and delicious cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, SusieCakes has delivered comforting baked goods since 2006. Whether you opt for the Vanilla Celebration Cake, Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake, or the bedazzled Rainbow Sprinkle cake, you can expect a confection that’s baked using simple ingredients that are free of preservatives from their Westbend location.
Unrefined Bakery
3250 Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Not everyone can easily enjoy baked goods, especially if they have an egg or dairy allergy. Unrefined Bakery offers gluten- and soy-free options, from Cinnamon Sweet Rolls to vegan cookies. For those looking to cut carbs, there are also ample Keto-friendly options, like the Whoopie Pies, made with brownies and low-carb vanilla cream.
The Black Rooster Bakery
6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116 | Map
With a focus on providing from-scratch baked goods made with the highest-quality ingredients, The Black Rooster Bakery serves the Camp Bowie Boulevard community and well beyond with Egg and Cheese Hand Pies, various croissants, sourdough biscuits, and a range of delectable desserts. The bakery team is also regulars at the Cowtown Farmer’s Market from March through October.
Emporium Pies
411 S Main Street, UNIT 121
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Emporium Pies was founded by three sisters in 2012, who then expanded to four locations across North Texas. Dallas-based White Rhino Coffee just recently acquired the small chain of local pie shops with plans to expand. The Cowtown shop is a favorite for its Hotcake pie (buttermilk chess pie topped with salted caramel) and the Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with salted pretzel crust). For a unique treat, you can pick any slice and let a member of their team blend it up with vanilla ice cream for a dreamy pie shake!
Loft 22 Cakes
106 E Daggett Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Loft22 Cakes is a Fort Worth bakery known for custom wedding cakes, sculptural celebration cakes, and hand-designed desserts that blur the line between pastry and art. Founded by Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef and visual artist Tareka Lofton, the bakery is also famed for buttercream cakes, cookies, and spreads of smaller sweets tailored to individual events.
Sweet Lucy’s Pies
3520 Blue Bonnet Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
When a special occasion calls for a specialty pie, locals turn to Sweet Lucy’s Pies. The bakery has been churning out pies since 2013. With fun options like Pop Tarts (with filling options like blueberry and cherry) and Pie Caken (a pie-cake hybrid that sounds devilishly delicious), this Blue Bonnet Circle gem is a go-to for flaky crusts and locally-sourced ingredients.
Esperanza’s Restaurant and Bakery
2122 N Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76164 | Map
Esperanza’s Bakery is a longtime Fort Worth staple for traditional Mexican baked goods and celebration cakes. The Northside bakery is best known for its pan dulce lineup, including conchas, empanadas, and cuernitos, alongside tres leches cakes and custom cakes made for birthdays and large gatherings. Everything is approachable, generous, and meant to be shared, which is what keeps locals coming back.
Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery
4801 Edwards Ranch Road
Fort Worth, TX | Map
Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery operates as a small-batch artisan bakery with a focus on naturally leavened sourdough and handmade baked goods. The lineup centers on crusty sourdough loaves, along with oversized cookies, muffins, and simple pastries, all baked with a minimalist, ingredient-forward approach. The sourdough cinnamon rolls are a divine treat. You can find their self-described “DFW Sourdough Gal” at the Clearfork Farmers Market in Fort Worth.
Guanajuato Bakery
3301 E Belknap Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111 | Map
Guanajuato Bakery delivers classic panadería favorites made fresh daily in northeast Fort Worth. The cases are packed with pan dulce, conchas, empanadas, and soft rolls, along with tres leches cakes and other celebration cakes for family events. Straightforward, affordable, and deeply rooted in tradition, it’s a neighborhood bakery that always delivers.
Buttermilk Sky Pie and Shop Fort Worth
6120 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116 | Map
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop centers its menu on Southern-style pies baked in small batches with scratch-made fillings and flaky crusts. The rotating lineup spans classics like key lime, chocolate cream, and coconut custard, alongside seasonal fruit pies that change throughout the year. Pies are available whole or by the slice. Parfait options include the Peanut Butter Pie Parfait, made with peanut butter cream, crushed Oreos, whipped cream, and crumbled Reese’s.