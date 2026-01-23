16 Best Bakeries in Fort Worth — European Classics, Mexican Sweet Breads, and Other Baked Indulgences

Emporium Pies was founded by three sisters in 2012, who then expanded to four locations across North Texas. Dallas-based White Rhino Coffee just recently acquired the small chain of local pie shops with plans to expand. The Cowtown shop is a favorite for its Hotcake pie (buttermilk chess pie topped with salted caramel) and the Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with salted pretzel crust). For a unique treat, you can pick any slice and let a member of their team blend it up with vanilla ice cream for a dreamy pie shake!