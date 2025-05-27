These 10 North Texas Barbecue Restaurants Made Texas Monthly ’s New Top 50 List

The spread at Cattleack is as big as you want it to be. (Courtesy)

Every four years, Texas Monthly updates its Top 50 list of the best barbecue joints in Texas. Their editorial team scours the state, trying ‘cue to distinguish the good from the great, with great places getting a follow-up visit from barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, to determine just how special each place is.

Establishments aren’t told in advance that they’ll get a visit from an editor or Vaughn, and in late 2024, 319 barbecue places were visited by a tasting team of 26 people. The list was narrowed down to 50 top spots, and a handful of spots across North Texas have the honor of being in the round-up. Here’s a look at the 10 North Texas barbecue joints that made “The 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas” list.

Goldee’s Barbecue

4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth

Claiming the No. 1 spot back in 2021, Goldee’s Barbecue now sits at No. 3 in the state (and as the best BBQ in North Texas), and the hype is real. You’ll need to secure your spot in line early, as they regularly sell out every weekend. Pitmasters Lane Milne, Jalen Heard, Jonny White, and Nupohn Inthanousay all gained experience at Central Texas barbecue spots such as Franklin Barbecue and La Barbecue before coming home and opening Goldee’s in 2020. Of course, the brisket is immaculate, but everything else, including sides and their homemade bread, is spot on, too.

What To Order: Sliced brisket, the Laotian sausage, pork ribs, and sides of the pork hash with rice and kale-and-cabbage slaw. Don’t forget the homemade bread to make a Goldee Foldee sandwich with a slice of brisket, and don’t skip the bread pudding on Sundays.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue

100 S. Front St., Aledo

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe

















Next

Coming in at No. 7 on the list is Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, a former Fort Worth joint that set roots with a brick-and-mortar in Aledo. Dayne’s has made the top 50 list in the past, and for good reason. The brisket is an art form, pork ribs are tender and executed beautifully, and sausages are often creative, with flavors such as berry gouda and margherita pizza. The sides stand up to quality proteins, too, with tasty choices like flamin’ hot street corn, Frito pie beans, and crisp apple slaw. Keep an eye out for specials such as brisket bologna and blueberry lemon burnt ends, and save room for bourbon banana pudding and chocolate lasagna for dessert.

What To Order: Go with the Texas trinity here: brisket, pork ribs, and sausage. Get the Frito pie beans and mac and cheese for sides, and add on an OG burger for the ultimate experience.

Slow Bone BBQ

2234 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Opened in Dallas’ Design District in 2013, Slow Bone BBQ cranks out its juicy barbecue menu daily, with all the classics such as brisket and sausage, plus other delicious choices like fried chicken and daily specials ranging from twice-baked potatoes to chunky beef ribs to Mexi-cue. More than a dozen sides grace the menu, including beans and potato salad, plus Brussels-flower au gratin, squash casserole, and chili mac (brisket chili layered with queso and pasta shells).

What To Order: St. Louis-style pork ribs, fried chicken, sausage, and Goodstock Prime brisket. The sweet potato praline side is essentially a dessert, if you want to end on something sweet.

Sabar BBQ

105 S. Main St., Fort Worth

If you spot the little blue food trailer next to Tinies Mexican, just get in line. Sabar BBQ, run by pitmaster Zain Shafi, fuses craft barbecue with the flavors of Pakistan for a halal menu that you’ll come back for time and time again. Brisket is done the traditional, Texas way, but pork ribs are replaced with Sichuan lamb ribs, and the sausage, a seekh kabab sausage, is made from ground beef in a lamb casing. The tandoori turkey is juicy and flavorful, as it’s marinated in yogurt and spices, and the burnt ends nihari is something special, with stewed meat and curry over rice with ginger and cilantro.

What To Order: Order a plate and choose the meat and sides of your choice, as plates come with naan, raita (a yogurt sauce), and house-made barbecue sauce.

Panther City BBQ

201 E. Hattie St. Fort Worth

A top 10 barbecue spot on the 2021 list, Panther City BBQ returns to this year’s list as a consistently delightful barbecue spot in Cowtown. The joint was also recently recognized in the Michelin Guide last year, and fans continue to show up every week for juicy brisket, the ever-popular pork belly burnt ends, barbacoa, and Mexi-cue twists like the brisket elote cup and brisket burrito. Grab a drink at the bar, then head outside for plenty of seating.

What To Order: For a good dose of the meat sweats, get the Southside Slammer: a sandwich with brisket, pulled pork, jalapeno-cheddar sausage, smoked bologna, slaw, pickles, onions, jalapenos, and barbecue sauce. On weekends, get the brisket guisada served with flour tortillas.

Smokey Joe’s BBQ

6403 S. R.L. Thornton Fwy., Dallas

Going strong since 1985, Smokey Joe’s BBQ in Dallas is known for its tender pork ribs and snappy sausages, but the brisket here is highly impressive, too. There are lots of sandwich options stacked high with smoked meats, plus loaded baked potatoes and brisket nachos. When dining here, know you’re helping give back to the local community, as Smokey Joe’s provides food to shelters, youth basketball camps, and the Ronald McDonald House.

What To Order: The three-meat plate with brisket, sausage, and ribs, and a slice of buttermilk pie.

Cattleack Barbeque

13628 Gamma Road, Dallas

Near Farmers Branch, Cattleack Barbeque continues to bring in weekday lunch crowds for wagyu brisket, colossal beef ribs, pork ribs, turkey, and more. The hatch chili and cheese sausage is a must, and sides like burnt end beans, dirty rice, and potato salad complement plates. You can also line up on the first Saturday of each month for barbecue, which is also whole hog day.

What To Order: The Toddfather sandwich: brisket, pulled pork, sausage, and homemade slaw with barbecue sauce.

North Texas Smoke BBQ

2803 US 287, Decatur

Pitmaster Derek Degenhardt opened this food trailer in 2021 and has worked to continuously improve his craft and provide top-notch barbecue right off the highway in Decatur. Shiny pork ribs and tender brisket create the base for a perfect tray, while house-made sausage creates a meaty trio made for sharing. Sides like loaded potato salad, smoked street corn, and a fresh broccoli-kale slaw give you delicious bites in between the meats.

What To Order: The family pack feeds eight to 10 people and includes brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, three quarts of sides, and tallow chocolate chip cookies. There are also specials such as smash burgers and brisket elotes.

Smoak Town BBQ

107 Elmhurst Lane, Fate

Pitmaster Cameron Haley has been slinging briskets via Smoak Town BBQ since 2020 out of his food trailer in Fate, Texas. The family operation quickly became a favorite in the burbs, with a traditional barbecue menu elevated with smash burgers and specials such as breakfast tacos, and a Nashville hot smoked turkey sandwich. Don’t skip the peppery brisket and house-made sausage links.

What To Order: A meat plate with mac and cheese and brew beans, and add on a burger to split with your group.

Yearby’s Barbecue and Waterice

209 S. Washington St., Pilot Point

Way up in Pilot Point, Yearby’s Barbecue and Waterice is a halal barbecue spot, meaning you won’t find any pork on the menu. But you won’t even notice it’s gone, as mouthwatering brisket, dino beef ribs, sausage, and smoked chicken create a plate you won’t soon forget about. Collard greens, gooey mac and cheese, potato salad, and other traditional barbecue sides round out the menu, and daily specials come and go.

What To Order: Try the smoked meatloaf for a fresh spin on a classic, and make sure to get some sliced brisket and smoked chicken. Also, get the waterice: a frozen sweet treat made from ice, fruit, and fruit flavors that will cool you down on a hot summer day.