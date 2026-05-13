12 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Fort Worth — Where to Find Great Brisket, Ribs, and Standout Sides

Once a practical means for preserving proteins, barbecue has evolved into one of Texas’ defining culinary traditions, shaped by German, Mexican, Czech, and Black Southern influences along the way. Fort Worth’s purveyors of smoked meats are gaining statewide and even international recognition for the quality of the barbecue. From pepper-crusted brisket sliced to order to Tex-Mex-inspired fusion plates, Fort Worth has become a top destination for smoked meats. These are the best barbecue restaurants in and around Cowtown.

Panther City BBQ

201 East Hattie Street

This Michelin Guide-recommended barbecue restaurant offers a mix of Central Texas-style brisket and ribs alongside an addictively delicious smash burger and Tex-Mex dishes. Like many brick-and-mortar destinations, the Panther City Barbecue started its journey based out of a food truck before finding a permanent home in the Near Southside. Whether you top your tray off with their brisket burrito, street tacos, or brisket elote, your dining experience is sure to hit all the right notes.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q

4645 Dick Price Road

Fort Worth’s popular Eastside barbecue destination has the dual honor of being the recipient of a Michelin Bib Gourmand award and being ranked No. 1 by Texas Monthly. The restaurant has gained a large following, and fans are known to line up hours before Goldee’s Bar-B-Q opens. Premium Black Angus beef, patiently smoked using post oak, is a popular go-to, along with ribs (both pork and beef), and delectable sides. We recently reviewed the co-owners’ cookbook, which is a trove of recipes and advice on the craft of Texas barbecue.

Smoke and Bone BBQ

218 Bryan Avenue

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Smoke & Bone BBQ brings a playful spin to Texas barbecue with Dr. Pepper-glazed pork belly burnt ends, kimchi sausage, ramen, tacos, and smoked meats. Owners Ross and Katherine Marquette recently brought their food truck to South Main Street, where we were impressed by offerings including pulled pork tacos and the aforementioned burnt ends. With an evolving menu that regularly introduces new side dishes, repeat visits to this popular barbecue destination are a must.

Hurtado Barbecue

1116 8th Avenue

With multiple North Texas locations, including one off 8th Avenue here in Fort Worth, Hurtado Barbecue is famed for its “Mexi-Cue” offerings, like Mexican street corn, birria tacos, Mexican cornbread, brisket tostadas (our personal favorite), and smoked meats. In his book Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue, owner Brandon Hurtado describes the origins of his unique blend of Mexican and Texas influences before divulging his numerous personal recipes. Load up on tortillas before indulging in Hurtado Barbecue’s masterfully smoked brisket and other offerings.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue

100 South Front Street, Aledo

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue Pitmaster Dayne Weaver first introduced locals to his smoked meats through pop-ups at Panther Island Brewing. From the beginning, he emphasized presentation and consistency as much as smoke and seasoning. After several years operating a food trailer around Fort Worth, Weaver and his wife, Ashley, opened their first brick-and-mortar in Aledo. Dayne’s Craft Barbecue ranked No. 7 in Texas Monthly’s 2025 list. Today, his smoked meats have even reached Taipei, Taiwan, through a partnership with Taiwanese business collaborators who clearly know how to spot standout Texas barbecue.

Heim Barbecue

5333 White Settlement Road

Heim Barbecue maintains a location on White Settlement Road in Fort Worth and West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas following the closure of its first location on West Magnolia Avenue. The popular craft barbecue chain recently set up a food truck on Fort Worth’s West Side with a pared-down menu for lunch crowds. The pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwich, side, and banana pudding combo sits comfortably below $20. Bacon burnt ends were recently added to the food truck offerings.

Railhead Smokehouse BBQ

2900 Montgomery Street

Railhead Smokehouse BBQ has built a devoted Fort Worth following with old-school barbecue, stiff drinks, and its famous “Life’s Too Short to Live in Dallas” motto plastered across shirts and walls. The longtime smokehouse near the Cultural District serves heaping plates of sliced brisket, ribs, sausage, and cheddar peppers alongside weekday specials, cold beer, and margaritas.

Woodshed Smokehouse

3201 Riverfront Drive

Chef Tim Love’s Woodshed Smokehouse brings a chef-driven approach to barbecue and live-fire cooking along the Trinity River. The spacious riverfront restaurant is known for its expansive patio, frequent live music, and menu that stretches far beyond traditional smoked meats with dishes like smoked pork empanadas, crispy smoked chicken skins, grilled New Orleans oysters, smoked hummus, and thick-cut bacon sliders. The dog-friendly outdoor space is a popular gathering area for dining, drinks, and laid-back afternoons.

Angelo’s BBQ

2533 White Settlement Road

Angelo’s BBQ began as the entrepreneurial dream of former butcher Angelo George and has grown into one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue institutions. Since 1958, the restaurant has served hickory-smoked brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and chopped beef sandwiches in a spacious, low-key dining room that remains a popular gathering place for schooners of ice-cold beer and socializing with locals.

Cousins BBQ

Multiple Locations

Cousins BBQ has served “low and slow” barbecue since Calvin and Beverly Payne opened the family-owned restaurant in 1983. Known for Texas-size portions of smoked brisket, ribs, sausage, and classic sides, the longtime local favorite now operates multiple locations across Tarrant County. Texas Monthly named Cousins one of the state’s Top 50 BBQ joints in 2008, and the family behind the restaurant group is also behind The Mont, the popular west Fort Worth restaurant near Montserrat.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

2926 West 7th Street

Terry Black’s Barbecue brought one of Texas barbecue’s most recognizable names to Fort Worth in late 2024 with perfectly smoked beef ribs, pepper-crusted brisket, house-made sausage, and sprawling picnic-table seating near the Cultural District. The family-run smokehouse quickly became a major draw for locals and visitors alike by focusing on Central Texas barbecue traditions, an efficient ordering system, and a lively atmosphere.

Smoke-A-Holics BBQ

1417 Evans Avenue

Smoke-a-Holics BBQ serves pitmaster Derrick Walker’s “Tex-Soul” take on barbecue with smoked brisket, ribs, sausage, rib tips, and standout sides like Cajun cream corn, collard greens, and barbecue dirty rice. Open since 2019 on Evans Avenue, the Southside barbecue destination also earned statewide attention when Texas Monthly named it one of Texas’ Top 50 BBQ joints in 2021. Save room for the Coca-Cola cake.