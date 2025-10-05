The Woodlands’ Best Burgers — From Simple To Decadent, There Is a Burger For Every Taste

Capital Grille is offering a limited-time trio of Wagyu burgers paired with rare wines by the glass.

Just in time for fall, Capital Grille offers a trio of gourmet Wagyu burgers paired with four rare wines from acclaimed winemaker Dave Phinney. These premium vintages aren’t usually available by the glass, making this a one-of-a-kind treat.

The Wagyu Cheeseburger layers grilled onions, steak sauce and Vermont white cheddar. It comes paired with a glass of Advice from John, a merlot. For a richer bite, the Wagyu Blue Cheese and Black Truffle Burger comes topped with cabernet-braised red onions and can be paired with Palermo, a cabernet.

The third option, the Wagyu Roasted Wild Mushroom and Jarlsberg Burger, stacks roasted shiitake mushrooms, Jarlsberg cheese and truffle aioli, and comes paired with 8 Years in the Desert and Acolytes, a pinot noir from Our Lady of Guadalupe Vineyard. Each burger is served with gourmet fries.

These hand-crafted Wagyu & Wine pairings are available through November 16. The burger and wine combos start at $35 in The Capital Grille lounge.