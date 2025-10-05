Bun B Trill Burgers
Bun B’s Trill Burgers serve smashburgers that were named "Best Burger in America" by Good Morning America. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Capital Grille offers a limited-time trio of wagyu burgers paired with rare wines by the glass through November 16. (Photo courtesy of Capital Grille)

The Republic Grille’s classic burger is big, bold and built your way with a half-pound patty and bun of choice. (Photo courtesy of Republic Grille)

The Kitchen’s buffalo burger brings heat with harissa aioli, Swiss cheese and a punch of crunch. (Photo courtesy of The Kitchen)

Fielding’s Wood Grill turns out smoky, wood-fired burgers made entirely in house. (Photo courtesy of Fielding’s Wood Grill)

Restaurants / Lists

The Woodlands’ Best Burgers — From Simple To Decadent, There Is a Burger For Every Taste

From Trill Burgers To Fielding's and a Few Surprises

BY //
Bun B’s Trill Burgers serve smashburgers that were named "Best Burger in America" by Good Morning America. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Capital Grille offers a limited-time trio of wagyu burgers paired with rare wines by the glass through November 16. (Photo courtesy of Capital Grille)

The Republic Grille’s classic burger is big, bold and built your way with a half-pound patty and bun of choice. (Photo courtesy of Republic Grille)

The Kitchen’s buffalo burger brings heat with harissa aioli, Swiss cheese and a punch of crunch. (Photo courtesy of The Kitchen)

Fielding’s Wood Grill turns out smoky, wood-fired burgers made entirely in house. (Photo courtesy of Fielding’s Wood Grill)

The Woodlands takes its burgers seriously — and it shows. From Wagyu to lamb to truffle, vegan and even buffalo, there’s a patty for every craving in this land of its own. Some of these Woodlands burgers are decadent, some are simple and some aren’t even meat at all. Every one of them is worth the bite.

Here are the Best Burgers in The Woodlands:

The Capital Grille – The Woodlands

The Woodlands

1155 Lake Woodlands Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Capital Grille Wine and Waygu

Capital Grille is offering a limited-time trio of Wagyu burgers paired with rare wines by the glass.

Just in time for fall, Capital Grille offers a trio of gourmet Wagyu burgers paired with four rare wines from acclaimed winemaker Dave Phinney. These premium vintages aren’t usually available by the glass, making this a one-of-a-kind treat.

The Wagyu Cheeseburger layers grilled onions, steak sauce and Vermont white cheddar. It comes paired with a glass of Advice from John, a merlot. For a richer bite, the Wagyu Blue Cheese and Black Truffle Burger comes topped with cabernet-braised red onions and can be paired with Palermo, a cabernet.

The third option, the Wagyu Roasted Wild Mushroom and Jarlsberg Burger, stacks roasted shiitake mushrooms, Jarlsberg cheese and truffle aioli, and comes paired with 8 Years in the Desert and Acolytes, a pinot noir from Our Lady of Guadalupe Vineyard. Each burger is served with gourmet fries.

These hand-crafted Wagyu & Wine pairings are available through November 16. The burger and wine combos start at $35 in The Capital Grille lounge.

Fielding’s Wood Grill

The Woodlands

1699 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

fieldings wood grill

At Fielding’s Wood Grill, burgers hit the wood fire with house-made bacon, sauces and buns.

Burgers are a staple at this Woodlands favorite, especially from the wood grill. They use 100 percent Black Angus natural beef from 44 Farms and other local Texas ranches. The Fielding’s team grinds the meat twice daily and makes bacon, sauces, sides and buns in-house. Gluten-free buns are also available.

The signature burger at Fielding’s is the Wood Grill Burger, featuring Angus beef, house mayo, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato and bread and butter pickles. It’s served on a milk bun for $17. 

For lighter appetites, the slider hits the spot. At $11, it’s perfect when you’re saving room for dessert.

Fielding’s is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. Brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. Reservations aren’t required, but you can make them here.

Beck’s Prime

The Woodlands

2120 Buckthorne Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Becks Prime California Burger

Becks Prime's California burger with Swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato is one of the beloved Houston chain's offerings. (Photo by Becca Wright Photography).

Beck’s Prime offers more than 10 burger variations. Every patty is made with Angus beef, ground fresh daily and grilled over mesquite wood coals. Each is served on a house-made egg bun.

Prices range from $12.50 for a classic burger to $15.75 for versions with blue cheese and bacon. Kids’ burgers start at $11.95 and come with fries or fruit plus a drink.

Beck’s Prime is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm in The Woodlands.

The Kitchen

The Woodlands

4526 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

The Kitchen Woodlands

The Kitchen stacks its burgers on buttery brioche buns with plenty of flavor to match.

The Kitchen keeps burgers front and center. The American Burger stacks a classic beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, red onions and house-made Russian dressing on a brioche bun. It’s served with skinny fries for $16.50.

For something extra, the Hangover Burger delivers. It features a beef patty, American cheese, over-easy egg, bacon jam, pickled red onions, arugula and crispy garlic on a brioche bun. Served with skinny fries, it’s $17.

Two non-traditional burgers also stand out. The Buffalo Burger has a buffalo patty, Swiss cheese, harissa aioli, arugula, pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, crispy garlic and scallion. It’s served on a brioche bun with skinny fries for $18. The Beyond Burger is a plant-based option with a Beyond Meat patty, white cheddar, house-made Russian dressing and baby spinach. It’s also served on a brioche bun with skinny fries for $15.

The beloved onion ring tower is back and makes a perfect side. Kids can also enjoy a cheeseburger on a brioche bun for $9.

The Kitchen is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to 9:30 pm and Sundays from 7 am to 9 pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Trill Burgers

Spring

6810 Louetta Rd.
Spring, TX 77379  |  Map

 

Bun B Trill Burgers

Trill Burgers serves its award-winning smashburgers in two sizes: OG and Triple OG.

Rapper Bun B, Nick Scurfield and Andy Nguyen built Trill Burgers into a Houston phenomenon. It started as a pop-up, and in 2022, Good Morning America dubbed Trill Burgers the Best Burger in America. Its first brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in 2023. The Louetta Road location near The Woodlands followed this spring.

Trill’s smashburgers feature two beef patties, caramelized onions, pickles and Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun. Choose the OG Burger for $16.52, or go bigger with the Triple OG for $20.18. A vegan version of both sizes is also available.

For smaller appetites, the Baby G meal offers a downsized option. The Louetta Road  Trill Burgers also serves an exclusive lemonade not sold anywhere else.

Trill Burgers is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – The Woodlands

The Woodlands

2417 Research Forest Dr , Suite A
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-907-9001

Website

Hopdoddy’s Classic Burger layers on lettuce, tomato, cheese and its signature sassy sauce.

Hopdoddy serves nine burgers, from Wagyu to smash patties to the Magic Shroom, a meat-free favorite. Prices start at $8.95. A kids’ burger is also on the menu.

Gluten-free? You can turn any burger into a bowl. The patty arrives over house greens tossed with apple cider vinaigrette.

This Austin-born chain pairs its burgers with hand-cut fries, Brussels sprouts and boozy shakes. Love the sauce? You can buy a bottle of it to take home.

Hopdoddy is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

The Republic Grille

The Woodlands

4775 W Panther Creek, Suyite 490
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Republicburger

The Republic Grille serves its classic burger as a customizable half-pound stack on the bun you like best.

Republic Grille serves a half-pound Angus beef or ground turkey with fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings. It comes on your choice of brioche, sourdough, wheat, pretzel, jalapeño cheese bun or Texas toast for $16.

For something different, the lamb burger is worth a try. It comes farm-to-table from TRG Farms in Independence, Texas. Toppings include pickled onions, tomatoes, pickles, feta, arugula and lemon garlic aioli on a brioche bun for $19.

The Republic Grille in The Woodlands is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.

 

