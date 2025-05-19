Fort Worth’s 8 Best Burgers to Try Right Now — From Food Trucks to Barbecue Joints, These Newcomers Deliver

At GUSTOS Burger Bar + More, the house burger keeps it simple with juicy patties, grilled onions, pickles, and signature Gustos sauce on a toasted bun. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re loyal to a classic stack with lettuce and tomato or chasing down the newest double-patty smash burger dripping with house sauce, Fort Worth’s burger scene delivers. Longtime favorites like Rodeo Goat and Fred’s Texas Café still hold their ground, but a wave of fresh contenders — from food trucks to barbecue joints — are flipping burgers that demand attention.

These are 8 Fort Worth burgers to try right now.

NADC Burger

604 Main Street

Founded by Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pro skater Neen Williams, NADC Burger has landed in Fort Worth with its signature double-patty smashburgers made from Japanese Wagyu raised in Texas. The cult-favorite concept pairs rich, caramelized beef with super-thin onions, pickles, jalapeños, and secret sauce, all served on aggressively toasted buns that won’t lose their crunch. Located inside Big Laugh Comedy Club, the new outpost combines the duo’s love of burgers and stand-up.

MonkeyShines

Parked outside HopFusion Ale Works every Thursday, you’ll find Christopher Rasmussen and his crew smashing patties made from choice cuts of brisket, rib, and chuck. Rasmussen, who also co-owns Mama Llama food truck with his wife Nancy, says he wanted to build off the success of Mama Llama by trying his own food truck concept.

After months of experimenting, he settled on a simple menu featuring two burgers and fries (loaded or plain). Each burger features a crispy-edged, griddle-smashed patty topped with onions, Best Maid pickles, jalapeños, and his signature Monkey Sauce (think Cane’s sauce with a twist), all tucked between two toasted brioche buns. The new concept is growing a steady following that you can join by following MonkeyShines on Instagram.

Duchess

815 Main Street

Chef Casey Thompson’s Griddled Jalapeño-Onion Burger is a two-hander, beefy flavor bomb at this exciting new restaurant at The Nobleman hotel. The thick and tender patty is the centerpiece and complemented by a warm, buttery white American cheese melt that was a welcome departure from the typical slices of American or cheddar cheese. Rounding out the delightful and delicious experience were a slightly tangy jalapeño relish, shredded lettuce, and a swipe of Southside sauce.

Panther City Barbeque

201 E Hattie Street

Panther City BBQ stays busy for good reason. The double brisket smashburger features two seared patties made from ground brisket, layered with thick-cut red onion, pickles, and a tangy house sauce. Toasted sesame buns hold the savory stack together, while the onion adds crunch and balance to the rich, meaty crust. The burger’s bold flavor and satisfying heat reflect why Panther City BBQ was one of three Fort Worth restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue

100 S Front Street, Aledo

Although Dayne’s Craft Barbecue found its first brick-and-mortar in nearby Aledo, the business that started as a pop-up and then food truck has deep Fort Worth roots. In addition to its vast menu and creative specials, locals rave about the double-patty OG Burger. Made from ground brisket trimmings and smashed onto a ripping hot flattop, the burger is finished with American cheese, raw red onion, and Loven Sauce — all tucked into a garlic-buttered sesame bun.

Brix Barbecue

1012 S Main Street

Trever Sales has crafted an expansive menu centered around smoked meats, and his Le Brix Burger might be its crown jewel. The popular smash burger comes with two massive patties made from ground brisket trimmings. The rich and flavorful seared beef comes with cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, and Sales’ famous creamy and lightly tangy “dank sauce.” It’s a hefty sammie that we recommend trying with a side of their crinkle-cut beef tallow fries.

GUSTOS Burger Bar + More

1229 7th Avenue

From a popular food truck to a bustling restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue, GUSTOS Burger Bar + More has elevated simple concepts into phenomenal experiences. The sparse accoutrements of pickles, grilled onions, and Gustos sauce let the seasoned and endlessly juicy patties do the talking. Round it out with golden-fried tots, an ice-cold beverage, and savor one of Fort Worth’s most satisfying meals.

Roy Pope Grocery

2300 Merrick St

Roy Pope Grocery‘s classic, no-frills burger hits all the right notes. Served on a soft potato bun, the scratch-made burger layers melted American cheese over a juicy patty, topped with crisp romaine, sliced tomato, onion, and pickle. A blend of house Dijon and mayo adds tang and richness without overpowering the build.