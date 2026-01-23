Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Restaurants / Lists

16 Best Bakeries in Fort Worth — European Classics, Mexican Sweet Breads, and Other Baked Indulgences

Cowtown Has No Shortage of Great Options for Scratch-Made Pies and Cakes

Baked goods balance practicality and pleasure, acting both as staples and indulgences at the center of weddings and other celebrations. When thoughtfully made, they carry meaning beyond taste marking milestones, traditions, and moments meant to be shared. Cowtown offers an abundance of artisanal bread kitchens, decadent cake and pie shops, and authentic panaderías. These are Fort Worth’s 16 Best Bakeries.

Swiss Pastry Shop

3936 W Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

817-732-5661

Swiss Pastry Shop

Since 1973, Swiss Pastry Shop has baked indulgent European-style desserts. (Courtesy)

Since 1973, Swiss Pastry Shop has baked indulgent European-style desserts, like their famous Black Forest cake, which is made with rich and airy meringue. The local spot is a local go-to for Swiss butter croissants, artisan breads, Dubai macarons, and other indulgent treats. In addition to deserts, the shop periodically sells French baguette sandwiches, made with Swiss butter, smoked ham, gruyere cheese, and other rotating sandwich options.

Blue Bonnet Bakery

4705 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

817-731-4233

Website

Blue Bonnet Bakery

Camp Bowie Boulevard’s Blue Bonnet Bakery first opened its doors in 1934. (Courtesy)

Camp Bowie Boulevard’s Blue Bonnet Bakery first opened its doors in 1934. Pies, cakes, eclairs, and other desserts are made from scratch using time-tested recipes. The bakery also caters to lunchtime crowds, with chicken salad, hot pastrami sandwiches, and indulgent veggie sammies made with cream cheese, avocado, and seven-grain bread. 

Leaves Bakery and Books

1251 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104  |  Map

 

682-710-2253

Website

Leaves Bakery and Books

Leaves Bakery and Books delivers decadent cakes, cookies, and pieces. (Courtesy)

Leaves Bakery and Books is the rebranding of two longtime local favorites, Stir Crazy Baked Goods and Leaves Book and Tea Shop. The bakery, bookstore, and tea shop deliver decadent cakes, cookies, and pieces. The carefully curated book selections center on engaging content that stirs the emotions. Leaves Bakery and Books delivers on its mission to provide the community with a safe space to be present and grounded.

The Sour Boule

3801 Southwest Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116  |  Map

 

682-250-3052

Website

The Sour Boule

What better way to start your day than with a sammy from The Sour Boule? (Courtesy)

With its crackling crust and deeply satisfying flavor, nothing quite hits like a well-made sourdough. What better way to start off your day than with The Sour Boule’s sourdough stuffed bagel, packed with whipped butter cream cheese and dipped in house-made garlic butter. With ample sandwich, bagel, and biscuit options, there are countless options for enjoying everyone’s favorite naturally leavened bread. 

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Fort Worth

1540 S University Drive
, TX 76107  |  Map

 

817-945-9095

Website

Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery brings an old-world European market feel to Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Fort Worth brings an old-world European market feel to Cowtown, combining an in-house bakery with a cozy gourmet food hall. The bakery case is stocked daily with artisan breads, pastries, cookies, and cakes, alongside grab-and-go desserts made for both everyday treats and special occasions. Eatzi’s also draws crowds for its prepared foods, making it an easy stop for bread lovers looking to grab staples and wine in one trip. 

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen

5950 River Oaks Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76114  |  Map

 

214-531-4830

Website

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen is renowned for its traditional Mexican baked goods, made fresh daily. (Courtesy)

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen is renowned for its traditional Mexican baked goods, made fresh daily. The bakery’s cases are filled with pan dulce, including conchas, cuernitos, empanadas, and soft, sugar-dusted classics that feel pulled straight from a neighborhood panadería. Custom cakes are a major draw, with options ranging from birthday cakes to rich tres leches layered with fruit and whipped cream. Eduardo’s is the kind of place locals shop for a box of pastries that may not make it home untouched.

SusieCakes Fort Worth

1621 River Run
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

817-813-2253

Website

SusieCakes

Known for bright, bold, and delicious cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, SusieCakes has delivered comforting baked goods since 2006. (Courtesy)

Known for bright, bold, and delicious cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, SusieCakes has delivered comforting baked goods since 2006. Whether you opt for the Vanilla Celebration Cake, Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake, or the bedazzled Rainbow Sprinkle cake, you can expect a confection that’s baked using simple ingredients that are free of preservatives from their Westbend location

Unrefined Bakery

3250 Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

972-467-2494

Website

Unrefined Bakery

Unrefined Bakery offers gluten- and soy-free options, from Cinnamon Sweet Rolls to vegan cookies. (Courtesy)

Not everyone can easily enjoy baked goods, especially if they have an egg or dairy allergy. Unrefined Bakery offers gluten- and soy-free options, from Cinnamon Sweet Rolls to vegan cookies. For those looking to cut carbs, there are also ample Keto-friendly options, like the Whoopie Pies, made with brownies and low-carb vanilla cream. 

The Black Rooster Bakery

6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116  |  Map

 

817-738-2181

Website

The Black Rooster Bakery

The Black Rooster Bakery serves the Camp Bowie Boulevard community and well beyond. (Courtesy)

With a focus on providing from-scratch baked goods made with the highest-quality ingredients, The Black Rooster Bakery serves the Camp Bowie Boulevard community and well beyond with Egg and Cheese Hand Pies, various croissants, sourdough biscuits, and a range of delectable desserts. The bakery team is also regulars at the Cowtown Farmer’s Market from March through October. 

Emporium Pies

411 S Main Street, UNIT 121
Fort Worth, TX  |  Map

 

682-703-1202

Website

Emporium Pies

Locals rave about Emporium Pies' Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with salted pretzel crust). (Courtesy)

Emporium Pies was founded by three sisters in 2012, who then expanded to four locations across North Texas. Dallas-based White Rhino Coffee just recently acquired the small chain of local pie shops with plans to expand. The Cowtown shop is a favorite for its Hotcake pie (buttermilk chess pie topped with salted caramel) and the Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with salted pretzel crust). For a unique treat, you can pick any slice and let a member of their team blend it up with vanilla ice cream for a dreamy pie shake!

Loft 22 Cakes

106 E Daggett Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104  |  Map

 

682-841-1711

Website

Loft22 Cakes

Loft22 Cakes is known for custom wedding cakes, sculptural celebration cakes, and hand-designed desserts. (Courtesy)

Loft22 Cakes is a Fort Worth bakery known for custom wedding cakes, sculptural celebration cakes, and hand-designed desserts that blur the line between pastry and art. Founded by Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef and visual artist Tareka Lofton, the bakery is also famed for buttercream cakes, cookies, and spreads of smaller sweets tailored to individual events.

Sweet Lucy’s Pies

3520 Blue Bonnet Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76109  |  Map

 

817-727-6009

Website

Sweet Lucy’s Pies

When a special occasion calls for a specialty pie, locals turn to Sweet Lucy’s Pies. (Courtesy)

When a special occasion calls for a specialty pie, locals turn to Sweet Lucy’s Pies. The bakery has been churning out pies since 2013. With fun options like Pop Tarts (with filling options like blueberry and cherry) and Pie Caken (a pie-cake hybrid that sounds devilishly delicious), this Blue Bonnet Circle gem is a go-to for flaky crusts and locally-sourced ingredients. 

Esperanza’s Restaurant and Bakery

2122 N Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

817-626-5770

Website

Esperanza’s Bakery

Esperanza’s Bakery is best known for its pan dulce lineup, including conchas, empanadas, and cuernitos, alongside tres leches cakes and custom cakes made for birthdays and large gatherings. (Courtesy)

Esperanza’s Bakery is a longtime Fort Worth staple for traditional Mexican baked goods and celebration cakes. The Northside bakery is best known for its pan dulce lineup, including conchas, empanadas, and cuernitos, alongside tres leches cakes and custom cakes made for birthdays and large gatherings. Everything is approachable, generous, and meant to be shared, which is what keeps locals coming back.

 

Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery

4801 Edwards Ranch Road
Fort Worth, TX  |  Map

 

940-274-6901

Website

Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery

You can find Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery's self-described “DFW Sourdough Gal” at the Clearfork Market in Fort Worth.

Our Daily Bread Artisan Bakery operates as a small-batch artisan bakery with a focus on naturally leavened sourdough and handmade baked goods. The lineup centers on crusty sourdough loaves, along with oversized cookies, muffins, and simple pastries, all baked with a minimalist, ingredient-forward approach. The sourdough cinnamon rolls are a divine treat. You can find their self-described “DFW Sourdough Gal” at the Clearfork Farmers Market in Fort Worth. 

Guanajuato Bakery

3301 E Belknap Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111  |  Map

 

817-831-6066

Website

Guanajuato Bakery

Guanajuato Bakery delivers classic panadería favorites made fresh daily in northeast Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Guanajuato Bakery delivers classic panadería favorites made fresh daily in northeast Fort Worth. The cases are packed with pan dulce, conchas, empanadas, and soft rolls, along with tres leches cakes and other celebration cakes for family events. Straightforward, affordable, and deeply rooted in tradition, it’s a neighborhood bakery that always delivers. 

Buttermilk Sky Pie and Shop Fort Worth

6120 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116  |  Map

 

682-707-5675

Website

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop centers its menu on Southern-style pies baked in small batches. (Courtesy)

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop centers its menu on Southern-style pies baked in small batches with scratch-made fillings and flaky crusts. The rotating lineup spans classics like key lime, chocolate cream, and coconut custard, alongside seasonal fruit pies that change throughout the year. Pies are available whole or by the slice. Parfait options include the Peanut Butter Pie Parfait, made with peanut butter cream, crushed Oreos, whipped cream, and crumbled Reese’s. 

 

